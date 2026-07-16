Shrimp and Roasted Corn Salad with Bacon and Tons of Chives: You Want This.
Plus, a Roasted Tomato Pasta Salad with Green Olives and Herby Ricotta. Both are perfect for summer. No suspicious ingredients.
AS WE ALL KNOW, life is rarely a straight path from start to finish. Nor is it a clear path. And you’re never finished until you’re finished (if ya know what I mean).
You finally make it through a nail-biting stretch of dark, winding roads in the rain and are happily cruising along a sunshiny straightaway when—eeeeek—a giant turkey buzzard with a snake in its beak lands right in your path.
Where did that come from? To avoid hitting it, you almost drive off a cliff, even though this bird (and the snake, for that matter) would run right over you and laugh about it if the tables were ever turned.