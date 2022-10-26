If you’re a fan of classic panzanella —that famously thrifty, classic Italian salad— you probably enjoy it when summery produce is at its peak here in the United States. And, depending on how old you are, you probably first encountered it here in the 1980s, when fresh basil was discovered (not really, but it felt like it). Panzanella doesn’t even make an appearance in Luigi Carnacina’s enormous 1965 book Great Italian Cooking, and it’s not in my 1997 hardcover edition of The All New Joy of Cooking, either.

Some salads from Luigi Carnacina’s 1965 book Great Italian Cooking : No mention of the panzanella.

But it’s a dish that’s been around for a very long time, possibly since tomatoes arrived in Italy (allegedly this was in 1548, according to multiple sources), as a way to use up leftover stale bread, which was combined with chunks of tomato drenched in olive oil and vinegar, along with such complements as cucumber, basil, onion.

What a great idea! Unless you’re the famous food snob Waverly Root, who, according to the New York Times, had this to say about it: “A poor man’s lunch, salad dressing on bread, producing a sogginess which accounts for its name (little swamp).” Peasants!

I don’t think Waverly and I would have liked each other much, but I get the soggy bread issue. People lose their damn minds when I tell them I don’t like bread pudding (I actually actively loathe it), and will often demand that I give them a very good reason, as if I’ve harmed them. When I point out that I do not like to eat wet bread, they retreat.

But the reason I LOVE wet bread in this salad (aside from the fact that it isn’t so sweet it makes my teeth hurt and it never contains white chocolate) is that I don’t make it in a way that ends up soggy, like a piece of white Wonder bread that someone left out in the rain. A crisp well-seasoned crouton drenched in a delicious dressing, playing spectacularly against a complementary set of ingredients, is a very beautiful thing.

Our first foray into panzanella here at the Department of Salad was extremely autumnal and came from the great salad sorceress Phyllis Grant, in a very early issue. For me, it was revelatory: A panzanella can be almost anything you want it to be! It doesn’t have to be a peak-summer tomato contraption!

Keep in mind that your broccoli is going to shrink when you roast it.

I later did a steak version with my cousins last summer; we all went nuts for it.

And today, I am doing it with roasted broccoli—not just because I have so much leftover broccoli in my refrigerator from last week’s sesame and garlic number, but because I just love broccoli—steamed, stir-fried, boiled to death, deep-fried, salted, and roasted. (One of my favorite ways to eat it is roasted until its edges get almost black then tossed with a splash of rice vinegar and a handful of scallions.)

Depending on what you’re putting in it, panzanella is one of those dishes that seems like a lot of trouble when it is in fact almost as easy as making a simple salad and then making toast. But my broccoli version is an absolute breeze, it’s very adaptable to individual tastes, and the leftovers are out of this world.

*RECIPE: DOS Roasted Broccoli Panzanella

Serves 4 to 6

You want more broccoli than crouton, so keep in mind that the broccoli is going to shrink when it roasts. Use a good loaf of bread; if you’re not into super chewy croutons you could use a domed loaf instead of a baguette to produce less crust. Or, you could remove some of the crusts, even though everyone knows that’s where all the vitamins are.

1 very large broccoli crown, a little over a pound, enough to make 5 to 6 heaping cups of florets

2 large shallots, thinly sliced crosswise and separated into rings

3 tablespoons olive oil

Freshly ground black pepper

3 cups of Chive Croutons ( method below )

Emily’s Lemon Anchovy Dressing ( method below )

1 cup of thinly sliced basil (chiffonade), plus a small handful of torn leaves for garnish

Freshly shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano, for showering all over

Preheat oven to 425°F (218°C) Remove thick stalks from your broccoli with a knife, then separate the larger florets into smaller ones, leaving an inch or two of stalk attached. In a large bowl, toss the broccoli florets and shallot rings together with the olive oil, tossing well to coat. Season with freshly ground black pepper and toss again. Spread this in a single layer on a large sheet pan and roast for about 25 minutes, until the florets are beginning to get quite dark in spots and some of the shallots are deep brown and crispy. Remove from oven and let cool. To assemble the salad, place the broccoli and shallots in a large bowl, making sure you get all the crispy bits stuck to the sheet pan. Add the croutons and toss, including the chives that fell off. Drizzle this with about half of the Lemon Anchovy Dressing and toss well. Let this sit for a few minutes and repeat, using enough of the dressing to coat the croutons and vegetables thoroughly. Now add the basil and toss again. Taste for salt, more splashes of lemon juice or sherry vinegar, etc. You can let this sit for a very long time before serving; it gets more delicious. Transfer to a serving platter and top with torn basil leaves and a very generous amount of shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano. Serve with any extra dressing on the side.

Chive Croutons

½ baguette, cut into one-inch cubes (about 3 heaping cups)

2 to 3 tablespoons olive oil, more or less as needed

Sherry vinegar or lemon juice, 3-4 tablespoons

½ cup chopped chives

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Preheat oven to 400°F (204°C) Place the bread cubes in a large bowl, drizzle with some of the olive oil, and toss well; repeat until you have them evenly but lightly coated. You don’t want to drench them now because they’re getting drenched later. Sprinkle them with lemon juice or sherry vinegar and toss again, to lightly moisten. Now add the chives and salt and pepper and toss again, pressing the spices into the cubes gently with your fingers. Spread the bread cubes in one layer on a large sheet pan, along with any chives left in the bowl (you can press the chives into the moist cubes again, but don’t worry about them adhering as if glued; it’s for the flavor). Bake for approximately 15 minutes, until beginning to get lightly brown. You don’t want them super hard, but you want them nicely crunchy. Allow to cool completely.

Emily’s Lemon Anchovy Dressing

4 to 6 anchovies (I used six; I love anchovies)

1/2 cup olive oil

1/4 cup of lemon juice

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon honey

1 big clove garlic, grated

½ teaspoon lemon zest

Pinch of red pepper flakes

1 tablespoon capers, roughly chopped (optional)

You can do this two ways: Place all the ingredients except capers in a bullet blender and process until well emulsified. Add capers if using. Taste. Adjust. (You may want more lemon or capers or another anchovy.) Or you can do it by hand: Finely chop the anchovies then mash them with the blade of your knife to produce a paste. Whisk the anchovy paste together with the remaining ingredients or shake together in a jar with a tight-fitting lid until well emulsified. Taste, adjust.

🥬

🥬

ANOTHER VINTAGE DRESSING ALERT

*RECIPE Ravigote Dressing

Makes about 1 ¼ cups

This delicious dressing is slightly adapted from Modern French Culinary Art (1966), by Henri-Paul Pellaprat—an absolute treasure of a book. If you find a copy, nab it. The instructions say to serve it over vegetables or poached fish, of course, but also over “poached calves brain, hot or cold boiled beef or chicken, and pigs’ feet.” I had it with some cold cooked beets, and let me tell you: We’re doing that again. I can’t think of a cooked vegetable I wouldn’t like it on. (I cut back the olive oil a bit and added Dijon mustard.)

4 tablespoons red-wine vinegar

½ cup plus 2 tablespoons olive oil

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon chopped capers

1 teaspoon minced shallot

1 hard-cooked egg, finely chopped

2 to 3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh herbs, such as basil, tarragon, or chives

½ teaspoon salt, more to taste

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, more to taste

Whisk together the oil, vinegar, and mustard until emulsified. Gently stir in the remaining ingredients. Taste for salt and pepper.

Ravigote Dressing 1.39MB ∙ PDF File Download Download

🥬 🥬🥬

