Salads Made from Holiday Leftovers
Are coming to you early next week. That's just a heads up.
THIS IS JUST TO SAY
I am in Virginia
this weekend
for Easter
but will
be back
early next week
Forgive me
some of you just got here
but we’ll soon have
salads made
from chicken, eggs,
and ham, aka,
something for everyone.
I look forward to reading about those salads because—
So much depends
on the
pale green leaves
blooming with
olive
oil
combined with
golden but
peppery
nasturtium
Happy Spring
Just have a wonderful weekend!