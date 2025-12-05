Winter Pear and Radicchio Salad with Jammy Cranberries

IT’S NOT EVEN WINTER YET, but that isn’t going to stop us from pre-mourning winter produce.

Thanksgiving is barely over, and already we’re flipping through last season’s photo albums of all of us together: You, me, the boys in the lab; gorgeous pears in all their moody shapes and hues; ineffable persimmons, with their whiff of caramel and luxurious texture; citrus—would you just look at those lovely Cara Caras, the sweet little satsumas, the drama-queen blood oranges, the majestic Sumos (aka Dekopons)—and, tucked among all of it, cranberries offering their tart, scarlet surprises.

We were so happy back then.

It’s hard to believe beautiful persimmons even exist—they’re like fruit by Dr. Seuss.

Just in case you think we’re totally nuts, we don’t really have photo albums of our winter produce, but we do have an extensive archive of every single issue of The Department of Salad, stretching back for years. And we recently took our own advice and enjoyed a leisurely stroll through that giant garden of salads.

While there, we noticed an interesting thing about winter salads in particular. Two things, really.

The first: They’re naturally, ridiculously beautiful—and so colorful you’d be crazy not to have one or two on your holiday table. They’re like a bouquet for your buffet.

The method of marinating pears in lemon and olive oil is from Patricia Wells.

The second: They’re almost always loaded up with nuts and cheese. We absolutely love nuts and cheese in winter salads. (In all salads, actually, and even with no salad attached.)

But since we’ve also been thinking about how quickly so many good things on this Pandora’s-box planet are here one minute and gone the next, without us getting the chance to say goodbye, much less the chance to consciously cherish them, we realized how lucky we are to know without a doubt that winter produce is a fleeting situation.