Oh, no! You forgot a Mother’s Day present?
Let me help.
I HAVE THE PERFECT IDEA. Give her a year of the Department of Salad. It’s almost as pretty as flowers and it lasts longer. Happy Mother’s Day. XOXO from Emily
The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Oh no, please send link to these beautiful salad recipes.
If my mother could figure out her email, never mind dealing with Substack, I would buy one in a second. Sorry, Emily.