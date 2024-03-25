Tunisian Carrot Salad: It looks like a dip and tastes like a dip, but it’s a SALAD!

WITH THE EXCEPTION OF ROBOTS (and maybe Jeff Bezos), most of us probably feel frayed or extremely wistful every now and then. And the boys in the lab and I are no exception.

But the three of us have noticed that after consuming, say, a Cobb Salad; or a garlic-and-lemon-drenched, parsley-packed tabouli; or an icy cold, crunchy wedge with Ranch dressing or blue cheese, we suddenly feel different—like maybe we should run for Congress or join the circus as trapeze artists or take up jai alai. We feel energized!

The boys in the lab, after we all eat a Cobb Salad. Just look at them go!

Salad is the most soothing dish, isn’t it? But sometimes this crazy, horrifying, beautiful, inscrutable world can be so exhausting—with the ups and downs and the zigs and zags and the stops and starts—that even having to crunch your way through a gorgeous salad can feel like a little too much work.