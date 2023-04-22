The Tuna Salad Cold Plate ($11.99) from the Carriage House Restaurant, in Winston Salem, N.C. Every time I order it, it is arranged exactly this way. Chicken salad is also available, of course.

IF I’D INVENTED WEATHER, it would be a lot better. A lot. Obviously, I’d get pushback from you people who love face-melting heat and/or the sporting risk of frostbite. But in my world, we’d just toggle gently back and forth between the sweet lullaby warmth of spring and the friendly light-jacket weather of fall, with its chill-scented reminder that football season is about to start. (And then, it never would; we’d just go to the movies!)

It makes me so happy when I imagine Planet Emily, where, regardless of how close to or far from the equator you lived, you would never be forced to endure the kind of upsetting temperature extremes that inspired my mother to serve dinner on our screened-in back porch in nothing but her slip one summer many years ago, as if we were living in a Tennessee Williams play, which, in retrospect, we were.

Your summer salads are ready.

But then I get sad, because I realize that on my custom-built planet there would also be no sweet corn or cantaloupe or tomatoes or other hot-weather-loving produce that makes life so beautiful.

Whenever I allow my mind to enter this vicious thought cycle—usually brought on by a single unseasonably sizzling day—I like to remind myself that regardless of the weather it’s always cold salad plate season.

I’m referring to the old-school menu item, alternately referred to as a cold plate, a salad plate, or a salad cold plate. They are as cool and refreshing as they sound, and they’re usually served all year round—at least at my house. And in my mind.

Because the truth is they’re mostly a thing of the past, once found at drug-store lunch counters, corner diners, and department-store cafés. If you mention a cold plate in the United States, it tends to conjure an arrangement of protein salads accompanied by various felicities. In a nice place, that meant a slice of cantaloupe, a few strawberries or small bunch of grapes, and some high-end crackers. Otherwise, it was a lettuce leaf and plastic-wrapped Captain’s Wafers.

But when I was (rather fruitlessly) trying to discover the origins of the cold plate, I instead turned up information about thermoelectric recirculating chillers and suspicious origin claims by the people of Newfoundland, where they serve a quite different cold plate—on Sunday nights, and after the Christmas holiday, and at large gatherings and fundraisers.

Here is the best explanation of the Newfoundland Cold Plate that I could find. It looks like a big plate of leftovers to me. But I would never say that anywhere but here, because I know how that feels. When I posted the photo of my beloved Tuna Cold Salad Cold Plate from the Carriage House Restaurant, in Winston-Salem, NC (pictured at the top of this bulletin), a woman I do not know and never care to know insisted that it was salade niçoise and recommended that I read Julia Child. I desperately wanted to block her, but I’m trying to improve my personality.

Anyway, salads, salad plates, and just about any food we love out of nostalgia can raise hackles, I suppose. Which is why I can’t stop trying to make fetch happen. And the Carriage House Restaurant can’t either, thank goodness; they keep serving their glorious cold plate that sports bread and butter pickles, coleslaw, cucumber salad, and potato salad. (Someone on my Instagram feed made fun of the American cheese slices. I didn’t block her per se, but I promptly removed her as a follower. You mess with the bull, you get the damn horns.)

It’s a quite elaborate version—it’s practically a relish-tray/cold plate combo—but my experience is that you’d usually choose from a more demure selection of ice-cream-scooper scoops of tuna salad, chicken salad, or egg salad—in the south, pimiento cheese was also an option—and one or two outliers. And that is where my interest lies today. The outliers.

Apropos of nothing, I finally bought a decent chef’s knife and it made the job of trimming peppers for the Casual Cottage Cheese Lunch a lot more fun.

And before you get upset about being offered secondary salads, remember that I have already supplied you with all the elements to make numerous cold plates at home. We’ve offered a few versions of chicken salad (here, here, and here, to name a few) and tuna salad (here and here). And I’ve given you recipes for egg salad and pimiento cheese, but just one of each, because mine are the only egg salad and pimiento cheese worth making, frankly (and I never say that sort of thing).

Yes, I’m dying to revive an artifact left over from a time when Americans sat down at a table for lunch rather than eating in their cars or at their desks (like I do). But until that happens, these are the salads I’ll imagine serving on the signature cold plates in my mind, where I own a ladies tea room that is also a drug-store lunch counter and a diner in the 1950s before I was born.

The lunch counter at People’s Drug Store in West Jefferson, NC; c. 2016

Picture them next to a ball of chicken salad and some sort of crunchy green salad and some berries, to serve as a light meal in the summer.

NOTE: neither of these salads is going to score you points in the looks department; don’t let that deter you.

*RECIPE: Cantaloupe, Cucumber, and Goat Cheese Salad, adapted from Patricia Wells

Serves 4

This salad looks a little gloppy, but trust me: it is a light and breezy wow. Crisp cucumbers alongside the soft sweetness of the melon, plus the nip of onion, a very light lemony yogurt dressing, a crumbling of goat cheese (use even less if you wish! or more!), and lots of herbs and black pepper? Oh, my. Wells’s original recipe includes ripe heirloom tomatoes, and when the weather gets hotter, I highly recommend doing that. (She uses 2 pounds, cored and cut into wedges, which makes the salad considerably juicier and messier looking). I am making it this week with the cantaloupe alone, because I have been finding ripe melons already, here in the South. But wait on this one until you have nice cantaloupes or you’ll be disappointed.

In her original recipe, Wells uses an equal amount of “firm goat’s milk cheese,”meaning something slightly aged and firmer than fresh/ chèvre. I use fresh goat cheese, crumbled on top rather than tossed in with the salad (the way you would a firmer cheese).

1 small, ripe cantaloupe, halved, seeded, cut into small wedges, and rind removed

1 small English cucumber or 3 mini cucumbers (these stay crunchy and I just love them), sliced (thin but not paper thin; no need to peel if the skin isn’t bitter)

2 ½ tablespoons finely chopped red onion

Yogurt and Lemon Dressing (method below)

Lots of freshly ground black pepper

3 to 4 ounces fresh goat cheese, crumbled, about 3/4 cup (just use less if you want an even lighter salad)

⅓ cup fresh mint, thinly sliced (chiffonade)

⅓ cup fresh basil, thinly sliced (chiffonade)

In a large bowl, combine the melon, cucumber and onions. Toss with just enough dressing to coat lightly and evenly. Transfer to a serving platter or bowl and season generously with freshly ground black pepper. Sprinkle with the crumbled goat cheese then scatter with the herbs. Serve.

Yogurt and Lemon Dressing

½ cup plain low-fat yogurt

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice (more if you’d like it, depending on your yogurt, for thinning or for more pronounced lemon flavor)

¼ teaspoon fine sea salt

Zest from ½ lemon

In a small bowl, combine all ingredients and whisk until smooth. Adjust lemon juice until you get the consistency and flavor you like. I like mine pourable with this salad, since the goat cheese adds extra creaminess.

*RECIPE: Casual Cottage Cheese Lunch

Serves 3 to 4

My Aunt Mariah whipped up a concoction like this for me many, many years ago when I was visiting after college, and I loved it. She told me it was something she would serve to her bridge club or garden club or book club, along with other luncheon items. People used to do that sort of thing. I forgot about it until I saw a photo that looked almost exactly like it, in the 1983 cookbook Lee Bailey’s Country Weekends (“Winner of the Tastemaker Award for the Best Cookbook of the Year,” whatever that was). He includes a photo of this cottage cheese salad on a plate with homemade melba toasts and a poached chicken breast topped with a lemon slice, on a serving tray with a glass of iced tea and a rose in a glass. But he doesn’t give a recipe. It’s that kind of dish. I’ve created one, anyway. You can serve this in a hollowed-out tomato or on a pretty lettuce cup, but I just plop it right on the plate.

2 cups cottage cheese (I like a large dry

curd; my current favorite is Good Culture)

½ cup diced radishes

½ cup diced red or yellow bell peppers

¼ cup chopped chives (you may use other soft herbs, too, but I just love chives with cottage cheese)

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice; more to taste

Zest of half a lemon, plus more for garnish

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Lightly toasted pecans or walnuts, for garnish (you may also use untoasted nuts)

In a medium bowl, combine all ingredients except nuts and gently fold together. Adjust lemon and salt and pepper. Serve topped with nuts and scattered with a bit of lemon zest. If you don’t want to use nuts, try a very small drizzle of your best olive oil.

