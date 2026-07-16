Summertime Shrimp and Roasted Corn Salad with Bacon and Tons of Chives

AS WE ALL KNOW, life is rarely a straight path from start to finish. Nor is it a clear path. And you’re never finished until you’re finished (if ya know what I mean).

You finally make it through a nail-biting stretch of dark, winding roads in the rain and are happily cruising along a sunshiny straightaway when—eeeeek—a giant turkey buzzard with a snake in its beak lands right in your path.

Roasted Tomato Pasta Salad with Green Olives and Herby Ricotta

Where did that come from? To avoid hitting it, you almost drive off a cliff, even though this bird (and the snake, for that matter) would run right over you and laugh about it if the tables were ever turned.