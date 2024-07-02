Kitten Salad, my riff on Tiger Salad.

IS IT HOT ENOUGH FOR YOU? ☀️ 😳

Here in Atlanta, it was in the mid to high 90s all last week. So I’ve been taking my dog, Cookie, on “ambient scent walks,” which is an activity that I made up in an attempt to be a “glass half full” person when it comes to the planet we live on, even though it’s not my nature—and even though the glass is emptying quickly and it has been well past the time to panic for a while. (According to NASA, climate change will make quite a few highly populated regions on the planet uninhabitable by the year 2050.)

All that “ambient scent walks” means is that we avoid the blazing hot concrete walkways and paved areas of the nature park where we exercise, so that we don’t fry Cookie’s paws like eggs in a hot pan. Instead, we meander back and forth through the humid green fields and straw-lined wooded areas, where I can listlessly worry about everything everywhere all at once as she can pursue one of her favorite hobbies: Sniffing and sniffing and sniffing and sniffing and sniffing every single putrid or rotting or highly stinky thing she wants for as long as she wants, as opposed to enduring our usual routine of speeding past all the olfactory marvels.

Black plums for plumping.

She’s still a puppy, so I am glad that these are the only putrid, rotten, or highly stinky things she knows about in this crazy, beautiful, terrifying, world we all live in and love so dearly.

At home, I’m lucky to have air conditioning, but I’ve placed electric fans in strategic spots so that I don’t run it too much. It saves money, and being slightly hot and not perfectly comfortable every minute of the day reminds me that I am a human being and not a robot. A human being in a Tennessee Williams play.