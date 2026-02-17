WHEN I DECIDED, back in 2020, to dedicate my remaining years on this planet to salad, people thought I’d snapped my cap. And maybe I had. We were all scared and confused and angry and weird and lonely and sad—and quite frankly, a little nutty. If I were a mathematician, I’d record that equation as humans + pressure = 4#*&😵‍💫@#!

But if there’s the tiniest silver lining to bad moments in world history, it’s that they often make us scrappy. Scrappy tends to arrive when your illusions get backed into a corner and you’re forced to see things as they really are. It’s what you end up with when you realize, once again, that giving up or trying to hide out has never been a winning strategy for you. (I’m speaking from personal experience here.)