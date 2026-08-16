IT’S ABSOLUTELY DISGUSTING HOW BUSY we allow ourselves to get, isn’t it? Working year-round, rain or shine or tornado, indoors, until we can no longer quite conjure what it was like to be alive in the precious days before all we did was work work work work work. And work some more.

Meaning what it was like to be a kid, when ease and freedom and endless dreams and questions followed you around like a psychedelic rainbow. Lying in the grass all summer wearing your clover-chain jewelry, riding bikes to nowhere, playing kick the can until it was too dark to see, water-balloon wars. We staged a bike rodeo on my street, with a ramp and stunts. I wish I was a bike cowboy in a bike rodeo right now.