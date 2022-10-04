The DOS spinach salad: Crisp prosciutto, soft-boiled eggs, herbs, and a hot cider vinegar dressing with a hint of brown sugar. Sing it loud.

MAY I COMPLAIN? (Who’s going to stop me? The Salad Police?) It’s about the evolution of leaf size. Or, rather, the diminution of it.

At some point in my lifetime, Big Grocery decided that “baby greens” are better than grownup greens. And maybe some of them are. I can’t be objective about it any longer because I have a bee in my bonnet.

Today’s complaint is a subset of two of my long-running, low-simmering, and apparently useless concerns: 1. The absence of certain ingredients at giant grocery stores, whose managers seem to be focussed on satisfying the needs of a single, very boring person who doesn’t cook at all and subsists on nacho chips of many varieties and cheap white wine. 2. The idea that something that is more mature has less value.

I get the allure of tiny leaves—so tender and pretty!—but like baby people, they really need a lot of help and don’t really carry their own weight.

BABY GREENS: Would you trust this baby to make your salads? (Natalia Deriabina; Getty Images)

But the decision has been made that everyone wants more ease, less flavor, and more senseless packaging, so rather than glorious bunches of large-leafed arugula and spinach, with their big bitter and grassy flavors (respectively) and sandy stems intact (bound by a rubber band), we now get plastic bag after plastic bag and plastic-clamshell container after plastic-clamshell container filled with “pre-washed” babies who will never know the joys of maturing into arugula, spinach—or full-size frisée, which is now found almost exclusively in mesclun/spring mix/baby greens. (My spellcheck just changed it to frisbee—that’s how lost it has become.)

If we were actually eating it all, I might not be in such a constant lather. But how many times have you opened your fridge to realize you “forgot” to eat your greens. It’s a common problem, as demonstrated below (click it!).

For now, this concludes my belabored metaphor about how our culture decides what’s good and useful according to shallow and thoughtless whims regarding beauty and youth.

I only started thinking about all this because I got a mean hankering for an old-school spinach salad and noticed that the only option available to me at my local grocer were the bags I use when I am in the rare mood for quick garlic-sautéed spinach. (Or when I make the cozy warm spinach and quinoa salad from the very first issue of the Department of Salad; it’s about 3/4 of the way down.)

So I drove almost 40 minutes to secure bunched spinach. Just so I could feel like a rebel.

I drove 40 minutes for this sandy bunch of spinach. It was worth it.

I hadn’t had one of these salads in a long long time and therefore really wasn’t exactly sure what I even meant by “old-school spinach salad.”

People have probably been making salads from spinach forever, but to my mind the classic has always been spinach leaves, a warm or hot bacon dressing, hard-cooked egg, crumbled bacon. Maybe sliced raw mushrooms. Maybe some onion rings. Depending on how you prepare it, this could be absolutely delicious or unremarkable. I seem to recall grated cheese scattered over a version I ate at a fern bar.

In the years since I first had one—about 40 years ago, probably—it seems the model has been disrespected in lots of ways beyond bagged spinach, whether served in a restaurant or made at home.

I took a very casual poll on Twitter, asking people what springs to mind when they hear “classic spinach salad” and there appears to be a bifurcated model, as you can see from the responses if you care to click below.

A good percentage of the 80-odd respondents mentioned the mostly savory bacon version—which may or may not have originated at the long-closed Chasen’s in Beverly Hills; I find no evidence of that aside from on an old Chasen’s menu (“Spinach Salad 1.25”). I did find suggestions that it sprang from the delicious hot German-potato-salad model, which makes sense.

It’s my favorite, but my poll revealed strong feelings about the flaws of the hot-bacon version, including the tasteless, rubbery raw mushrooms.

Other poll respondents shared memories and a fondness for what I assume is a later model, possibly resulting from the Silver Palate era, which, as I’ve explored here before, set certain previously fenced-in ingredients free to roam all over the American culinary landscape until they became like deer in the suburbs, which is to say over-present.

It takes about 7 minutes to make quick pickled shallots for your spinach salad. And then you have pickled shallots.

So, sweet poppy seed and/or mayonnaise dressings; dried fruit, strawberries, nuts, goat-cheese versions. I am less interested in these cold spinach salads, which I feel do nothing for the spinach and are often so sweet you may as well be eating fudge.

But once I started creating my ideal spinach salad, one of the boys in the lab delicately pointed out that I was headed into overkill category in the savory department. It was so overpopulated with treats, he said, that I may as well have thrown in mini marshmallows and a streusel topping. I had fallen into the trap of thinking that adding more ingredients would make a spinach salad “better” than both the good and bad ones I remembered.

Sometimes there’s nothing better than simple, which may be the most fatuous thing I’ve ever written here but it’s also true.

Crispy prosciutto: porky lace for your salads.

So my restrained spinach salad gets rid of the rich bacon fat in lieu of a hint of salty porky flavor and fat from prosciutto, which I’ve crisped in a frying pan. (I love beautiful bacon fat, but I find that when it’s a main ingredient it can leave one feeling in need of a very hot shower. And the prosciutto still plays nicely with the tart and slightly sweet here.)

I’ve gotten rid of the mushrooms, which are bland when raw, and added pickled shallots which are full of sharp flavor. And I’ve featured soft boiled eggs, because as much as I love hard-cooked eggs, I love a soft one even better.

Plus, I have adult spinach, whose texture is different from baby—spongy, in a good way—and has a bigger grassy flavor. But baby will work here too.

You don’t have to pickle the shallots, but making refrigerator pickles is just one of the easiest things to do: You’re heating up some vinegar with sugar, whoop-de-doo.

*RECIPE: Restrained Yet Luscious Spinach Salad

Serves 4

2 soft-boiled eggs ( method below ; you can make these ahead of time), split in half lengthwise

4 to 5 big handfuls baby spinach or two small bunches adult spinach (pinch off any too-large stems if you use adult spinach)

¼ cup plus one tablespoon chopped herbs (I recommend 1 tablespoon chives and 1/4 cup dill; save some of the dill to sprinkle on top)

½ cup quick pickled shallots (method below)

4 ounces pre-sliced prosciutto

⅓ cup toasted walnut pieces (method below)

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 clove garlic, chopped

3 tablespoon cider vinegar

2 teaspoons lemon juice

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon brown sugar

Freshly ground black pepper Start your hot cider dressing in the same frying pan you cooked your prosciutto in! Add garlic, a hint of brown sugar, a touch of lemon, and lots of black pepper.

In a large bowl, gently toss together the spinach, most of the herbs (save some of the dill for sprinkling on top), and a half cup or as many pickled shallots as you desire; set aside (or place in fridge). In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium high. Lay the prosciutto slices in the oil and cook until crisp and brown. Remove and drain on paper towels. When cool, break each slice into large pieces. If you don’t have at least 3 tablespoons of fat left in the pan, add enough olive oil to bring it up to that amount. Turn the heat up to medium. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, turning the heat off the minute it threatens to brown. With the heat off, stir in the vinegar and lemon juice, scraping up the darkened bits from the pan with a spatula. Whisk in the mustard and brown sugar; here, you might want to tilt the pan to make a little pool for efficient whisking. Season with plenty of freshly ground black pepper. When ready to serve the salad, reheat the dressing in the pan until it begins to bubble. Quickly toss the spinach, herbs, and shallots with a good amount of the hot dressing. Transfer the dressed salad to an attractive serving platter or shallow bowl and decorate it with the soft-cooked egg halves and chunks of crisp prosciutto. Go over this with fresh grindings of black pepper, a very light shower of flakey sea salt, more pickled shallot rings, and extra herbs. If desired, serve any leftover dressing drizzled over the salad while still warm.

Restrained Yet Luscious Spinach Salad 1.35MB ∙ PDF File Download Download

🥬

RECIPE: Quick Pickled Shallots

This recipe makes 2-3 times what you need for your salad, but you’ll use them in other salads and in grilled cheese sandwiches.

1 cup cider vinegar

½ teaspoon sugar

½ teaspoon salt

2 big shallots, cut in half lengthwise then sliced crosswise into thin half moons

Heat the vinegar in a saucepan until it begins to bubble, then stir in the sugar and salt until dissolved. Place the shallots in a colander or a large strainer over a large bowl. Slowly pour the hot vinegar mixture over the onions, reserving the vinegar. Repeat with the vinegar from the bowl; do this twice. Place the parblanched onions in a jar with the remaining vinegar mixture and refrigerate.

🥬

FOR PERFECT SOFT-BOILED EGGS: Bring a pot of water to boil over medium-high heat. Gently place your eggs in the water using a slotted spoon. Cook for exactly 6 1/2 minutes for a quite runny egg, exactly 7 minutes for one slightly more solid (my preference). Immediately transfer the eggs to a bowl of ice water to stop the cooking, about 3 minutes.

🥬

TO TOAST WALNUTS: In a dry skillet over medium heat, cook the nuts until they become darker golden brown and give off a pronounced warm walnut scent—stirring often to assure even toastage. (You may also toast them in the oven. Or in the microwave; I have never tried this.) Remove them to a plate to cool.

