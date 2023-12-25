Dig into Roasted Winter Vegetables with Lemon-Scallion-Parsley, Walnuts, and Blue Cheese 🧀

I ONCE CALLED MY AUNT MARIAH from NYC to ask if it was okay, etiquette-wise, to send flowers to a friend who’d just finalized his divorce. I was in my early thirties and most of my friends weren’t even married yet, so I was at a loss. (Or maybe it was a friend who’d gotten fired? That hadn’t happened much yet either. I can’t quite remember. But it wasn’t a traditional send-flowers life event.)

I expected Mariah to say: You should think of something else.

“Why, Emily, flowers are always appropriate,” she instead replied, in her musical voice, which always injected whatever was bothering you with a shot of realistic levity. (I miss her very much.)

This was a moment of youthful (if a bit dim-witted) enlightenment for me. How could it ever be wrong to offer someone something as beautiful as flowers?

Faith Kramer’s Whole Lemon Dressing: Wonderful stuff ⭐️

I recently realized that this is exactly how I have felt about salad for a long time. It’s the floral bouquet of the food world, and it’s my job to make sure everyone remembers that showing up with a pretty salad is such a bright, sparkly thing to do. The right thing to do. Unless, of course, you are arriving at the remote fortress of the Exotic Hot Dog of the Month Club or the annual international meeting of the Carnivore Club (and maybe even then).

In fact, I am at a stage in my life in which the absence of salad makes me deeply suspicious. I was recently invited to have dinner at a “nice” restaurant I’d never been to, so I decided to look at the menu online beforehand. It featured ZERO salads. Seriously. I wanted to call the FBI to investigate their basement and grounds to see what kinds of evil secrets might be buried there.

Scallions, parsley, lemon zest: shower it over roasted vegetables.

No salads on the menu makes me feel the way I do at dinner with people who talk only about themselves unless they’re complaining about other people. Which is to say: trapped and sad. Everything seems gray, like Dorothy’s world before she stepped into Oz.

Why would anyone stay back in the monochrome house? Especially when it’s so easy to step into the color and the light!

I’m a salad person. I just am. And if you’re interested, I believe the trick to becoming a “salad person” is to make your salads with purpose but never to get too uptight about it. For instance, I have felt immense pressure building up over the last month or so to offer you Holiday Salads. After some cursory research into what that might mean, I can tell you that I have done you a big favor by depriving you of them. It’s way too late for all that, anyway, and my list of holiday appropriate salads from Thanksgiving—which was a free issue available to all subscribers, just like this issue; happy holidays!—still holds up nicely. I tried to relax a little. And it helped.

Fat Medjool dates.

DID YOU KNOW? It takes two kinds of lettuce (🥬 + $$) to keep the Department of Salad alive. The best way to support us, if you don’t already: Press the green button (and get full access to all the salad in our enormous archive).

Even though I also started to wonder: Is it inappropriate to send out a NON-holiday newsletter? It seemed better to skip an issue, take a break the way normal people do, and let everyone, you know, eat what they want. But I worry about you, and this has been one crazy year for so many of us.

So I decided everyone might need some comfort later. And as a vegetable adorer, I can’t think of anything more comforting than roasted vegetables.

So today I have a dish that would be great as an accompaniment at almost any winter gathering. (My decree is that, yes, a platter of warm or room-temperature roasted vegetables drizzled with good balsamic vinegar is indeed a salad.) And another farro and roasted sweet potato number that is a variation on my typical wintertime, fortifying, cozy, eat-all-day, everyday dish.

Before we go to the recipes, I have a little favor to ask. Would you mind hitting the ❤️❤️❤️ button at the bottom if you like being here! It helps my own heart—and my algo-rhythms!

🥗 🥗 🥗 🥗

*RECIPE: Roasted Winter Vegetables with Lemon-Scallion-Parsley, Walnuts, and Blue Cheese

Serves 4 to 6

You can mix all the vegetables together and roast them on two (or three) sheet pans if you like. But I cooked the beets and onions separately to prevent too much color bleed. Either way, make sure you don’t overcrowd the vegetables. Leave space so they roast rather than steam. And if you end up using three sheet pans, you’ll want to rotate the pans occasionally, since you’ll be using two racks. This dish looks nice and cooks more evenly if you can cut the vegetables in longish rectangles or thick batons.

2 cups butternut squash cubes (3-inch rectangles or thick batons)

2 medium parsnips, cut into 3-inch rectangles (or thick batons)

16 ounces mini rainbow carrots, sliced lengthwise (I used a cute little pack from Trader Joe’s; you could use a comparable amount of large carrots, rainbow or otherwise, cut in half crosswise and quartered lengthwise)

3 small beets, peeled and cut into 3-inch rectangles or thick batons, about 2 cups

1 large red onion, cut into 10 or 12 lengthwise wedges

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 teaspoon of kosher salt, divided

3 to 4 tablespoons balsamic vinegar, divided

3 scallions, with some green tops

1 cup flat Italian parsley leaves with a bit of stem still attached

Grated zest of 1 lemon (use your microplane)

1 cup broken (not chopped) walnuts, toasted

½ cup crumbled blue cheese (use something decent, and do not buy pre-crumbled blue cheese, unless you own a salad bar)

Preheat oven to 425°F (218°C). Place two (or three; depending) lined sheet pans in the oven. In a large bowl, combine the squash, parsnips, carrots, 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, and ½ teaspoon of salt. Toss to combine. Remove two of the pans from the oven and carefully divide the mixture between the two pans, spread in a single layer. Return to the oven and roast for 20 minutes. Remove the vegetables from the oven, drizzle with 1 to 2 tablespoons of the balsamic vinegar, stir, and return to the oven for 10 more minutes, or until tender and beginning to caramelize. Remove and let cool on the sheet pans. Meanwhile, place the beets and red onion in the same bowl with the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil and ½ teaspoon of salt and toss to combine. Remove the third pan from the oven and carefully spread the mixture in a single layer. Return to the oven and roast for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven, drizzle with 1 tablespoon of the balsamic vinegar, stir, and return to the oven for 10 more minutes, or until the beets are tender and the onions have begun to get very brown in spots. Remove and let cool on the sheet pan. Roughly chop the parsley and the scallions, then toss together in a small bowl with the lemon zest; season with a generous pinch of flakey sea salt and freshly ground pepper. In a large bowl, combine the warm or room temperature vegetables, the walnuts, and most of the parsley-scallion mixture and toss together gently. Transfer this to a serving platter and top with the blue cheese and the remaining parsley-scallion mixture. Serve drizzled with another tablespoon or so of balsamic vinegar and a light shower of flakey sea salt, if desired. This is always best served at room temperature; remember that if there are leftovers.

Roasted Winter Vegetables With Walnuts And Blue Cheese 1.48MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

*RECIPE: A Personal Farro Salad with Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Granny Smith Apples, and Whole Lemon Dressing

Serves 4 to 6

I call this a “personal” salad because I’ve personally thrown together something very similar a million times without writing down the recipe. Meaning, I’ve never shared it with anyone—like a personal pan pizza at the Pizza Hut.

I love keeping cooked farro in the fridge, dressed with lemon and olive oil (and often some garlic), to eat alone or bedazzled with greens and vegetables and other glorious ornaments. I usually dress this particular version with a cider or lemon vinaigrette, but I recently came across a remarkable whole lemon dressing in a terrific book called 52 Shabbats: Friday Night Dinners Inspired by a Global Jewish Kitchen, by Faith Kramer. I’ve added a little honey to her original recipe.

2 cups cooked farro (feel free to up the ratio of farro here; I like this balance)

2 large sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into ¾-inch or so cubes (about 4 heaping cups) (I used one white and one orange)

½ medium red onion, sliced into thin half-moons

2 ½ tablespoons olive oil, divided

½ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

2 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored, cubed and sprinkled with a bit of lemon juice to prevent browning, about 3 cups

½ cup chopped Medjool dates (about 4 dates); you could also use an equal amount of chopped dried apricots or even dried cherries

5 ounces baby kale or arugula (4 big handfuls)

½ cup toasted slivered almonds

Chunk of Parmigiano Reggiano, for shaving over salad (optional)

Whole Lemon Dressing (recipe below)

Preheat oven to 425°F (218°C). Place two lined sheet pans in the oven. Toss the farro with about ½ cup of the lemon dressing and toss to coat. You want to give it a good drench because it is a very thirsty grain. Set aside. In a big bowl, toss together the sweet potatoes, 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, and the ½ teaspoon of salt. Remove one hot sheet pan, carefully spread the potatoes in an even layer, and return to the oven to roast until tender and beginning to caramelize, about 25 minutes; after 15 minutes, sprinkle with the cider vinegar and give the potatoes a stir. Meanwhile, using the same bowl, toss the onion slices with the remaining ½ tablespoon olive oil. Remove the second hot sheet pan, carefully spread the onions in a single layer, and roast until they begin to get crisp and slightly blackened at the edges, moving them around a bit and watching closely to prevent total incineration. Remove the onions from the oven, season with a bit of kosher salt, and let cool on the sheet pan. In a large bowl, combine the dressed farro with the sweet potatoes, onions, apples, dates, and kale. Toss together gently; add about ⅓ cup more of the dressing, making sure to get bits of lemon in there, and toss again. Taste for salt, pepper, more dressing. Transfer to a pretty platter and shower with the toasted almonds and generous shavings of Parmigiano Reggiano, if desired. Bring the extra dressing to the table for those who want it. This is always best served at room temperature; remember that if there are leftovers.

Whole Lemon Dressing from 52 Shabbats , by Faith Kramer

As I mentioned earlier, I added a bit of honey to the original recipe for my salad. The original also uses 1 teaspoon of minced garlic where I have suggested 1 small clove, grated.

2 small lemons

1 small clove grated garlic

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon honey

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

½ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

2 tablespoons water

Grate the zest from the lemons and place in a jar with a lid. Cut away the white pith from the lemons and discard. Chop the lemon flesh into ¼-inch pieces and add to the jar. Add the garlic, salt, black pepper, cayenne, olive oil, lemon juice, and water. Seal the lid and shake until combined. Taste and adjust the seasoning, if desired. The dressing can be made up to three days in advance and kept airtight in the refrigerator. Stir or shake well before using.

Farro Salad With Roasted Sweet Potatoes And Granny Smith Apples 1.52MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

🧨🧨🧨 🧨 It’s not too late: A subscription to The Department of Salad makes a great holiday gift.

Give a gift subscription

🥬 🥬🥬 🥬That’s It! We’re done here! We’ll see you soon with a recipe for authentic Ukrainian Holubtsi. I’m kidding—it’s going to be salad.

🥬🥬🥬 ONE MORE THING: Remember to check the archive if you lose track of your e-mailed newsletter. All the recipes from all the newsletters will be there for you. And don’t forget: If you’re looking for a recipe, there’s a SEARCH BUTTON at the top of the archive. It looks like this thing marked in red:

🥬 🥬ALSO, I’M WONDERING: Do you follow me on Instagram? My feed is not a consistent array of uniformly styled photos of perfect food, which I know is what I’m supposed to offer. But I get too bored. So it includes videos of giant pandas loudly eating carrots and personal crap representative of my bad personality. I’d love to have you. Go here: Emily’s Instagram

🥬 IN THE MEANTIME: If you feel like sharing the Department of Salad with friends or family who deserve it, please do so with the buttons below—it would mean the world to us! Thanks for reading!

Give a gift subscription

Share The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin