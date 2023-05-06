I made Steven Satterfield’s Cauliflower Salad with Celery, Dried Apricots, and Pistachios and so should you. ASAP.

THESE DAYS, IF YOU HAPPEN TO BE A VEGETABLE you’re probably hiding from the fooderazzi behind giant sunglasses, you’re posing on the red carpet, you’re standing at the podium with real tears in your eyes, thanking your parents back in Ohio for making you so damn delicious.

And if I were a PR or marketing person, I’d definitely be proclaiming that we are living in The Decade of the Vegetable!

But I’m obviously not in marketing, and it’s not necessarily a remarkable decade for vegetables, or any other edible plant. After all, early humans gathered before they hunted. And plant-based cultures have existed throughout human history.

The stages of human evolution, during which man has eaten salads and been searching for the perfect mustard vinaigrette. (Getty Images)

But here in 2023—perhaps because I’m always hunting and gathering salad recipes—it sure does seem to me that produce-celebratory cookbooks (including lots of SALAD-SPECIFIC books) are on the rise, and quite brilliantly.

In the last couple of years or so, we’ve featured more than a few of them in the Department of Salad—including here and here and here and here and here—and we have no plans to stop. In fact, I’ve got more glorious salad recipes coming from new books scheduled soon.

An extremely recent favorite is Vegetable Revelations: Inspiration for Produce-Forward Cooking, by the wonderful Atlanta chef Steven Satterfield, who was named Best Chef: Southeast by the James Beard Foundation in 2017. (My friend Steve—no relation, hahaha—took me for lunch at Satterfield’s restaurant, Miller Union, before I moved here; it became my dreamy vision of how extraordinary I hoped all the food would be once I arrived.)

This is Satterfield’s second veg-centric book; the first, Root to Leaf: A Southern Chef Cooks Through the Seasons, got him dubbed the “vegetable shaman” by Sam Sifton of the New York Times—and it includes one of our favorite radish vehicles, which we featured in the DOS, Radish and Walnut Salad with Parmigiano-Reggiano.

This new book truly lives up to its name: it’s an inspiring revelation full of salads and dressings as well as dishes that could easily pass for salads, which are often my favorite kind. I’m talking about Broiled Broccoli with Halloumi and Za’atar; Grilled Hakurei Turnips with Miso Vinaigrette; Watermelon with Lime Mascarpone; Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Beurre Rouge and Almonds; and Fragrant Beets and Cherries with Cashew Butter. Bring it!

And Satterfield’s more classic salad-salads (Roasted Oyster Mushroom; Escarole and Sardine; Celery with Pear, Pumpkin Seeds, and Blue Cheese) hit me in a visceral way—the textures and flavors seem to come alive even on the page. It was hard to pick a couple to share, but I managed.

I love cauliflower in salads, and my favorite has been this surprising Mexican number from Diana Kennedy. But, as I’ve mentioned before, the cauliflower rice/pizza crust thing has always felt like an assault on my sensibilities and on the sensitivities of the poor cauliflower itself. (See below.)

And since this salad uses cauliflower rice, the first time I made it I was almost hoping it would be lackluster, just to confirm my bias. But it’s the work of a vegetable shaman, so it turned out to be completely glorious. Dammit.

I wouldn’t change a thing about it—although I did decide to take Satterfield’s alternate suggestion and use my food processor on the cauliflower. Employing a box grater made my arms tired and I made a mess everywhere. Plus, as I’ve mentioned: I finally bought myself a food processor in spite of the fact that I’m terrified of our robot future, so my plan is to get my money’s worth before we become prisoners of our own technology.

The dressing for Satterfield’s cauliflower salad uses sumac, lime, and coriander.

When you make this dish, prepare to have an ethereal experience. (Yes, we’re still talking about cauliflower here.) And when I command you to follow the instructions exactly as written because the salad’s proportions and flavors come together like a cauliflower sonnet, I’m not being corny and awestruck, I’m being reverent. This ostensibly simple, easy-to-prepare dish made me remember why people exalt great chefs. They know what they’re doing, man.

I’ll have another slightly more traditional but similarly revelatory Satterfield Salad in a day or two, for paid subscribers, along with an additional recipe for the miso dressing I’ve been searching for all my life. Now, go buy a cauliflower.

*RECIPE: Steven Satterfield’s Cauliflower Salad with Celery, Dried Apricots, and Pistachios

Serves 4 to 6

SATTERFIELD’S NOTES: “Riced cauliflower has had a moment, and although it’s now easy to purchase in that form, it’s just as easy and more economical to make it yourself. It takes just a moment to grate on a box grater or pulse in the food processor, and the resulting rice-like grains of raw cauliflower make the base for a texturally intriguing salad. I used to make this salad with cooked rice, but when I tried the cauliflower version, I liked it even more.”

1 head cauliflower (about 1½ pounds)

2 cups diced celery [ Note from Emily: I also added a handful of celery leaves at the end]

1 cup dried apricots, chopped

½ cup chopped roasted pistachios

1 recipe Sumac Vinaigrette (method below)

½ teaspoon kosher salt

Peel away and discard any green leaves attached to the base of the cauliflower. Cut the head in half through the core. Holding the stem end of one of the halves, grate the cauliflower on the large holes of a box grater. Repeat with the second half. Any pieces that fall off can be finely chopped and added to the pile. In a large bowl, combine the grated cauliflower, celery, apricots, and pistachios. Add the vinaigrette and salt and toss together until well combined. Taste for seasoning and adjust to your liking.

Steven Satterfield’s Cauliflower Salad With Celery, Dried Apricots, And Pistachios 1.29MB ∙ PDF File Download Download

Sumac Vinaigrette

Makes about ¾ cup

3 tablespoons white wine vinegar

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice, plus ½ teaspoon lime zest

1 garlic clove, grated or pressed

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon ground sumac

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

In a small bowl, whisk together the vinegar, honey, lime juice and zest, garlic, coriander, sumac, and salt. Drizzle in the olive oil while whisking to emulsify. Taste for seasoning. The vinaigrette will keep in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days. [Note from Emily: Rather than whisking, I shook everything together vigorously in a jar with a high-fitting lid, until well emulsified; it’s my nature.)

🥗 🥗🥗🥗

