The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin

The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin

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Caroline Chambers's avatar
Caroline Chambers
Aug 28, 2023

Oh. My. Gosh. Never in my wildest could I have imagined that our interview would become this gorgeously chaotic (in the best way) piece of writing! Emily, you are simply the best. Thanks so much for featuring me here!

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Jessica Summerfield's avatar
Jessica Summerfield
Aug 28, 2023

I know I’ve said this before, but you are such a fantastic writer, and a generous one too. Thank you, thank you, thank you.

PS Cookie is the bomb, tell her Lucy the Dachshund (almost 17 - different needs, but worth every ounce of energy!) sends her love.

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