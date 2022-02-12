Farro, wild mushrooms, fried shallots, thyme, lemon dressing.

WHILE SEARCHING FOR INSPIRATION last week at my home away from home (the Dekalb Farmers Market in Decatur, Georgia), I heard the mushrooms sing their strange siren song, so loudly. I zoomed, as if hypnotized, right past the orange and yellow citrus, the blue and fuchsia berries, the psychedelic winter squashes, and the sturdy winter greens straight to the fungi, which I piled into my rolling basket as if they were money I’d found on the street.

They’ve been one of my favorite foods since I was a young kid who liked to hang out in the kitchen. So what took me so long to get them into the lab? I featured a comforting, lemon-laced shiitake and quinoa salad in the very first issue of the Department of Salad. And not much later, in this issue, one of my go-to salads made with plain button mushrooms and mint—such an easy, pretty, and tonic dish. But I feel they deserve greater focus.

A Disney movie mushroom from Central Casting, which I found on a walk in N.C,

When I first met mushrooms, the button was the only mushroom in town, brought home from the brightly lit grocer (then sautéed in butter and white wine, or folded into a rich tetrazzini)—even though the woods near our house in Virginia were probably full of chanterelles, morels, and oyster mushrooms.

But those common white buttons still felt racy to me. Mushrooms, which seem like vegetables but are not at all, grow in the damp and dark, clinging to dead and decaying things for sustenance— and they can turn you into a dead thing, too, if you happen to pick the wrong kind, which often resemble the right kind. Tricky, deadly, delicious fungi!

They became even more alluring to me after I saw a rerun of the overheated, Southern gothic 1971 movie “The Beguiled” on television one Saturday afternoon when I wasn’t supposed to have the TV on at all.

His love. . . or his life. . .

It stars Clint Eastwood as a wounded Union soldier (or “blue belly”) who turns up at a Mississippi girls’ school (conveniently open and operating during the Civil War), and immediately informs the 12-year-old girl who finds him lying in a ditch that she’s “old enough for kisses.” Which may be true but not from a 40-year-old soldier, who has the kind of luxuriantly wavy hair that mesmerizes everyone at the school, from the 12 -year-old to the headmistress, played by Geraldine Page, whose voiceover thoughts, while holding a bleeding Clint in her arms, are: If this war goes on much longer I’ll forget I was ever a woman.

They remove his clothing, they bathe him. Emotions get all tangled up and the females turn on one another. All of which leads to Clint, who announces his plans to marry and run off with the comeliest of the ladies at supper one night, being served poison mushrooms, picked for him by Amy, the 12-year-old.

Before he dies, though, he waxes lyrical about the mushrooms: “They taste of the woods and the clean air, and mysterious shadows where pretty elves dance together.”

Clint left out “death,” but otherwise I agree with him. In addition to their evil side, mushrooms have a longstanding corner on dreamy whimsy, serving as the roof over the head of woodland storybook creatures everywhere, and on magic, too, which most of us encountered as kids, In Alice in Wonderland, when the hookah-smoking caterpillar, sitting atop a big mushroom, informs Alice that one side of the shroom “will make you grow taller, and the other side will make you grow shorter.” This passage would, of course, later inspire the famous Jefferson Airplane song, before becoming a theme in the Matrix movies. (And some other, more unfortunate stuff.)

A mushroom bestseller.

Mushrooms are also fetching, and the world has always been entranced by their strange and dangerous beauty, a fact that turned this 2021 book into a bestseller. (I want it.) In fact, the North American Mycological Association keeps a registry of mushrooms in works of art. The shape of mushrooms has inspired many architectural structures, an idea that has been taken to the, um, limit, and they’ve also been incorporated into building materials.

I’d like to marry a handsome elf and live with him in this mushroom.

Plus: mushrooms are good for you! They’re the only non-animal source of vitamin D that humans consume, plus they are rich in B vitamins, antioxidants, dietary fiber, and potassium.

But the reason I first fell in love with them is their beguiling texture and woodsy flavor, as pointed out by Clint Eastwood.

I’ve also discovered that mushrooms can be tricky in a way that has nothing to do with picking a poison one. I got overconfident and wasted some of my giant haul on the first salad I created: farro with wild mushrooms with thyme and a sherry lemon vinaigrette. I liked it better after the flavors had melded for a day and a half. But it just didn’t have the rich, concentrated mushroomy flavor I wanted. The reason: I pan-fried the mushrooms (with garlic and shallots), so when I combined them with the farro and dressing, their potent allure disappeared somewhat. I wanted them to be a texture and flavor star.

So I did what many smarter cooks and chefs would have done to concentrate their flavor and give them a sportier, chewier texture: roasted them in the oven. I showered the mushrooms with a bit of chopped thyme, because I was dead set on thyme, and I fried my shallots separately, until they got dark and crispy. These are big flavors, so instead of the more complex sherry lemon vinaigrette I created, I realized I needed something simpler—a lemon dressing with a lot less oil.

I’ve also included a delicious pickled mushroom recipe that I found in the Bar Tartine: Techniques & Recipes cookbook, from the defunct San Francisco restaurant. They remind me of Spain, powerfully tart and coated in sweet paprika. I’d trot these out with toothpicks at a boring cocktail party, to make people remember that they’re alive.

*RECIPE: Thyme Scented Farro and Wild Mushroom Salad with Fried Shallots

Serves 4 to 6

1 cup uncooked farro, about 3 cups cooked (I used Trader Joe’s, which is pre-cooked and comes in an 8-ounce pack; I love it and use it a lot)

2 cups low-salt chicken or vegetable stock (more if you’re not using pre-cooked farro)

1 1/2 pounds mixed wild mushrooms (include some button and cremini if you like; I did)

Olive oil for drizzling the mushrooms

2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme

6 big shallots, thinly sliced (you may also use half a large onion, cut in half again lengthwise and thinly sliced)

1/4 cup olive oil

1/2 cup chopped parsley

Lemon Dressing: In a jar with a tight-fitting lid, shake together 1 quarter cup plus 3 tablespoons (aka 7 tablespoons) of freshly squeezed lemon juice, 1/2 cup olive oil, a pinch of salt, and a pinch of cayenne. Adjust to your palate, but remember you want it very tart.

Preheat oven to 350°F (176°C) Cook farro according to the package directions using low-salt stock instead of water; you want it very tender but not mushy. (If you’re using Trader Joe’s pre-cooked, as I did, bring 2 cups of stock to a boil, stir in the farro, reduce the heat to a simmer and cook, covered, until tender but not mushy, about 20 minutes. All the stock should be absorbed, but you may have to strain it.) Spread the farro on a large platter to cool. Clean and trim the mushrooms, then cut them into similarly sized chunks. Place mushrooms on two baking sheets, drizzle them generously with olive oil, and season with salt and pepper. Using your hands, mix them to coat and spread evenly on the baking sheets. Sprinkle with the chopped thyme. Place them in the oven on separate racks and roast for about 25-30 minutes, until they begin to get crispy. Switch racks and give them a stir about halfway through. Let cool on the baking sheets. In a large frying pan, heat 1/4 cup of olive oil over medium heat. Add shallots. When they begin to sizzle, reduce heat to medium-low and cook, stirring occasionally, until they are dark golden and crisp, blackening in places, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove shallots to a paper-towel lined plate and season with a bit of salt. To serve: place the farro, mushrooms, shallots, and parsley in a large bowl and drizzle with some of the Lemon Dressing. Toss gently to combine. Taste for dressing and adjust. Since I am always afraid of things not being lemony enough (terrified, really) I tend to serve everything with lemon wedges. (I use a lot of dressing here. You may find that you’ll need more for the leftovers, so it’s never a bad idea to double the dressing, but I don’t want to tell you what to do.)

*RECIPE: Bar Tartine’s Pickled Mushrooms

These are extremely LIVELY!.

I found that this recipe makes a lot more brine than necessary, and it felt like a waste, so next time I make these (and I will) I’m going to add another half pound of mushrooms to the mix.

1 pound button mushrooms

2 tablespoons neutral oil such as filtered sunflower or grapeseed (I used canola)

3 teaspoons kosher salt (if kosher salt is not available to you, remember that the measurements may be different)

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

1 tablespoon chopped fresh marjoram or 1 tsp dried marjoram (I used fresh oregano)

2 tablespoons sweet (not smoked) paprika

1 tablespoon light brown sugar

2 teaspoons onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

grated zest of 1 lemon (use your microplane)

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Preheat the oven to 350°F/180°C. In a large roasting pan, combine the mushrooms with 1 tbsp of the oil and 1 1/2 tsp of the salt and toss to coat. Roast until tender, about 10 minutes. In a large bowl, combine the vinegar, garlic, parsley, marjoram, paprika, brown sugar, onion powder, garlic powder, lemon zest, pepper, and the remaining 1 1/2 tsp salt and mix well. Add the warm mushrooms and stir and toss to coat the mushrooms evenly. Chill the mushrooms completely in the refrigerator before serving, about 2 hours. Transfer the mushrooms and brine to one or more nonreactive containers and refrigerate for up to 1 month.

THAT’S IT! WE’RE DONE HERE! One note/correction: In last week’s Mimosa salad recipe, I left out the instructions on when to lay down that potato layer—it should go down before you shower the whole thing with the sieved eggs; so it’s the penultimate layer. Sorry about that. Early next week, paid subscribers should keep an eye peeled for one more delicious mushroom recipe. In the meantime, if you feel like sharing the Department of Salad with friends or family who deserve it, please do so with the buttons below. Thanks for reading.

