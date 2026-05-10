Department of Salad Origin Story Salad, from THIS ISSUE

I HAVE THE PERFECT IDEA. Give her a year of the Department of Salad. It’s almost as pretty as flowers and it lasts longer. Happy Mother’s Day. XOXO from Emily

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Marcella Hazan’s Orange and Cucumber Salad, from THIS ISSUE

A Semi-Autumnal, Semi-Seasonal (for My Region) Salad, from THIS ISSUE

Springtime Shaved Asparagus and Fennel Salad, from THIS ISSUE

Pale Green Salad, Fruit Edition, from THIS ISSUE