I HAVE SEEN THE BEST MINDS of my generation flake out at the prospect of making salad dressing. I watched a grown man squirt ketchup on a salad to avoid mixing a few ingredients together in a jar. I once stood by as a female friend splashed her salad with Tabasco sauce because she’d run out of Girard’s Champagne Vinaigrette. And it has always been my experience that the best way to clear a kitchen is to ask: "Who wants to make the dressing?”

We live in difficult times, I know. We all do the best we can. But I’ll never understand why making a vinaigrette, of all our earthly chores, is such a bother for so many people.

Have we all forgotten what it used to be like? Whenever early humans wanted to make a nice salad—according to this article, they did eat salad—they had to go out, in fair or foul weather, and capture their dressing ingredients using tools they made from rocks, while dodging large saber-tooth cats. Can you imagine the damage that kind of psychic stress caused?

This traumatic ancestral memory, which is completely fabricated, by me, is the only reason I can come up with for the largely unnecessary and relatively recent rise of bottled salad dressings. (According to the Association for Dressings and Sauces, humans probably began bottling salad-related condiments in the late 19th century, even though we’d been dressing our salads in oil and vinegar for thousands of years and making creamy dressings since the debut of mayonnaise over 250 years ago.)

Honestly, what else—other than a long-buried, subconscious aversion— could possibly explain why mankind drives to the grocery store to purchase something that is a snap to make at home, not to mention fresher, more delicious, cheaper, and less chemical-laden than what’s for sale.

I’m not constitutionally against store-bought dressings! I understand that for many people the convenience is absolutely essential. And they’re often delicious. I have a nostalgic attachment to quite a few and was a disciple of Girard’s and Silver Palate for many years.

But that was before I dedicated my remaining years on this strange planet to salad. Now, I am a pilgrim and a warrior. And the single most common note that issues from my clarion trumpet is this: Make your own dressing.

I believe the number of people who want to do just that has been steadily growing—because dressings have turned out to be some of the most popular recipes we’ve offered at the Department of Salad. And we’ll keep the lights on in the Dressing Room as long as you keep “liking” the recipes. (You ask, we listen.)

A couple of weeks ago, we toured the salad archives—which got a positive response and lots of nice notes. This time, we’re briefly opening the private Dressing Room door.

*RECIPE: DOS Avocado Green Goddess Dressing

Makes about 1½ cups

Part of the reason I love this dressing so much, aside from the fact that it blew my socks off, is that it’s a great way to curb avocado loss. In case you didn’t know: Once an avocado gets ripe or almost ripe, if you pop it in the fridge it will hold in that state for several more days. A cold ripe avocado is perfect for this recipe, which keeps its bright green color beautifully days after you mix it up.

I based mine on my own green goddess dip, and I will warn you that neither recipe is the same without tarragon. The other herbs are more flexible (I used basil, parsley, and chives; mint and dill would also be good), but if you can’t find tarragon it won’t be the same. This dressing is the perfect accompaniment for a steamed artichoke.

1 large ripe avocado

2 anchovies

1 clove garlic, trimmed and peeled

1 heaping tablespoon chopped tarragon

2 tablespoon chopped basil

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

2 tablespoons chopped chives

1 tablespoon olive oil

Juice of ½ lemon

¼ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup plain whole-milk yogurt

Pinch of salt

Dab of hot sauce

In the bowl of a food processor (I used my mini; it was just right), place all the ingredients except the mayonnaise, yogurt, salt, and hot sauce and process. Add the remaining ingredients and process again until smooth. Adjust salt and lemon, if necessary. Store in a jar with a tight-fitting lid. If it begins to brown, you can top with a layer of lemon juice (pour it off before using). And not to brag, but mine stayed bright green and beautiful. If you want to thin this dressing, just blend in a tablespoon or two of water.

*RECIPE: Olive Island Dressing

Makes about 1½ cups

Like blue cheese, ranch, and Green Goddess, this creamy dressing is perfect and pretty on a wedge. But my favorite way to eat it is to spoon it generously onto a giant bowl of thinly shredded iceberg mixed with a handful of very thinly sliced white onion. Toss this all together thoroughly to coat the crunchy lettuce; season with salt and pepper; serve.

1 cup mayonnaise (I prefer Duke’s)

2 tablespoons sour cream

3 tablespoons Sriracha (if you use another, similar hot sauce, makes sure you taste as you go)

½ cup finely chopped green salad olives (aka the small, oily, salty, meaty Manzanillas available in every grocery store)

½ cup plus 1 tablespoon roughly chopped cornichons

2 tablespoons finely chopped red onion

1 tablespoon chopped chives

2 teaspoons honey

Juice of 1 lemon (about 2 tablespoons)

1 tablespoon champagne vinegar (or white wine vinegar)

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste.

In a large bowl, combine all ingredients; whisk or stir until well incorporated. Taste. Adjust seasonings. Refrigerate until chilled through. This is better after at least one night in the fridge, stored in an airtight container.

*RECIPE: Powerful and Creamy Garlic Chive Protein Dressing

Makes about 1½ cups

For this recipe, which is perfect for lackluster green salads, you should use 4% cottage cheese with a dry curd—my favorites are Good Culture and Breakstone’s. I’ve used Greek yogurt, because I love it, but you could use regular yogurt; you won’t have to thin the mixture as much if you do.

1 cup 4% cottage cheese

¼ cup plain yogurt (I used Greek yogurt; if you use regular, you won’t need to thin it as much)

¼ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

Zest of ½ lemon (use your microplane)

2 big garlic cloves, cut into pieces (if you are not a garlic fiend, just use one)

3 tablespoon olive oil

3 to 4 tablespoons water (less if you use regular yogurt instead of Greek)

¼ to ½ teaspoon salt

A few grinds of black pepper, if desired.

½ cup chopped fresh chives

Combine all ingredients except the chives in the bowl of a mini food processor and process until very smooth. This could take a couple of minutes. Thin the mixture with 1 tablespoon of water at a time, processing after each addition, until you have a very smooth, slightly thick, but pourable mixture. Taste for salt and pepper; you might want a bit more lemon juice or olive oil. Add the chives and process again, very briefly, to combine.