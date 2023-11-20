Jenny Rosenstrach’s Husband Andy’s Pomegranate Kale Salad: Lovely and amazing. I’d bring this out during any holiday.

A BLITHE QUESTION I HAVE HEARD in more than one Thanksgiving kitchen I’ve visited, is: “Do we even need a salad?”

I’ve mentioned this before. Salad often seems to be the first and often only thing people are willing to throw overboard the very minute the titanic reality of time management vs. beautiful holiday dreams comes into view on the holiday horizon.

My response, at least in my mind, is: Why don’t you just stab me right in the heart? I’m woman enough to admit that nobody really needs a salad. But I’m also sensitive enough to point out that no one ever says, when they realize guests are arriving in less than 24 hours: Do we need a Turkey? Or rolls? Or gravy? Or pumpkin pie?

Never.

I love the sparky dressing for the kale and pomegranate salad; you don’t have to use pom molasses, but it’s pretty easy to find.

And, as I’ve said this time of year and will say again every year until I die: Not only is a salad a beautiful dish that decorates your table like a bouquet of flowers, it can also serve as a refreshing pause that allows you to step back, take a look at the bounty of friends and food around you, and really be aware of your good fortune—if you are lucky enough to be gathered at a Thanksgiving dinner.

Plus, a salad can be a hell of a lot easier to make than most of the dishes that are on your Thanksgiving table year after year after year after year, not to mention more delicious. I honestly can’t think of anything more welcome on a buffet table loaded down with heavy brown and beige food, or more invigorating when brought out mid-meal when people have started yawning from the tryptophan, than a simple, cool, vivid salad.

A salad is the party horn of foods. 🎉 It is the party horn o’ plenty. And my dog is a Parti Poodle. The great circle of life.

My puppy, Cookie. 🌞

So with that in mind I have for you a small collection of some of my favorite salads that fit the Thanksgiving bill nicely. (The titles include links to the newsletters they’re from, which are behind a paywall, but I’m also posting the downloadable recipes here, as token of my appreciation to everyone simply for being here. I love you to pieces.)

But first, I’ve asked two of my fellow-newslettrists, who participated in the recent Substack Thanksgiving Help Hotline—Colu Henry and Jenny Rosenstrach—for salads to share here, too. (If you missed the hotline, it was a lot of fun and also included Caroline Chambers and Ali Slagle, whose salads have been featured in the DOS previously, and Christina Chaey, whom I only just met and hope to feature here, soon.)

My photo of Colu Henry’s salad is not quite as gorgeous as the one from her book, but I’m going to bet it was just as delicious.

Colu and Jenny’s salads both feature ingredients you probably already have on hand, especially during the holidays, or probably have quick access to—apples, nuts, pomegranate, red onion—with simple vinaigrettes that are tart in exactly the right way for an otherwise rich meal. And both salads stay delicious for a long time after assembly. In fact, please don’t be tempted to toss leftovers of either salad, if there are any; both are completely delicious after a night in the fridge.

I went to the farmer’s market to get escarole for Colu’s salad, since grocery stores are ridiculous and now only stock three kinds of greens, but when I got home I found out my local Publix carries it. And, just f.y.i., I used more than a mere handful of pomegranate seeds in Jenny’s salad because I love them and they’re so pretty.

*RECIPE: Colu Henry’s Escarole Salad with Red Onion, Walnuts & Apple and a Sherry Vinaigrette

This gorgeous photo from Back Pocket Pasta is by PEDEN + MUNK.

Serves 4

I’ve loved this salad for a long time—it’s from Colu’s terrific 2017 book, Back Pocket Pasta: Inspired Dinners to Cook on the Fly. “This said features the best flavors of fall,” she writes in her recipe note. “Simply toss crunchy toasted walnuts, tart apple slices, and sturdy bitter greens in a dressing made of sherry vinegar and spicy mustard.”

For the vinaigrette

3 tablespoons good-quality sherry vinegar

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

¼ cup olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the salad

½ cup thinly sliced red onion

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar or lemon juice

¾ cup chopped walnuts

1 large head escarole

1 apple such as Pink Lady or Gala, halved, cored and thinly sliced

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Shaved Parmesan cheese for serving, optional

Make the vinaigrette: In a large bowl, whisk together the sherry vinegar and Dijon mustard. Add the oil in a steady stream, whisking constantly until it emulsifies. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Make the salad: Place the onions in a small bowl and pour the vinegar over top and season with a small pinch of salt. Toss and set aside. Toast the walnuts in a 12-inch skillet over medium heat, stirring frequently to make sure they do not burn, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from the skillet and set aside. Discard the dark green leaves of the escarole and trim the ends. Tear or roughly chop the remaining leaves into bite sized pieces. Drain the onions and discard residual liquid. In a large bowl combine the escarole, onions, toasted walnuts, and apple. Season with salt and pepper and toss to combine. Dress the salad with some of the sherry vinaigrette and toss again until the salad is evenly coated to your liking. Top with shaved Parmesan cheese if you please.

Escarole Salad 1.64MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

*RECIPE: Jenny Rosenstrach’s Husband Andy’s Pomegranate Kale Salad

Serves 2 to 4, depending

This recipe is from a 2015 entry in Jenny Rosenstrach’s wonderful, iconic, long-running cooking site, Dinner, A Love Story, but it’s one by her husband, Andy. “There are three important things to know about a raw kale salad,” he writes. “One, you need sweetness. Two, you need to cut the leaves into ribbons—nice and thin— and, three, you need to dress it in advance, as the acid in the vinegar helps break down the chewy stiffness of the kale. (You might also try Dash & Bella’s massaging trick.) This recipe calls for pomegranate molasses, but if you don’t have that, or you can’t find it, you can substitute agave or a pinch or two of sugar.”

Vinaigrette

½ teaspoon Dijon mustard

⅓ cup good olive oil

¼ cup white balsamic vinegar (we get ours at Trader Joe’s)

1½ teaspoons pomegranate molasses

1 teaspoon Sriracha

Juice from about a quarter of a lime

Salad

1 bunch lacinato kale (also called Tuscan or dinosaur kale), stems removed, leaves cut into ¼-inch ribbons

Handful pomegranate seeds

2 tablespoons finely minced red onion

Handful finely chopped fresh herbs such as dill, cilantro, or parsley (or any combo of the three)

Salt and pepper

In a jar or measuring cup, whisk together all the vinaigrette ingredients until emulsified. Toss vinaigrette with the salad, then top the whole thing with sea salt and freshly ground pepper.

Kale Pomegranate Salad 909KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Radicchio cups with oranges and dates 1.35MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Green Salad With Invisible Vinaigrette, From Company, By Amy Thielen 6 1.26MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Fennel And Orange Salad With Shaved Jalapenos 1.33MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Chef Eric Ripert’s beautifully hand-painted head of butter lettuce from his book “Vegetable Simple” (📸 by Nigel Perry)

Butter Lettuce Salad Adapted From Eric Ripert 995KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Celery Salad With Lemon Anchovy Caper Dressing 1.14MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Sheela Prakash's Arugula Salad With Whole Lemon Vinaigrette 752KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

🥗 🥬 OTHER THINGS YOU MIGHT NEED: ONE ESSENTIAL VINAIGRETTE AND ONE ESSENTIAL CREAMY DRESSING

*RECIPE: My Usual Mustard Vinaigrette with Lemon

In a jar with a tight-fitting lid, combine ½ cup olive oil, 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard, 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, ½ teaspoon salt, freshly ground black pepper. Place the lid on the jar, and shake vigorously, until emulsified. You may also add the zest of half a lemon.

*RECIPE: Creamy Garlic Dressing aka White Goddes s

Creamy Garlic Dressing 1.14MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

ONE MORE THING :

In case you’ve done absolutely nothing and are freaked out, here’s a good game plan and menu I did many years ago, when I was at the Chicago Tribune: Countdown to Calm.

Have a happy Thanksgiving! 🦃

🥬🥬🥬

