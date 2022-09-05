The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin

The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin

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Maria Jette's avatar
Maria Jette
Sep 5, 2022

This looks great— like everything I’ve seen from you, Ms. Nunn!

I’ve been receiving your newsletter for months, weighing a subscription against the gazillion other subscriptions which gobble up my waking hours…but today, I realized I couldn’t wait any longer, because you have *invented* the term NON-CILANTRANT.

I bow before your mastery, and look forward to many recipes, and the occasional brilliant neologism.

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1 reply by Emily Nunn
Randee Bergen's avatar
Randee Bergen
Sep 5, 2022

I am a fairly new subscriber and am just loving your posts and your salads. I have made four of four so far and have loved four of four. I will now make the Mexican Street Corn Potato Salad tonight and put it in the fridge for dinner tomorrow. Out here in Western Colorado, we are also having peaches and tomatoes for dinner or mid-afternoon snacks. I thought you might be interested in this amazing dish (or, it can also be used as a pasta sauce): Saute chopped red onion in olive oil, then add chopped tomatoes and chopped peaches. After a few moments, add some red vine vinegar, salt, pepper, and fresh basil. Quick, simple, and a wonderful mesh of flavors. Just another way to have tomatoes and peaches for dinner!

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