AVOCADOS ARE LIKE THE CIRCUS: Practically everyone likes them. And people who claim they don’t are often won over once the show starts—be it the trapeze act or the table-side guacamole act.

After all, you don’t become a cultural or culinary touchstone without giving people what they want, and avocados have been razzle-dazzling the world with their pretty color, buttery texture, and healthy fat for a very long time. A lot of food historians seem to concur on the idea that avocados originated in Central America, where they were cultivated about 7,000 years ago. Today, they’re eaten everywhere—but Americans are the world’s biggest consumer, just ahead of Mexico, their largest producer.