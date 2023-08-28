We should be able to have salad when we don’t feel like making salad. I managed but I forgot to take decent photos! It’s been an exhausting week, and Caroline Chambers made sure I didn’t starve.

THERE COMES A TIME—or several times—in every salad newslettrist’s life when she thanks heaven that she dedicated her years on this planet to salad rather than to more balanced and socially acceptable pursuits, like raising a family.

For me, that moment has arrived once again, this time in the form of a 3-month-old 18-pound puppy named Cookie, who is howling in the next room because I have placed her momentarily in a spacious open pen in an otherwise unfurnished room well within my sightline with a million toys and food and water and stimulating dog puzzles but have not patted her and gazed lovingly into her eyes in the last 3 minutes.

What a week! I have been so neurotic and distracted that I actually forgot to take photos of my salads. I have never forgotten to take a photo of a salad.

My name is Cookie. Pet meeeeeee!

Obviously, I’m out of practice as a dog owner, but I’ve gotten advice from my new vet and from my longtime dog-owning friends, who tell me I must let her know that I’m the boss. They also say I am not supposed to let our souls merge. Even though: Who am I kidding? We’ve known each other for a week and we’re already so codependent I’m thinking about getting us matching jumpsuits and ukuleles.

God only knows what I would have done to actual children.

The point of all this is that I already had to be a lot more organized than is my nature to do my job. But now that my kitchen and workspace have become blazing doggie dumpster fires, I finally have an inkling of what an insane trapeze act (some) mothers perform just getting their children well fed and watered—never mind instilling in them enough self-respect that they don’t grow up to be bank robbers or seedy burlesque club owners.

Which is why I also have newfound respect for Caroline Chambers, a California mother of three who writes what she mildly refers to as “a newsletter that delivers a new recipe to your inbox every Sunday morning that takes under an hour to cook, requires minimal ingredients, and dirties as few dishes as possible.”

Caroline Chambers, with husband, George, and kids Mattis, Calum, and Cashel.

It’s an accurate description. But if my newsletter had achieved anything like the huge, runaway success as her newsletter—What To Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking—I might sell it a little harder.

Not that she needs to. Hers is one of those satisfying, inspiring stories that demonstrates how believing in who you are and what you can do—plus humor and perseverance— can lead you down your perfect path.

Chambers, who got her food start in catering and restaurant consulting, was working as a freelance recipe developer for large corporations when, in March 2020, all her clients evaporated. “No one knew how to market food in the midst of a global pandemic,” she said.

Suddenly, she was drowning in free time. “So I started sharing recipes on Instagram that were quick and easy but still totally delicious,” she said.

DID YOU KNOW? It takes two kinds of lettuce (🥬 + $$) to keep the Department of Salad alive. The best way to support us, if you don’t already: Press the green button (and get full access to all the salad in our enormous archive).

“There were the hours-long sourdough and elaborate banana bread pandemic people, and then there were the people following me, trying to still work their full-time jobs with kids home and no childcare, and somehow get dinner on the table,” she said.

Not to make this all about me, but that’s the way I feel, after less than a week, now that I have a dog—hearing myself blather on about how exhausted I am, wondering aloud where the fun Emily went. (Why, I used to stay at the grocery store for hours!)

“Puppies are honestly harder than kids for the first few months” Chambers told me, when I mentioned I was losing my mind. I don’t believe her for a second, but her adorable newborn son Cashel’s star turns in her Instagram reels (sometimes sitting on her hip as she stirs a pot) are pretty convincing. (Her husband, George, and kids Mattis and Calum show up a lot, too.)

It’s the same laid-back, jokey style she uses to coax her followers to just relax and have a sense of humor—in the kitchen but also simply as mothers—rather than a 19th nervous breakdown. While she was pregnant with Cashel, she ran a Pregnant or Stoned series on Instagram, where she refers to Mother’s Day as Disappointment Sunday, and features an occasional Chaos Cooking series.

Thanks in part to her charming Rachael Ray meets a modern Doris Day persona, Chambers has become like a beloved savior of young food-loving moms who want to feed their children fast and delicious chow without having to crate them with a squeaky toy. Like me, they adore her—and her sense of camaraderie. We’re all in this together.

“They share [recipes they love] on their Instagrams, with their girlfriend group chats, on their neighborhood Facebook groups. They’ve helped me grow WTC beyond what I ever imagined,” says Chambers. To be more specific: Over the last year or so, her newsletter has steadily climbed to the #1 position on the Substack Food and Drink Newsletter Leader Board, with 16,000 paid and 91,000 free subscribers. I mean. . . wow.

One of her What To Cookers even had a hand in reviving a dream Chambers thought had died. A few years ago, she pitched a “What To Cook” book to all the big publishing houses, who loved her concept but told her she didn’t have “enough reach”—which is publishing code for “unless you bring 10 billion social media followers with you we’re not willing to bet on your book.” But today, Chambers has just finished the edits on an WTC/eponymous cookbook, which will be out in August 2024 from Union Square & Co. “One of my subscribers’ best friends is an editor [there]. . . . she told her about What To Cook,” says Chambers.

Personally, I love that the WTC enterprise has a sharp salad game. Chambers strongly believes the best way to a great green salad is to salt and pepper the leaves separately before incorporating other ingredients and to buy a damn salad spinner so the dressing doesn’t slide off your wet leaves. And, after having three kids, she has no snobbery left about doctoring a salad kit for supper. (“One of my all-time faves is the Taylor Farms Sweet Kale kit + deli turkey + strawberries + feta” she says.)

Chambers also has an Instagram series I’m particularly fond of, now that I have my own child (I know it’s a dog. I’m not completely nuts). It’s called Big Ass Salads For Busy Ass People. The criteria for a BAS4BAP: “It takes only 15 or so minutes of ACTIVE cook time. Roast time doesn’t count —you can go do the laundry or take a Zoom call while something roasts. But the actual hands-on work needs to be quick, easy, and end with you scarfing down a gigantic bowl full of salad.”

Prepping ingredients for two hearty salads ahead of time = Very Nice Supper for Exhausted People (VNSFEP ).

Chambers recommended a few favorite BAS4BAPs. I picked the first one I have for you today because it features her secret-weapon peanut dressing. I picked the other because it features roasted cauliflower and fennel with a creamy lime-curry dressing. Yowza. And they deliver their promise. I made them during the very first week I had Cookie, whose demands upon my time verged on tyrannical. (Do children chew on the plugged-in air purifier cord while smiling at you like an alligator? Do they scream if you try to crate them? Do they follow you from room to room, staring at you expectantly, as if you are a giant Pez dispenser for dog treats?)

My hot plan was to take the prepped salad ingredients and dressings over to my cousin Toni’s house, where she and my goddaughter Mariah live with Cookie’s newborn dog sister Lily. We’d just throw the salads together, let the dogs play, and eat. It would be breezy and fun! Even though it was as hot as the face of the sun here in Atlanta.

Cookie in repose.

But it was all I could do to prep the ingredients and get them into the car with the dog. When I got over to the cousins’ house, I realized I’d left one of the dressings at my place, along with the mango, so I drove back home to retrieve them. By the time I got back and built the Mango Peanut Chicken Salad and put it on the table in a giant metal bowl from Toni’s mixer (color me Martha Stewart) and finished roasting the fennel and cauliflower for the Curry Roasted Veggie and Chicken Salad, I was so hot and hungry and emotionally exhausted I forgot to add the mango to the former. So I hastily cut it into cubes (Chambers thinly slices hers) and practically threw it at Toni and Mariah, who were just as exhausted as I was, listening to the dogs howl in unison. The mango made a completely delicious salad even more delicious and we ate it in virtual silence, like linebackers at training camp. I realized I’d forgotten to take photos of both of the salads. I almost started crying. But I was too sweaty to cry.

I didn’t pull off the breezy supper I’d envisioned, but we ate so well and the dog is still in my possession. Again, it’s a good thing I never had children, but I believe that with these BAS4BAP salads in my life I might have the wherewithal to adopt a capybara or a peacock to keep Cookie company. I’ll keep you posted.



*RECIPE: Curry Roasted Veggie and Chicken Salad, from What To Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking

I also stole this photo from Caroline Chambers (Instagram), because I got a dog.

Serves 4 to 6

When I asked Caroline Chambers for her favorite “my husband has taken the kids for the day so I’m going to make a salad” salad, this was it.

2 fennel bulbs, chopped into ½-inch pieces

1 head of cauliflower, cut into flat florets

¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, divided

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon garlic powder

2 boneless skinless chicken breasts

2 teaspoons curry powder, divided

½ cup mayonnaise

½ cup Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons water

Juice of 2 limes

1 tablespoon honey

1 (5-ounce) container arugula

4 ounces parmesan cheese, shaved with a vegetable peeler

10 dates, diced

¼ cup roasted sunflower seeds or chopped roasted almonds or cashews

Toss the chopped fennel and cauliflower on a large rimmed baking sheet with ¼ cup evoo, 1½ teaspoons salt, ½ teaspoon pepper, paprika, coriander, and garlic powder. Toss until evenly coated. Roast for 25 minutes. Meanwhile, coat 2 chicken breasts in a thin layer of olive oil and season with a big pinch of salt, pepper, and 1 teaspoon curry powder. After 25 minutes of roasting, add the chicken to the baking sheet. Continue roasting for 15 to 20 minutes, until the chicken registers 165°F internally on a thermometer. While it’s roasting, make the dressing, add the mayo, yogurt, water, lime juice, honey, 1 teaspoon curry powder, ¼ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper to a jar and shake it all together until well combined. Taste and adjust seasoning as desired. Place the arugula in a large bowl and season with a big pinch of salt. Slice the chicken and place it on top along with the roasted veggies, parm, dates, and sunflower seeds. Toss with your desired amount of dressing and dig in! Curry Roasted Veggie And Chicken Salad From What To Cook 1.17MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

*RECIPE: Mango Peanut Chicken Salad, from What to Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking

I stole this photo from Caroline Chambers rather than shooting my own because I got a dog. That’s my excuse. 📸 Caroline Chambers (WTCWYDFLC)

Serves 4

Recipe Note from Caroline Chambers: You know I wouldn’t throw any old salad at you and call it dinner—this one is packed with all the best goods. A nutty dressing (choose sesame or peanut!), carrots, cabbage, mango, red bell pepper, tons of fresh herbs, and the real kicker: an entire ROTISSERIE CHICKEN. We’ll shred it up, it’ll soak up the delicious peanut dressing, and pure salad ecstasy will ensue.

Salad

1 head green cabbage

½ teaspoon kosher salt

2 large carrots, washed and grated

1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced

1 ripe mango, thinly sliced

½ cup finely chopped fresh cilantro leaves and stems

¼ cup finely chopped fresh mint leaves

2 green onions, thinly sliced

1 store-bought rotisserie chicken

⅓ cup chopped toasted peanuts

Dressing

⅓ cup neutral oil such as grapeseed, avocado, or canola

¼ cup rice wine vinegar

¼ cup low-sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon creamy peanut butter OR sesame oil

1-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled and grated OR ¼ teaspoon ground ginger

Optional: 1 tablespoon sriracha

The leftovers of my version this salad: I forgot they were in my fridge and I almost cried when I found and ate them. They were glorious.

Thinly slice 1 head green cabbage following the how-to I share in this video. Throw it in a large bowl. Season with ½ teaspoon kosher salt and use your hands to massage the salt into the cabbage by squeezing it together between your fists about 10 times, or until it starts to feel wet. (This breaks the cabbage down so that it’s more tender and is easier to eat. It also seasons the cabbage and removes the bitter bite it can have.) Add 2 grated carrots, 1 thinly sliced bell pepper, 1 thinly sliced mango, ½ cup finely chopped cilantro, ¼ cup finely chopped mint leaves, and 2 thinly sliced green onions to the bowl of cabbage. Remove the skin from the rotisserie chicken. Pull all of the meat off the bones and shred it finely. Add it to the bowl. (It is easiest to do this when the chicken is still warm, before ever refrigerating it.) Make the salad dressing by adding ⅓ cup oil, ¼ cup rice vinegar, ¼ cup low-sodium soy sauce, 1 tablespoon peanut butter OR sesame oil, and 1 inch of ginger, peeled and grated, to a jar. Close it up and shake the hell out of it. Taste and season with more salt if needed. Like things spicy? Add 1 tablespoon sriracha and shake again. Pour half of the dressing onto the salad and toss. Taste and, if needed, add a little more. Continue tasting and adding more until it’s perfectly dressed. (I like a very dressing-y salad, so I use the entire jar.) Garnish with an extra sprinkle of fresh herbs, peanuts, and sesame seeds if they’re floating around the pantry.

Mango Peanut Chicken Salad, From What To Cook 986KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

*ONE MORE RECIPE QUICKIE! Caroline Chambers’ Ultimate BAS4BAP

I asked Chambers for her ultimate BAS4BAP, and here’s what she had to say: “This is like asking me to pick a favorite child. But OK. The ultimate big ass salad for busy ass people requires very little chopping and no salad-dressing making. Here it is: 2 cups mixed greens, ½ cup shredded carrots (a fave busy-ass-person ingredient), 1 chopped Persian cucumber, ½ cup kalamata olives (chop ’em if you have the time), 4 ounces deli turkey (tear it apart with your hands), ¼ cup shaved Parmesan (use a veggie peeler to shave it off the block), and 2 tablespoons or so of chopped roasted salted almonds. If you've got some fresh soft green herbs like dill or parsley, chop some of those and throw them in there too. Throw it all in a bowl and toss it with salt, pepper, 1 tablespoon of really good EVOO, and 1 tablespoon of really good balsamic vinegar. Taste and add more of whatever it needs. That is a very good salad. But also, I’ve had this no-greens salad on repeat all summer.

BEFORE WE GO: A Sweepstakes to Help the Hungry

From a friend: Veggies to Table, a non-profit farm in Maine that grows top-quality organic produce and flowers to donate to local people experiencing hunger and needing joy, is hosting its 2nd annual French Sweepstakes with a grand prize of a week stay in a gorgeous Paris apartment. In its first four seasons, Veggies to Table has grown and donated 44,500+ pounds of farm-fresh organic produce and gifted over 45,000 joyful flowers. The Sweepstakes runs until Sept 18. Winners will be selected on Sept 22.

🥬🥬🥬

🥬 CONFUSED? Check the archive if you lose track of your e-mailed newsletter.

🥬 🥬ALSO, I’M WONDERING: Do you follow me on Instagram? My feed is not a consistent array of uniformly styled photos of perfect food, which I know is what I’m supposed to offer. But I get too bored. So it includes videos of giant pandas loudly eating carrots and personal crap representative of my bad personality. I’d love to have you. Go here: Emily’s Instagram

🥬 🥬🥬 THAT’S IT! WE’RE DONE HERE! IF YOU FEEL LIKE SHARING the Department of Salad with friends or family who deserve it, we sure would appreciate it. Please do so with the buttons below. Thanks for reading.

Give a gift subscription

Share The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin