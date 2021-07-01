Peaches and Green
It's the New Peaches and Cream!
Are you there, salad makers? It’s me, Emily. Here is a delicious and juicy summertime treat from the Department of Salad laboratories, exclusively for our special subscribers. We appreciate you!
HERE AT THE DEPARTMENT OF SALAD, we are known aiders and abettors of what some people find criminal: fruit in green salads. If you balk at the thought, please gi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.