The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin

The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin

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Anthea Phillips's avatar
Anthea Phillips
9h

Thank you for this! Spring in Pennsylvania is still at the intermittently teasing you stage.

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1 reply by emily nunn
Jenny's avatar
Jenny
8h

Four years ago, I started to see salad as genuine self-care after buying Jess Damuck’s Salad Freak. There are few things that make me feel better about myself than assembling a collection of beautiful ingredients and making something delicious that the rest of my family would hate, because that means I am “taking time for myself” in perhaps the truest sense of the phrase. Finding your blog to augment and add to my salad adventures has only expanded the delight. Small bright things are perhaps the most noticeable in heavy dark times.

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