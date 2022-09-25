Pears, blue cheese, toasted walnuts—and the perfect vinaigrette to go with it all

IN A PERFECT WORLD, humans would eat only what’s in season, paying close attention to nature’s ebb and flow. It’s good for the earth and for the economy. And it’s good for our health. Plus, it also whispers I am better than you are! Go enjoy your evil, thoughtless dinner and why not have a preservative-laden, individually wrapped Hostess Twinkie for dessert while you’re at it. I will eat my turnip.

Sometimes seasonable eating also whispers I have grown so much kale in my giant kitchen garden that I never want to see it again. Here, I brought you some kale.

And that’s part of the problem. While I truly believe that human beings are good at heart and that we do the best they can at any given moment when it comes to how we eat— don’t we?—we still just don’t seem to know how to make it work for everybody.

Speaking of people trying to convince you to take some of their bushels of surplus vegetables, my friend Emily Gordon, who points me toward the most wonderful salad-related items, sent me this solution to the zucchini problem. Have the fashion industry make them into shoes! If we all work together, we can make the world a better place.

shitgardens A post shared by Shit Gardens ( @shitgardens )

In all seriousness, seasonable eating is an important piece of the sustainability puzzle, but it can be confusing. Whenever autumn rolls around in the United States, the idea is that we’re all supposed to put on our square-toe buckle shoes and eat Pilgrim/Thanksgiving food, even if we live in Hawaii.

It’s not just the big grocery stores and quaint cinnamon-scented farm stands that push this idea upon us. I looked up “autumn produce” and immediately turned up a piece in Country Living magazine titled “25 Best Fall Fruits and Vegetables” (what are the worst ones?); it seemed to have forgotten how big our country is, and that it contains every climate zone on the planet.

It’s Autumn! So have some pumpkins, squashes, and gourds! (H. Armstrong Roberts, Getty Images)

So on this list of “best” autumn produce were the usual stereotypical suspects: apples, cranberries, pumpkins, beets, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, eggplant, leeks, kale, parsnips, sweet potatoes, rutabagas, and chard. Good for them. At least they didn’t just list gourds and winter squash, the biggest signifiers of autumn, which get reduced to mere holiday table toppers, bird houses, and things to catapult great distances. As if they were not food.

It takes two kinds of lettuce (🥬 + $$) to keep the Department of Salad alive. The best way to support us: Press the green button.

But that list is simply not an accurate picture of what’s available where I live. In Georgia, we do indeed have some of those “best” items, but it’s also peak pecan, pear, grape, persimmon, and citrus time, plus the okra is coming in, according to Seasonal Food Guide. (If you don’t eat fresh okra, I have a big bag in my refrigerator, and I’m going to offer you a few ways to get into the game soon.)

Not that I’m offering you a salad with pecans, grapes, and persimmons today. One of the biggest criticisms I have received of my work (in the comments section of a newspaper piece about the Department of Salad, from people who clearly work at another newspaper I once criticized harshly; I continue to criticize them!) is that I ramble. But I was born a Ramblin’ ma’am, according to my editor.

Circuitous Route, by Frank Ramspott (Getty Images)

I like to think of it as strolling, and it gets me where I need to go. For instance, I decided on today’s salad while strolling through my refrigerator and pantry, where it just happened to be pear, blue cheese, and walnut season. (I always have walnuts. I usually have blue cheese. And I had three ripe pears sitting in the fruit bowl.)

So, in a sense I was thinking locally and sustainably on a very small scale. I needed to eat the pears before I headed up to the North Carolina mountains to visit my friend Portia, who has been a guest here in the Department of Salad. (I’m going to be talking about her salad methodologies in an upcoming issue.) Plus, I almost always have greens in the fridge that need using up—at this point it was lots of watercress (which I love to snack on straight out of the bag) and the end of bag of baby arugula I’d forgotten I bought.

To be truly seasonable, I should have chosen pecans over walnuts, but no one I know with a tree has given me any yet. And besides: One of fastest, easiest routes to delicious is the pear, blue cheese, and walnut combo, which makes a great snack and an even greater, classic dream of a salad—especially with my maple-syrup-tinged cider vinaigrette, which I spent a lot of time calibrating to bring out the juiciness of the pears without tipping it into cloying sweetness.

For those of you who are not fans of bitter greens, you can very easily substitute other greens here. I’d recommend a mix of something crunchy, like romaine, with a soft lettuce, like red leaf, torn into bite size pieces.

I also have another one of my great vintage dressing finds—this one quite seriously knocked my socks off. I hope you like it as much as I do.

*RECIPE: A Semi-Autumnal, Semi-Seasonal (for My Region) Salad

Serves 4

⅔ cup walnuts, broken into large pieces

2 ripe unpeeled pears

Juice of ½ lemon

4 handfuls bitter greens (4 to 5 cups; I used a mix of watercress with the woody stems removed and a little baby arugula)

2 ounces of your favorite Blue cheese, crumbled (my only rule is buy something decent and never buy pre-crumbled cheese)

Cider Vinaigrette (recipe below)

Toast your walnuts in a dry skillet over medium heat until they become darker golden brown and give off a pronounced warm walnut scent—stirring often to assure even toastage. (You may also toast them in the oven. Or in the microwave; I have never tried this.) Remove them to a plate to cool. Meanwhile, core and slice the pears (no need to peel), then gently toss the slices with the lemon juice and set aside. Arrange the greens on a platter or in a shallow bowl and decorate attractively with the walnuts, pears, and blue cheese; drizzle generously with the dressing, shower with a bit of flakey sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, and serve. A Semi Autumnal, Semi Seasonal (for My Region) Salad 1.31MB ∙ PDF File Download Download

Cider Vinaigrette

In a jar with a tight-fitting lid, combine all ingredients and shake until well emulsified. (Since some of you become rankled when there is no garlic in a salad, a tiny bit is an optional ingredient here, but it’s beautiful and sufficient without.)

2 tablespoons apple-cider vinegar

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 teaspoons walnut oil

1 teaspoon maple syrup

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Pinch cayenne

Pinch of salt

Freshly ground black pepper

½ small clove garlic, grated on your microplane (optional) 🥬 🥬 🥬 🥬

*VINTAGE RECIPE: Vinaigrette Niçoise

Makes a generous half cup

This delicious dressing, which I would eat on many types of salads (I’d probably eat it as soup), is adapted from Modern French Culinary Art, by Henri-Paul Pellaprat (1966)

1 tablespoon red or white wine vinegar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

6 tablespoons olive oil

Freshly ground black pepper (I use about 1/8 of a teaspoon)

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon chopped green olives

1 teaspoon finely chopped anchovy

1 teaspoon chopped capers

1 clove garlic, peeled and quartered

1 ½ tablespoons of chopped herbs (I used a mix of parsley, chives, and basil)

In a jar with a tight-fitting lid, combine all ingredients except the herbs and shake until well emulsified. Let this sit unrefrigerated for at least 30 minutes. Before serving, remove the garlic quarters, add the herbs, and shake again to re-emulsify. Vintage Recipe: Vinaigrette Niçoise 1.39MB ∙ PDF File Download Download

🥬 🥬🥬

🥬 ONE MORE THING We’ve gotten a start on PRINTABLE RECIPES! You’ll start finding downloadable PDF files (SEE THEM? ABOVE?) at the end of each recipe. We’re working backward, until we have them all done. CONFUSED? Check the archive if you lose track of your e-mailed newsletter.

🥬 🥬ALSO, I’M WONDERING: Do you follow me on Instagram? My feed is not a consistent array of uniformly styled photos of perfect food, which I know is what I’m supposed to offer. But I get too bored. So it includes videos of giant pandas loudly eating carrots and personal crap representative of my bad personality. I’d love to have you. Go here: Emily’s Instagram

🥬 🥬🥬 That’s It! We’re done here! As usual, paid subscribers should keep an eye peeled for another treat soon. In the meantime, if you feel like sharing the Department of Salad with friends or family who deserve it, please do so with the buttons below. Thanks for reading.

Give a gift subscription

Share