They look so innocent.

BEHOLD THE ALLURING BEAUTY of roasted, skinned bell peppers.

I love peppers raw, when they’re still sharp and sweetly astringent—and that lovely crunch.

But is there anything more wonderful than the syrupy scent that fills the kitchen, when their skin blackens and their flesh breaks down as you roast or broil them?

I got carried away in pursuit of the latter, convinced that the world needs roasted peppers in every single salad made from now until the end of time (which sometimes feels like tomorrow). Despite red flags and obstacles in my path (like the fact that my roasted-pepper salads tasted terrible), I kept going, seduced by this beautiful and delicious pepper salad. If you have not tried it, you really are missing something. But Pepper Week in the Department of Salad is cancelled until further notice.

Here is a photo of one of the disasters I created with roasted peppers.

I’m not going to say exactly what’s in this terrible salad and its dressing because you’ll make fun of me.

I realize it looks nice enough, but I’m not lying when I say that I managed to make a lot of beautiful flavors really sing together quite unharmoniously.

Having already been through the humbling clam-puff disaster, I decided not to let this snag defeat me. Plus, while I often keep a jar of my roasted red peppers in olive oil and garlic in my fridge, I had a hell of a lot of plain roasted peppers that I needed to turn into something else before they went bad.

A few tablespoons of olive oil, a clove of garlic, a branch of rosemary: magical.

So I’m going to let roasted-pepper salads go for now. Maybe I’ll circle back, touch their bases. But for now, I’m thrilled to share with you a delicious and simple baked-feta-and-roasted-pepper dish that’s great if you keep roasted peppers in the fridge the way I do, and that would be perfect to make when people drop by unexpectedly during the holidays, if you like them. If you don’t like them, I can always give you the recipe for one of my terrible roasted pepper salads.

This dish makes up for all of this week’s failures, at least in my mind. I adapted it from Sarah Grueneberg’s Baked Goat Cheese (from her wonderful book Listen to Your Vegetables), which employs rosemary and oregano—both wonderful with goat cheese. I used only rosemary with my feta, since I had it here, along with a shower of thinly sliced fresh mint, which is the best friend feta and roasted peppers ever had.

Feel free to use an equal amount of goat cheese in this recipe; I was in a feta mood.

I did it this way simply because I am crazy about feta, which gets meatier (but still soft and spreadable) when you bake it; goat cheese, of course, gets creamier and more luxurious. If you’d like to make it with goat cheese, the way Grueneberg does, just cut an equal amount of goat cheese into ½-inch pieces and add it exactly as I do the feta. Same for the oregano if you want it, using the leaves from 3 to 4 sprigs.

I roast my peppers under the broiler, about 6 inches from the flame, turning as they blacken, then placing them in a foil covered bowl for 5-10 minutes to let the skins steam for easy removal; peel them with your fingers. Here are some other methods.

RECIPE: Baked Feta with Peppers, adapted from Listen to Your Vegetables

Serves 6-8

3-4 large roasted red, yellow, and/or orange bell peppers (you want about 2 pounds), skinned, seeds removed, cut lengthwise into ½-inch strips

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 clove garlic, thinly sliced

1 branch rosemary (I kept it intact rather than removing the leaves; it flavors everything beautifully; break the branch in half if you’d like)

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar (do yourself a favor and buy a decent bottle; I just bought this, which I use extremely sparingly, and it’s wonderful)

10½ ounces decent feta cheese (my go-to is Trader Joe’s Authentic Greek Feta), cut into 1-inch cubes

Thinly sliced mint leaves—a few tablespoons as garnish (optional; I just love mint)

Toasted baguette slices, for serving

Preheat oven to 425°F (218°C) In a small skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat; add the garlic slices and cook until they begin to turn brown, about 30 seconds. Add the rosemary, stir it around a little to coat. Remove from heat Place the pepper strips in a bowl and pour the hot garlic oil and rosemary over the peppers. Drizzle with the balsamic vinegar, season with a half teaspoon or so of salt. Give this a gentle stir to coat. In a small shallow ovenproof baking dish (you could also use a small cast-iron pan), spread ⅔ of the peppers, top with the feta cheese cubes, followed by the remaining peppers. Bake for about 20-25 minutes, until the feta has softened and the peppers begin to bubble. Turn on the broiler; move the dish to a rack about 5-6 inches from the broiler, and let the cheese caramelize/brown a bit, about 4 minutes. Remove from the oven and serve immediately, drizzled with another teaspoon or two of balsamic vinegar if you like, with the toaste d baguette slices on the side.

