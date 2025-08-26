Nectarines and Haricots Verts with Luscious Anchovy Lemon Dressing. Cantaloupe with Spicy Roasted Tomatoes and Whatever Creamy Cheese You Happen To Have
Salads that turn overripe or overlooked produce into late-summer DRAMA.
AS SOMEONE WHO COULD EASILY be categorized by modern society as “past my prime,” I choose instead to categorize myself as someone who disregards weirdos who refer to other human beings that way. What am I: A grocery store tomato?
I like to think of myself as a twilight ingenue.
I’ve had so much fun. I have worn the makeup, spent my entire salary on cute boots, kissed all the men, eaten the dinners at 11 pm, smoked the doobies and drunk all the wine, made terrible mistakes and been gloriously victorious (in my mind, at least), and run down dark cobblestone streets in high heels never fearing I would break both of my ankles.
That was, allegedly, my prime. Now that I am older, I know that life has no prime. But if it did, I might choose right now. I’m comfortable. (When I’m not furious, which lately seems like all the time.)
My wild, messy, joyous, thrilling, mournful, imperfect, tragic, lazy, curious, shy, heartbroken, adventurous, overworked, loudmouthed, crushing life has led me to a mountaintop where I can finally see what I missed on the way up—too busy fretting over my outfit or my dumb hair, or whatever. I think this is called…wisdom?
I realize not everyone appreciates this perspective or even believes it exists. Plenty of people seem to assume I’ve had my hard drive wiped and will soon be shipped off to a junkyard in New Jersey.
But for me this place in life feels wonderful. And I mean that literally. People refer to child-like wonder, but I’ve never been more aware of what an extraordinary thing it is just to exist. Sometimes, while walking my dog, Cookie, I’ll find myself marveling at trees—and then suddenly at the fact that both of us are engaging in locomotion while resisting gravity, on the surface of a giant planet, in a giant universe, where billions and billions of miraculous things exist in the very same instant, including Colin Firth’s hair. It overwhelms me.
And speaking of wonder: one thing that still puzzles me about attitudes toward aging is why my happiness or sense of belonging should ever hinge on whether or not that handsome bald man at Trader Joe’s thought I was fetching—though clearly he did. I question the wisdom of letting strangers’ appraisal determine my value or my right to be here. Or letting anyone decide my worth other than. . . well, me.
