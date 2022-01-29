RICE IS ABSOLUTELY HUGE right now, according to a recent food headline I read somewhere. And I completely agree, but only if by “right now” you mean for the last, oh, 10 to 14,000 years, which is about how long ago it was cultivated, during which time rice in its many forms has become the staple food for more than half the world’s population and the livelihood for one fifth of the population.

Rice—which is grown in thousands and thousands of different types in over a hundred countries, according to Ricepedia— makes the world go round. And we repay it by underappreciating it here in the United States, where we export almost half of what we grow but still find it necessary to invent “minute rice.” On the other hand, U.S. rice imports have grown sharply in the last couple of decades, to match our demand for aromatic varieties from Asia—jasmine from Thailand and basmati from India and Pakistan.

Generic Southerner Elly May Clampett, who would be a billionaire today, with her family on their way to buy a possum for dinner. Because that’s what all Southerners eat.

Until recently, I have been one of the worst underappreciators of all, partly because of my limited culinary upbringing, which didn’t include much rice. This is probably contrary to what most people think about the South, since it is often perceived and depicted as one uniform undifferentiated block of people who talk like Elly May Clampett and eat from the same trough regardless of what region they’re from. (This is how every region and subregion in the world is treated, of course, because people are dorks.)

Anyway, in southwest Virginia it wasn’t our thing—it showed up at our table topped with grillades or with a creamed tuna and hard-cooked egg concoction. Occasionally, plain rice was served by the women in my high-school cafeteria, using an ice-cream scooper to dislodge a ball-shaped serving onto our lunch trays.

Further south, of course, its moment is inextricably tied to Southern history, but I didn’t realize how imbedded it was in the minds and hearts of Deep Southerners until I moved to Georgia, for college. A friend on my freshman-year hall was so rice-attuned that she thought the lyrics to the Billy Joel song were “You made the rice! I made the gravy!” rather than “You may be right! I may be crazy!”

Friday night I crashed your party. Saturday I said I’m sorry.

I never truly appreciated rice until I moved New York and finally got to eat great Chinese, Thai, Indian, Japanese, Vietnamese, Burmese, and Thai food. But even then, did I make rice myself, at home? No.

And it wouldn’t really happen that I became a “rice person” until I taught myself to make risotto, which I got rather good at. (Here is one of my fancier versions, which is a bit time consuming but totally worth it.) I brag about my risotto all the time. And I love to tell everyone about how I got released from the hospital after a very scary three-week stay and went straight to my cousin Toni’s house to make not one but two different kinds of risotto for her girls, Addie and Mariah. Like Wonder Woman.

But the thing that many people often forget about rice—maybe because we are all stuck in our ways—is that it makes terrific salads. (You knew where all this was leading.)

And the reason you rarely see rice salads in cookbooks or on food shows or in restaurants is, again, because we underappreciate them or have preconceived notions about them. And, again, I have been a leader in this area. My perception, which probably had its roots in church potlucks, is of a dish that you make when you are trying to get rid of leftover bits from the back of your fridge. The sad trombone of salads.

It never really occurred to me that they could instead be very purposeful. Or that, just like other salads, a rice salad can be anything you want it to be regardless of what the dictionary or your food encyclopedia written by a leading food figure tells you.

Domenica Marchetti’s Aunt Gilda’s Insalata di Riso. Photo by Marchetti.

One person who inspired me to start thinking about rice salad as an art form rather than a pile of disconnected, lost ingredients is Domenica Marchetti, who was one of our early guests here in the salad lab. She gave me a sumptuous version using arborio (the rice used for risotto), which her Aunt Gilda would make for beach picnics on the Adriatic coast during summer vacations in Italy. It is full of tuna, hard-cooked egg, pickles, olives, anchovies, and capers, and it flew in the face of my paltry ideas about what rice salad could be.

If you read up on rice salads, the command tends to be that when cooking the rice you must be hypervigilant about getting rid of all the starchiness and maintaining discrete grains for a light fluffy salad. It doesn’t hurt. You absolutely don’t want gloppy or gluey rice.

But light and fluffy rice salad is not necessarily the rule. Along with another delicious (and surprising) rice salad we brought you in our early days, Laura Elyse Garcia’s Grandmother Jane’s Chicken-Avocado-Rice Salad—which is beautifully held together with sour cream and mayonnaise—Domenica’s rice salad made me realize that rice salads also lend themselves well to lushness. And that food rules are as fleeting and ephemeral as our moment here on earth. Like any other salad, a rice salad can be anything you want it to be. Live it up.

After marinating the peas in lemon and olive oil, you remove and discard the onion pieces.

Still, while I love the richness of both of the rice salads I just mentioned, right now, on the verge of February, I wanted a reminder that spring is really coming. So, as the first step in what I hope will be my long rice-salad journey, I created something green green green. It incorporates a wonderful technique for marinating sweet green peas before adding them to the dish, from one of my favorite cookbooks (not a vintage one!), Ruffage: A Practical Guide to Vegetables, by Abra Berens, who is the chef at Granor Farm in Three Oaks, Michigan.

It’s everything I need right now: light but substantial, lemony and full of bright flavors, redolent of mint and basil, with a nice salty kick from the prosciutto I added at the end, something I keep doing over and over, ever since I wrote about John Donohue’s salad. It’s optional but so good here.

*RECIPE: Herby Rice Salad with Green Peas and Prosciutto

Serves 6-8

You’re going to cook the rice here the way Domenica Marchetti does her arborio rice for her salad, like pasta. This way, you avoid overcooking it. But also feel free to use about 5 cups of cooked rice, cooked any way you like.

2 cups long grain rice

3 cups shelled peas, briefly blanched or raw; if you use frozen there is no need to blanch them first. I like them raw.

A few thick slices of red or white onion (these will be removed, so you want them big enough to locate for removal; they are like the booster rockets you leave behind on your way into rice-salad outer space)

2 lemons, zest and juice

1/2 cup olive oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon red-pepper flakes

1/2 cup slivered basil

1/2 cup slivered mint

1/4 chopped parsley

2 or 3 tablespoons sliced chives (or you can add 1 to 2 tablespoons of finely chopped red onion here)

12 to 16 slices of prosciutto (1 or 2 per serving)

Bring a large pot of water to a rolling boil and salt it. Stir in the rice. When the water returns to a boil, reduce the heat to low, cover and cook at a gentle simmer for about 15 minutes, or until the rice is al dente (tender but still a bit firm and not at all mushy). Drain the rice in a colander set in the sink; then transfer it to a large bowl. You can refrigerate it after this step or use it once it has cooled completely. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine the peas, onion, lemon zest and juice, olive oil, salt, and red-pepper flakes. Allow to marinate, refrigerated, for 20 minutes or up to 3 days. (I marinated mine overnight.) Remove the onion pieces from the pea mixture and discard. Add 5 cups of the cooled or refrigerated rice to the pea mixture, along with the basil, mint, parsley, and chives. Toss gently to combine. Taste for salt and lemon—this is important. Get it the way you want it. If the ratio needs a bit more rice, add it from whatever is left. You should have another cup or so. You may also wish to add more herbs, but to me, this amount is perfect. Serve with lemon wedges and a couple of slices of prosciutto for each person, if desired. Alternatively, a spoonful of really good ricotta on top is also delicious. Herby Rice Salad With Green Peas And Prosciutto 1.58MB ∙ PDF File Download Download 🥗🥗 🥗🥗🥗

Kitchen Notes: Inside The Department of Salad Pantry

In order of appearance: 1. My new purse arrived. Not really! This is just how I buy my favorite salt, so that I can take jars to my friends when I visit (and also, you know, make sure I don’t have to use their bad salt). 2. After years of giving my cousin Toni grief about her cheap-o vegetable peeler, as if I were somehow a baroness, I used it to shave parmesan for one of these sandwiches and now I have to admit that it’s the greatest peeler I’ve ever put in my hand. So I’m ordering one. 3. One of my running partners, Elizabeth, tipped me off about a Greek Pastry Shop near us that brings back olive oil from Greece to sell. I bought a truckload. It’s divine. Now I’m going to share jars of that with friends, too. Get yourself some Greek friends, who know where the olive oil is.

🥗🥗 🥗🥗🥗

That’s it! We’re done here. If you feel like sharing the Department of Salad with friends or family who deserve it, please do so with the buttons below. Thanks for reading, and we’ll see you soon, with more Lasagna recipes. Just kidding! It will be. . . SALAD.

