The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin

The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin

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Mel May's avatar
Mel May
Apr 22, 2023

My absolute favorite cold salad plate is the seafood salad from the The Lobster House in Cape May, NJ - a scoop of tuna, shrimp, crabmeat or lobster salad (my choice is always the lobster salad) served, to quote the menu: "on a bed of crisp Lettuce with Tomato Wedges, Sliced Egg, Ripe Olives and Potato Salad, served with Bread & Butter." Start with an ice cold martini before ordering, and accompany with a glass of white wine. My idea of heaven.

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Faith McLellan's avatar
Faith McLellan
Apr 23, 2023

This morning I have nearly fallen out of bed laughing at the idea of a cold plate being a salade niçoise. I also applaud your restraint--just think what other gems your commenter may provide! I am about to embark on a heavy rotation of your salads. Keep on keepin' on!

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