The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin

The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin

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ELEANOR ALTMAN's avatar
ELEANOR ALTMAN
3d

Oh no, please send link to these beautiful salad recipes.

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1 reply by emily nunn
LAURA RAPOSA's avatar
LAURA RAPOSA
2d

If my mother could figure out her email, never mind dealing with Substack, I would buy one in a second. Sorry, Emily.

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1 reply by emily nunn
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