It's Our Anniversary
So we're taking a little vacation!
WHOA, BETTY! A friend just reminded us that the Department of Salad has been in business for a year now. So, the boys in the lab and I are going to take some time out to clean out the refrigerator, buy some seeds for a terrace herb garden, and think about the next 365 days of salad, salad, salad.
We’ll be bac…
