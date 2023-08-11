Meryl Feinstein’s Sweet & Sour Eggplant Sauce with Burrata. (Photo: Nico Schinco; food styling: Judy Kim; prop styling: Maeve Sheridan)

THE BOYS IN THE LAB will practically get out their boxing gloves if you’re within earshot and happen to insult salad, which they love in all its varieties. I get it: Friends take up for friends. But as much as I adore those two chuckleheads, I try to get them to just relax.

What’s to fight about? Salad is like any other dish: If you make good salad, it’s good. If you make bad salad, it’s bad. So I usually just remind the boys that a lot of people in the anti-salad crowd don’t even understand that their bias reflects an extremely limited imagination. The kind that produces this—🥗🥗 🥗 —when you say the word “salad.”

Not a typical 🥗: Some of the ingredients for Meryl Feinstein’s Sweet & Sour Eggplant Sauce with Burrata, before I slow roasted them.

This faction acts as if they’ve never heard of such things as a grain salad or tuna salad, or a salad of warm fried mushrooms or other various mushroom salads or a steak salad or any of the virtually infinite ways to eat salad that are not the tired one embedded in the American mind more than a century ago, signifying “I’m dieting.”

But it’s my opinion that pasta salad, of all the known salads, suffers the most abuse. It gets flung under the Do Not Eat umbrella simply because people had a single bad pasta-salad experience back in, like, 1992 or something.

Denouncing a salad you have limited experience with and haven’t eaten in years is as sad and crazy as getting mad at someone you’ve known all your life, even though you haven’t seen or talked to them in years, and then shunning them at a family funeral or get-together. (This just happened to me.)

Which is to say: It just might be a “you problem.”

Olives, sliced garlic, and capers fried in olive oil go into Meryl Feinstein’s Sweet & Sour Eggplant Sauce with Burrata; I like that it matches my late Aunt Mariah’s kitchen cabinets.

The instinct in the salad lab is to surrender to the fact that these are simply not our people and move on. But we just can’t! Our philosophical and spiritual obligation is to be joyful and expansive rather than grievous and limiting. Any longtime reader of the DOS knows that we are enthusiastic noodle-salad proponents. And our salads featuring soba noodles, somyeon noodles, rigatoni, orzo, and the like have been favorites.

So while we believe that there are possible converts out there, we also believe that their gateway pasta salad would have to come from someone who not only appreciates and understands pasta but is dedicated to glorifying it. So I’m happy to say I have a recipe from that person, Meryl Feinstein, whose new book, Pasta Every Day, hits book shelves September 12, and is available for pre-order right now, at multiple outlets. (She also has a terrific newsletter, Pasta Social Club, that you should sign up for.)

(Photo: Nico Schinco; food styling: Judy Kim; prop styling: Maeve Sheridan)

Feinstein made an about-face in her young career that’s inspiring, especially if you’ve ever asked yourself if you’re in the right line of work. After years in corporate PR for museums and cultural institutions (she has a master’s degree in art history), Feinstein realized she was spending all her spare time focussed on food, which had always been “the center of all of my childhood memories and traditions,” she said.

So with her husband’s encouragement, she fulfilled a childhood dream—actually, it had been her childhood Plan B—and applied to culinary school back in 2017.

Meryl Feinstein at work. (Photo: Nico Schinco; food styling: Judy Kim; prop styling: Maeve Sheridan)

In the years since, Feinstein has worked as a professional chef in New York (including as part of the pasta-production team at Misi), founded Pasta Social Club (which she envisioned as “similar to the Shabbat dinners I grew up with, but open to all”), written this beautiful book—and fallen so in love with pasta that she has basically dedicated her life to it, thanks in part to a pasta-making class she took at 28 while honeymooning in Italy.

“We were making pasta in the sunroom [at a centuries-old, family-run balsamic vinegar producer],” she writes in the introduction to her book, “and everything we needed was laid out on a long wooden table: flour, eggs (from the hens out back), and a rolling pin—plus fresh ricotta to stuff inside.”

Fresh pasta, Feinstein points out, is “a simple food with humble origins, long a staple of home cooks. . . But over time it’s become trapped by an intimidating reputation.”

Some of the ingredients for Meryl Feinstein’s Sweet & Sour Eggplant Sauce with Burrata, AFTER I slow roasted them.

Feinstein’s leap from art to pasta makes sense when you see the architecturally stunning photos of her various freshly made pastas, which are organized under Doughs (flour and water, egg, colorful, gluten free, gnocchi) and Shapes (hand formed, hand cut, short cut, stuffed, etc.) as well as Sauces (tomato, vegetable and herb, meaty, butter, cream, and cheese, etc.) and Fillings (cheesy, vegetable, meaty).

I’m definitely newly excited about making pasta at home thanks to this book. But right now I’m in my childhood hometown with my cousins Toni and Susan, who are doing some difficult work while I cook in my late Aunt Mariah’s kitchen, my favorite kitchen. Even though I’m not in the right place to undertake homemade pasta, we made and devoured two super-delicious dishes that Feinstein recommended from the book, anyway.

I am stunned to tell you that the first one—the luxurious caponata pasta salad topped with burrata (or mozzarella)—converted two eggplant loathers in this house. I never thought I’d see the day. It’s one of those dishes that comes together so perfectly you don’t do a thing to it once it’s made. I may have sprinkled a little extra vinegar over it at the end, before we made it disappear.

Adding the fried caper, olive, garlic mixture to the roasted vegetables.

I made the second recipe, for Red Pesto (aka Pesto Rosso), twice. The first time, the big bowl of rigatoni coated in the delectable, spicy sauce made from toasted almonds, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted peppers didn’t make it to the dinner table, because my goddaughter Mariah and I gobbled it while standing at the kitchen counter. I plan to make this dish over and over and over.

Feinstein’s book makes recommendations for matching sauces to pasta types. But since I’m in a spot with limited access to fanciness, I used shells in lieu of simple cavatelli or farfalle for the Sweet & Sour Eggplant Sauce with Burrata and rigatoni for the Red Pesto (Pesto Rosso). Delicious.

*RECIPE: Sweet & Sour Eggplant Sauce with Burrata, from Pasta Every Day , by Meryl Feinstein

We had to make Meryl Feinstein’s Sweet & Sour Eggplant Sauce with shells instead of one of the recommended pastas; this didn’t stop us from devouring it.

Makes enough for 16 ounces fresh pasta or 12 ounces dried pasta

Meryl Feinstein’s recipe notes: Caponata is a sweet and tangy Sicilian staple that transforms the often-underrated eggplant into the star of the show. There are dozens of caponata variations, each spotlighting local ingredients from Palermo to Catania. In many recipes, large cubes of eggplant are fried, then cooked down with celery, onions, tomatoes, capers, and olives (sometimes bell peppers, sometimes raisins, too) and enriched with sugar and vinegar. The result is a briny spread-meets-stew that’s equally delicious as a topping for crusty bread as it is a side dish for fish.

Here, the vegetables are roasted together slowly until their juices intermingle into a jewel-toned dressing. And, like the original, this sauce is best served pasta-salad style at room temperature or cold the next day.

½ cup plus 1 tablespoon (135 ml) extra-virgin olive oil, divided, plus more for serving

3 tablespoons (45 ml) red or white wine vinegar, divided

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

Freshly ground black pepper

1½ pounds (680 grams) globe, Italian, or Japanese eggplants, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 large red onion, sliced into ½-inch-thick wedges

1½ pounds (680 grams) cherry tomatoes, divided

4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

½ cup (90 grams) pitted green olives, preferably Castelvetrano, halved

3 tablespoons (30 grams) capers in brine, drained and patted dry

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

¼ cup (45 grams) pine nuts, toasted in the oven or a dry pan

Fresh basil leaves, for serving

4 ounces (115 grams) burrata or cubed fresh mozzarella, for serving

Heat the oven to 325°F (165°C). Whisk together ½ cup of the oil, 2 tablespoons of the vinegar, the sugar, salt, and pepper to taste in a small bowl until the sugar dissolves. Pour the mixture onto a sheet pan. Add the eggplant, onion, and two thirds of the tomatoes to the pan. Stir to coat in the olive oil and vinegar mixture. Roast the vegetables until soft and jammy, about 1 hour and 45 minutes, stirring every 20 to 30 minutes. While the vegetables roast, warm the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add the garlic, olives, and capers and cook, stirring frequently, until the garlic turns golden at the edges, about 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the red pepper flakes. When the vegetables are done, stir in the remaining 1 tablespoon vinegar and adjust seasoning to taste. Fold in the garlic/olive/caper mixture. Halve the remaining tomatoes and add them to a medium bowl. Toss with a sprinkle of salt and set aside. To serve: Cook your pasta of choice to your liking. Reserve 1 cup (240 ml) pasta cooking water, then drain (but don’t rinse!) the pasta. Return the pasta to the pot and scrape in the roasted vegetables. Loosen the sauce with some of the reserved pasta water and season to taste. Drain off the liquid from the salted tomatoes and add them to the pasta with half of the pine nuts. Serve the pasta at room temperature, either on a platter or in bowls, topped with the remaining pine nuts, the basil, and burrata. Cut into the cheese and finish with a drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil.

Sweet & Sour Eggplant Sauce With Burrata, From Pasta Every Day, By Meryl Feinstein 1.31MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

*RECIPE: Red Pesto (Pesto Rosso), from Pasta Every Day , by Meryl Feinstein

My goddaughter Mariah and I dispatched this spicy sun-dried tomato pesto dish with ALACRITY the minute I tossed it with the pasta.

Serves 4; makes about 1 cup (250 grams)

Meryl Feinstein’s recipe notes: Smoky, spicy, sweet—this pesto has it all. It’s also entirely customizable: swap the almonds for pine nuts, the rosemary for basil, or the Pecorino for Parmigiano-Reggiano. opt for oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes if you can (they’re a little less salty) and if you want to make your own roasted red peppers, two medium-sized peppers will do (see page 318 for instructions).

You can serve the sauce straight out of the food processor, but it’s even better the next day and the day after that. It’ll keep in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

¼ cup (42 grams) blanched almonds

2 ounces (55 grams; about ¼ packed cup) sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil

2 garlic cloves, roughly chopped

2 teaspoons fresh rosemary leaves

3½ ounces (100 grams) roasted red peppers

¾ ounce (20 grams) finely grated Pecorino Romano

1 teaspoon crushed Calabrian chili pepper paste, plus more to taste (optional)

¼ cup (60 ml) extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper