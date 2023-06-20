SELF-HELP BOOKS CONSTANTLY ADVISE US not to live in the past. I ignore this bland counsel and spend oodles of time back there. But I’m not revisiting my own life when I do this. (To quote the broken-hearted philosopher-sleuth played by Matthew McConaughey in the brilliant first season of True Detective: “Anything I left back there I don’t need.”)

Instead, I travel in my imagination to the various moments, scattered across spacetime, during which humans first discovered the edibility of the various plants and animals that make up our diets. Oh, how I wish I’d been there when the first person looked at an artichoke and said: I feel like this would make an excellent weapon, but I’ll try eating it first.

The black hole: How I’ll travel back in time to the day they invented cheese. (Getty Images.)

I’ve discussed this general preoccupation here before, but I’ve never told you that in my fantasy life I become the popular host of an under-budgeted but scrappy PBS television show in which I show up at the exact moment a culinarily significant foodstuff is discovered, first consumed, or created.

Wow, this could be big, I’d say with faux naïveté, after we watched the first human decide to shuck an ear of corn or an oyster, peel a banana, invent the potato chip, or figure out what to do with a pomegranate. But I wouldn’t conduct an interview. And I’d leave the scene without ever conveying the slightest clue that corn and banana futures would be a good investment. Because—as we all know from the movies—if you mess with history during time travel you could end up dating your own mom.

Lea Thompson and Michael J. Fox in Back to the Future , the movie that taught us not to mess around with time travel when we get the chance. (Universal Studios)

It’s fun to imagine but difficult to know with any certainty the origin stories of our favorite foods. Especially the earlier ones. Too many of my investigations turn up dodgy claims that we have an Important Man from Long Ago to thank for bringing practically every delicious thing on earth to our attention.

DID YOU KNOW? It takes two kinds of lettuce (🥬 + $$) to keep the Department of Salad alive. The best way to support us, if you don’t already: Press the green button (and get full access to all the salad).

Take the herbaceous perennial herb known to us as the banana. Despite its geographic origins (in Southeast Asia, Tropical India, and Northern Australia), it supposedly takes its botanical name, Musa acuminata, from the Roman Emperor Octavius Augustus’s personal physician, Antonius Musa, who also happened to be a botanist. The story is he “encouraged” and “promoted” domesticating the plant. Imagine having a food as magnificent as the banana named for you simply because of your “encouragement.” Big deal. I encourage salads. Do we refer to salad as Emily Nunn? No. Why?

Why? Why? Why?

Banana Man. (According to this site , this statue from the Vatican is sometimes identified as Antonius Musa.)

Which brings me to another of my peeves: Historians seem to bend over backward to attribute popular dishes that they can’t trace back to Important Men to nothing more than a happy accident or adorable blunder—which usually means it was invented by a woman. (Chocolate chip cookies, buffalo wings, the chimichanga, and tarte tatin get this treatment, for instance.)

Whatever. History is often a game of telephone. So my hope is that a million years from now, the immense popularity of the banana will instead be attributed to Gwen Stefani.

For these reasons, I’ve decided that one of my favorite foods/salad ingredients, mozzarella, had to have been invented by a woman. Because it gets the accidental-discovery treatment in popular lore—something about knocking curds into a bucket of hot water, blah blah blah.

But if you’ve ever tried to make mozzarella—which I have, when my friend Portia took me to a workshop at Sweet Grass Dairy in Thomasville, Georgia—you know that you don’t come up with the time intensive and tricky pasta filata method (for stretching curds) by accident.

Mozzarella production/stretching: Not an accident.

But most historians trace mozzarella back to the 12th (and sometimes 13th) century, and many suggest that it was originally made by monks (of course) at a monastery near Naples. In his 1960 book Cheeses of the World, Andre Simon says that it was first produced with buffalo’s milk; John Mariani, in his 1998 Dictionary of Italian Food and Drink, attributes the later shift to cow’s milk to the destruction of buffalo herds by the Nazis during WWII.

However it came into being, I’m extremely glad it was invented, but I was born way too late. I’d rather have been around midcentury and before, when, according to Vivienne Marquis and Patricia Haskell’s 1966 The Cheese Book, the Italian grocer in Italian neighborhoods in the United States “will have received his daily shipment of mozzarella curd from a local distributor and will himself have completed the final steps of manufacture, heating the white, pliant curd, kneading it until it is soft, and moulding it into irregular spherical shapes.”

Before and after. You don’t have to use buffalo mozzarella, but don’t use crappy stuff either.

After many decades of consuming mostly dry, mass-produced logs that we grated or sliced for baked “Italian” dishes, Americans have learned to respect fresh mozzarella—be it fior di latte (cow) or di bufala, which is richer in fat and a lot more expensive around here but worth it. And since we are living in an era when a sure way to get lots of clicks and hits on social media is to publish photos that star suggestively oozing food, another form of mozzarella, burrata (that cream-filled siren), has become a super-superstar.

When it comes to salad, I think it’s very safe to say that the Caprese is the leading mozzarella employer in the States. I have personally made enough of them to build a bridge to the moon. But since variety is allegedly the spice of life, I keep an eye peeled for new ways to enjoy this cheese treasure, especially when I have bought too much, which is the situation I found myself in this week. And I always have too many capers.

With the thinly shaved celery and salsa verde, this beautiful salad has big flavors that complement the milky sweet cheese as well as a perfect crunch to contrast with its beautiful softness. It’s perfect for those months when tomatoes are not yet fat and ripe.

*RECIPE: Mozzarella Topped with Celery Salad and Potent Italian Salsa Verde

Serves 6 to 8

12 ounces good quality, fresh mozzarella, sliced into ¼-inch disks (you don’t have to use fancy buffalo mozzarella here—in fact, I wouldn’t—but don’t use the crappy stuff either)

4 to 6 tender stalks of celery, very thinly sliced (this is a great place to use your mandoline), about 2 cups

Healthy squeeze of fresh lemon juice

Splash of olive oil

Flakey sea salt to taste

Potent Salsa Verde (method below)

Arrange the mozzarella slices on a platter in a single attractive layer. In a bowl, toss together the shaved celery, lemon juice, olive oil, and salt. Spoon as much of the celery salad over the mozzarella as desired. Top with generous dollops of the Potent Salsa Verde and serve. You may bring the extra celery and green sauce to the table for those who want it, along with flakey sea salt and more red pepper flakes.

🥬

Potent Italian Salsa Verde

Makes a very generous cup

½ cup chopped flat leaf parsley

1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano

3 tablespoons drained capers, roughly chopped

1 large clove garlic, grated (use your microplane)

3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

Zest of ½ lemon

5 tablespoons good olive oil

Pinch of salt

Healthy pinch of red pepper flakes (up to ¼ teaspoon, if you’re a hot mouth)

In a medium bowl, combine all ingredients and mix well to thoroughly combine. You can also use this sauce to drizzle over vegetables or grilled meat. If you’d like, you could also add a few chopped anchovies to this mix, but it is powerful and delicious enough without them.

Mozzarella Topped With Celery Salad And Potent Italian Salsa Verde 1.19MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

🥗 🥗🥗🥗

BEFORE WE GO! A BIT OF HOUSEKEEPING! A lot of new subscribers have arrived recently, so we want everyone to know that we’ll be sending paid subscribers their extra newsletter in the next few days. We will often send this extra newsletter with a paywall to our free subscribers, too. This is meant to give everyone a better idea of allwe do—otherwise how would you know?—and not to make anyone feel excluded. We love and appreciate all our subscribers.

🥬🥬🥬

🥬 CONFUSED? Check the archive if you lose track of your e-mailed newsletter.

🥬 🥬ALSO, I’M WONDERING: Do you follow me on Instagram? My feed is not a consistent array of uniformly styled photos of perfect food, which I know is what I’m supposed to offer. But I get too bored. So it includes videos of giant pandas loudly eating carrots and personal crap representative of my bad personality. I’d love to have you. Go here: Emily’s Instagram

🥬 🥬🥬 THAT’S IT! WE’RE DONE HERE! Paid subscribers should keep an eye peeled for another salady treat soon. In the meantime, if you feel like sharing the Department of Salad with friends or family who deserve it, please do so with the buttons below. Thanks for reading.

Give a gift subscription

Share The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin