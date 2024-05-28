OUR VERY FAVORITE MOVIE here at the Department of Salad has always been— and will always be—the Wizard of Oz. Like a lot of people who grew up before the internet took over our lives, we were completely thrilled as kids by the movie’s annual screening on network television, the idea of which now seems so impossibly quaint that I may as well be dictating this to my robot while traveling in my flying car to my condo on Saturn.

Once a year! In newfangled times, I can watch it anytime I want, as often as I want, which is more often than occasionally, and I don’t get tired of it. So it’s an understatement to say that Oz made a big impression on me. And on the boys in the lab, who have dressed as flying monkeys every other Halloween for as long as I’ve known them. If I happen to come across writing I’ve done in the last few decades, I’m often struck by how many references to Oz I’ll find.