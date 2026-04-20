My rendering of Colu Henry’s Asparagus with Chili Crisp Mayo, Lime, and Many Herbs, from her cookbook Better at Home: Recipes for Big Nights In.

Q: HAVE I MENTIONED that I love the cookbook author and newslettrist Colu Henry’s recipes? And her I-have-people-over-last-minute-without-fretting-and-it’s-always-super-lovely vibe?

A: I have, a couple of times, actually—in this 2023 issue, below:

And again in this 2023 issue, below:

That was the year her book Colu Cooks: Easy Fancy Food came out. Now that she has a new cookbook—Better at Home: Recipes for Big Nights In—I’ve come back to say it again, even if I am naturally slow on the uptake.

Colu Henry splits her time between Hudson, NY, and Nova Scotia, where she and her husband (and their dog, Sugo) are restoring an 1866 farmhouse. I never got my invitation to this outdoor dinner party.

That’s just my nature. I haven’t featured a new cookbook in a long time, not because I haven’t been excited about quite a few but because, quite honestly, I get so consumed with what I’m doing in my own little corner of this world that I forget to even look up. Which is part of the pleasure and point of what I’m doing here—having an extremely particular point of view.

A little request:

Please hit the ❤️ button at the bottom of this newsletter if you enjoy visiting our enormous garden of salad . 🍅

One ostensible downside of being this way is that I’m not exactly “with it.” Which I tend to consider a feature rather than a bug. Until I almost miss getting to share a cookbook with you that I like this much.

Back in 2023 I described Henry’s recipes as “casually elegant,” which is a cliche but an accurate one. And it’s what they continue to be, judging from Better at Home. I want almost every dish in the table of contents, which also, miraculously, makes me want to have people over—something I almost never do, but that Henry has clearly made a big part of her life.

It’s inspiring. Imagine bringing one of these to a table of friends: Harissa and Brown Sugar Glazed Salmon; Date Night Pork Chops with Mustard, Cream, and Cornichons; Chicken Pie With Buttered Toast Topping; Pork Schnitzel and Crunchy Cabbage with Tahini, Yogurt, and Dill Dressing.

And if you’re starting with smaller get-togethers, Better at Home has all kinds of drinks (a Fizzy Negroni Pompelmo; The Conversation Starter), cocktail-hour snacks (Fried Sausage Stuffed Olives; Italian Shrimp Toast), and desserts (Rye Blueberry Galette; Crumbly Apple Cake with Fennel Seeds).

And, of course, wonderful vegetable dishes and salads. While dipping into the book and later making the two delicious salads I have for you today, I kept trying to think of a way to describe the recipes that is not as overused as “casually elegant.” And it was this: They carry the promise of making you feel very fancy when you have people over, without getting exhausted beforehand and freaked out after they arrive—possibly even screaming that no, you don’t need help and please get out of my kitchen.

And luckily for me (and for today’s newsletter), another way I describe them is “unforgettable.” Literally.

When I heard Better at Home would be hitting bookshelves soon, I made a mental note to find out if I could share one or two recipes with you, pinned it to my imaginary dashboard, and promptly continued driving my crazy Saladmobile down whatever winding roads interested me, when—whoosh!—the note blew out the window.

But since I think about the first two recipes I shared back in 2023 more often than is probably normal, they popped back into my mind recently, which set off a mental chain reaction that led me back to the imaginary Post-it note lost to the wind and the two new recipes that I have for you today. I really should start keeping a notebook.

These are dishes I made and loved from the book; I’d make both of them again tonight (and for breakfast tomorrow) without thinking twice.