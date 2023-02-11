IF I’D BEEN ON THE SCENE when the very first human decided to eat celery root, I probably would have tried to talk them out of it. I hope that if you and I had been friends back then you’d have done the same for me.

But it’s 2023, and in this modern world good friends encourage friends to pick up celery root (celeriac) at the grocery store when it’s available, even if it does look like something that would open up and plants its evil seeds in your chest cavity, and then destroy you from within. (As if this upside-down world were not already doing a great job of killing us all.)

Me, shopping for celery root. (Not really.)

What a surprise it is! I love to imagine how pleased this person was to discover the beguiling, earthy, super-concentrated celery perfume that floated around the room once they removed its knobs and tendrils and elephant-knee skin.

I also love to imagine ways to use it in salads, even though it’s no pressing matter: We already have glorious celery remoulade, whose creamy mustardy treatment renders celery root otherworldly. Why mess around with it?

But it’s my nature to seek out salads. So when I kept coming across the Beaucaire salad, which stars celery root/celeriac, in a few of my vintage cookbooks I had to try it—partly because it was so unfamiliar to me, but also because it usually includes beets, potatoes, and ham (nothing bad detected).

If you can find larger celery roots, grab them. I had to use two small ones, which take a little more effort, because of all the trimming.

Vintage salads can be iffy. In some of my oldest cookbooks, they often seem to have been created by an Elizabethan scullery maid. (“Cut fillets from two cold fowls, flatten lightly with a wooden bat. . .”—From A Book of Salads, by Alfred Suzanne; 1909). And I got a little worried when I noticed that the Beaucaire had been excluded from online lists of “classic French salads.” Rather than its history or more recipes I turned up Trip Advisor’s Best Salads in Beaucaire, all six of which made me sad—and not one of which was a Beaucaire salad. It did pop up, however, on several trans-Atlantic cruise line menus, including the Queen Mary’s in November of 1955, along with a Jockey Club Salad, Bismarck Herrings, Oxford Brawn, and Gendarme Marines.

A 1955 menu from the RMS Queen Mary.

But I’m extremely glad I forged on. I cherry-picked from the more adventurous recipes and settled on a riff on the lighter versions; it starts out with a lemony vinaigrette, but gets enriched with a spoonful of mayonnaise at the end. You could easily substitute crème fraîche if you are anti mayo, like my friend Amy (whose husband, my friend Kevin, has mayonnaise affairs when she is out of town on business: “I have lived Mayo free for so long, basically only get it in BLTs when I eat out, that I’m functionally non-Mayo,” he told me recently).

But you could also use a more classic dressing—try the absolutely delicious egg-free one that retired Crook’s Corner chef Bill Smith uses on his straight-up celery remoulade from this earlier issue. And another great version of celery remoulade is available from beloved American in Paris and Chez Panisse expat David Lebovitz (who has a great newsletter, in case you are not aware). It tackles the grating/julienning issue and suggests another non-mayo dressing

*RECIPE: Beaucaire Salad

Serves 4 to 6

In addition to the dressing below, this salad would also be delicious with my anchovy-lemon vinaigrette, from this issue, or my creamy garlic dressing (if you happen to have either of them in your fridge). But I do believe it wants a bit of creaminess in its dressing. Obviously you can leave out the ham, but if you’re messing around further, I encourage you to keep the apple and potato. I know it sounds odd, but they’re delicious together.

Some of my older cookbooks suggest blanching celery root before including it in salads, but I just love the soft crunch of it raw.

¼ cup olive oil

¼ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 cups peeled, julienned celery root, sprinkled and tossed with 1 tablespoon of lemon juice as soon as you have cut it up

2 cups julienned celery

1 small head endive, julienned

1 scant cup diced cooked potato

½ cup finely diced ham (I used a little organic ham steak)

1 scant cup julienned (or diced) apple

1 to 2 tablespoons mayonnaise (I prefer Duke’s)

1 scant cup diced beets (most recipes call for plain cooked or canned beets; I used jarred pickled beets)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

In a jar with a tight-fitting lid, combine the olive oil, lemon juice, and mustard and shake until well emulsified; season with a bit of salt and freshly ground black pepper. In a large bowl, combine the celery root, celery, and endive with about ⅔ of the dressing. Toss gently to coat. Let this sit in the fridge for 20-30 minutes. Add potato, ham, and apples along with 1 to 2 tablespoons mayo—a good size dollop—and toss gently. Taste for more dressing, salt and pepper. Toss again. Serve in a pretty bowl, encircled with pretty diced beets, like an expensive ruby necklace. You may also put the salad in a small domed mold, overturn it onto a plate lined with lettuce leaves, and decorate with the beets.

