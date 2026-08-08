The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin

The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lindsay Pinkham's avatar
Lindsay Pinkham
4h

Emily, I believe you're in Los Angeles, as am I. My very favorite potato salad I have been eating my entire life (I'm 75) is Philippe's (the home of the French dip sandwich) on Alameda near Olvera Street. It's similar to what my mom made (add a little vinegar to the warm potatoes, then mayonnaise and chopped celery), but I recently discovered the secret ingredient is sweet pickle juice. I made it recently and my family fell upon it like dogs.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Emily Nunn
Renee Houser's avatar
Renee Houser
4h

As a reader who would rather eat potato salad than the finest foie gras (I'm sure there are many of us), what an embarrassment of riches! I can't wait to try them. And I'm sure I came across here a tip that is now a favorite lunch: Leafy green lettuce dressed with vinaigrette, topped with a scoop of leftover potato salad. So good!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Emily Nunn
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Emily Nunn · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture