Cookie Nunn on the walking trail.

HERE AT THE DEPARTMENT OF SALAD, we love going on long walks. I’m talking about me and my dog, Cookie, not the boys in the lab, who prefer pickleball because it gives them the chance to “crush the guts” out of their opponents and “step on them, like ants.” It’s unseemly, but it helps them burn off some of the inappropriate adolescent energy they bring into my kitchen, which has resulted in slap fights (between them, not me) and tears (from all of us).

Cookie and I are less competitive. Once we get out on the trail, intrusive thoughts about where I am in the world and what other people are doing or thinking (including about me) are banned from the chaotic playground of my mind. It’s a time for both of us to be meditative.

Cookie, of course, would spend hours “meditating” on some disgusting odor clinging to a rock or tree trunk or a post on a bridge, the same way I might fixate on the past or worries I have no control over —at least not while I am in the park. (The fate of this terrifying world. The longtime friend I seem to have lost this summer, while I was too sick to get this newsletter out in a timely manner, much less be social.) But I nudge Cookie along, and she gets me to pause.

Sometimes I walk to escape the clutter in my brain or on my desk. I pop in my earbuds and listen to books, strolling through the woods like I’m inside a silent nature documentary—while also being read to.

I think of these walks as a way to keep moving forward, physically and mentally. But the same way Cookie benefits from her extended, extremely focused sniff sessions, I benefit from the human instinct to pause and study the past.

So other times, I let my mind wander back there. Even if I don’t like everything I find, I always come back with treasures. And it usually leads me to the novel I’ve been “writing” for 175 years, jotting notes in a million ratty notebooks or sending text messages to myself. (Seriously.) Either way, Cookie is exhausted, and I feel sunshine-medicated, like my brain has been reset. It’s wonderful.

So my Yelp review of long walks: five stars, would recommend.

Which brings me here. On recent walks this summer, I kept thinking about this newsletter—where it’s been, where it might go.

And one thought that kept popping up was how sad it feels that newer readers have missed some of our early recipes. So today, we’re all going to revisit the past, with a short tour through the archive. (And we’ll do more tours in the future, if you like this one.)

We’ll start with the recipe for Kitten Salad (my take on the famous spicy Tiger salad, but with peaches, which is not that old but still deserves another look), then turn toward fall and winter with some pear- and apple-centric dishes, and a few other bits and bobs.

Plus, at the end: two brand-new dressings! The perfect, silky walnut vinaigrette you’ve been waiting all your life for. And a lush, surprising, very grown-up blueberry vinaigrette. (We know: we didn’t think that was possible, either.)

ARCHIVAL RECIPE # 1

*RECIPE: Kitten Salad (from this issue )

Serves 4

This is my riff on the popular Northern Chinese tiger salad (lao hu cai), which tends to be a spicy and refreshing combination of cucumbers, chili peppers, celery, scallions, and lots of cilantro, dressed with sesame and rice vinegar. I’m calling my version a kitten salad because it’s less ferocious and has a playful mix of layered textures and spice. I’ve sweetened it up with juicy sliced peaches and used seasoned rice vinegar in lieu of regular rice vinegar; the extra sweetness and salt are a plus. And I replaced the cilantro with mint—because peaches absolutely adore mint. (Please trust me on the amount of mint in this particular salad, even if you think you do not like mint in salad.) If you’re not as crazy about spicy food as the rest of the world, you could leave out the chili pepper in the dressing and just have the jalapeños in the salad. Or vice versa. But it’s not even close to overpowering, and the layers of flavor and spice temper it all and make these ingredients really sing together.

This is prettier and somehow more delicious if you slice the vegetables on a long diagonal; I like the celery about twice as thin as the peach and cucumber slices, which I cut about ½ inch thick. No need to peel either, and if you use mini cucumbers (rather than an equal amount of sliced English cucumber) you don’t need to seed them, either.

1 cup thinly sliced celery (cut on the long diagonal; about 3 stalks; I prefer the tender inner stalks)

2 heaping cups mini cucumber slices (cut in half lengthwise and cut on the long diagonal—about 6 mini cucumbers)

2 heaping cups peach slices (about 4 peaches)

1 jalapeño, very thinly sliced (you can slice in half lengthwise and remove the seeds with a spoon, or just slice into thin rounds)

1 cup mint leaves (if your leaves are large, tear them in half)

Sesame Kitten Dressing (method below)

In a big bowl, combine the celery, cucumbers, peaches, and jalapeño and toss together very gently with about ½ the dressing. Let this sit for 10 minutes at least. When ready to serve, add the mint leaves and toss again gently to combine. Taste for more dressing; you’ll probably want to use the whole jar.

Sesame Kitten Dressing

2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil

2 tablespoons seasoned rice vinegar (if you don’t have seasoned, substitute 2 tablespoons regular rice vinegar mixed with 2 teaspoons sugar and ¼ teaspoon salt)

Juice of ½ lemon (about 2 tablespoons)

¼ teaspoon Aleppo pepper flakes (substitute a big pinch of red pepper flakes and ⅛ teaspoon sweet paprika)

Pinch crushed red pepper flakes

¼ teaspoon salt

In a jar with a tight-fitting lid, combine all ingredients and shake to combine. This should be quite salty—if it’s not, add a pinch more, shake, taste.

ARCHIVAL RECIPE # 2

Our next archival salad, from THIS ISSUE, is one of those dishes you should have in your back pocket, when you a.) need cheering up on a gray day or b.) want a simple, delicious, visually stunning winter salad that you can make for yourself or for a fancy little dinner party. Just click on the title to go straight to the recipe.

ARCHIVAL RECIPE # 3

An archival salad, from THIS ISSUE, that makes a perfect segue into fall; it’s full of autumnal richness but manages to be light and tonic. And lest it feels too light, you shower it with finely grated cheese before serving. Just click on the title to go straight to the recipe.

ARCHIVAL RECIPE # 4

RECIPE: Cronchy Apple Romaine Salad with Creamy Parmesan Dressing (from this issue )

Serves 4

7 ounces romaine leaves (leave the small and baby leaves whole, cut the larger ones in half crosswise; you can also tear them all into bite-size pieces)

2 Honeycrisp apples (or other sweet-tart apples), julienned (no need to peel; here’s a good way to do this)

4 stalks celery, cut into thirds lengthwise and julienned

Emily’s Creamy Parmesan Dressing (method below)

2 or 3 tablespoons chopped chives, for garnish

Grated Parmesan, for garnish (optional; grate extra when making the dressing!)

In a large bowl, toss the romaine leaves with about ⅓ of the dressing, using your hands to make sure each leaf gets well dressed. In a separate bowl, gently toss together the apples and celery with ⅓ of the dressing. Add the apple/celery mixture to the romaine leaves and toss again gently to combine. (You don’t absolutely have to toss these two elements separately, but I really like making sure everything is well coated.) Taste for more dressing, salt and pepper. Transfer to a serving bowl or platter and garnish generously with the chives and extra Parmesan, if desired.

Emily’s Creamy Parmesan Dressing

Makes about 1¼ cup

¼ cup plain yogurt

½ cup mayonnaise

⅓ heaping cup grated Parmesan (just use your box grater); grate a little extra to garnish the salad

Juice of ½ large lemon

1 clove garlic, cut into a few pieces

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Combine all ingredients except the salt and pepper in the bowl of a mini food processor and process until smooth and creamy. Taste; season with salt and pepper and process again. (I use about ¼ teaspoon salt and 5 or 6 grinds of black pepper).

ARCHIVAL RECIPE # 5

An archival wintertime, color-feast, crunchapalooza, from THIS ISSUE, that I came up with during a particularly frozen month. It has shaved red cabbage, fennel, toasted walnuts, apple, golden raisins, sharp cheddar cheese, etc., all bathed in a tart apple cider mustard vinaigrette. Everybody dance now! (Just click on the title to go straight to the recipe.)

ARCHIVAL RECIPE # 6

A longtime favorite, all-purpose, super-delicious creamy dressing from THIS ISSUE of the archive, inspired by one served at the vegetarian cafe I worked in during college (the long-gone much-loved Bluebird Cafe in Athens, GA), which got drizzled over anything green and leafy that left the kitchen. It’s full of buttermilk, sour cream, and mayo. We weren’t kidding when we named it “creamy.” (Just click on the title to go straight to the recipe.

And now, two new dressings to close out our tour. First up, for everyone: a Champagne Shallot Walnut Vinaigrette that’s silky, simple, and versatile. Then, for paid subscribers only, a lush, slightly eccentric Blueberry Balsamic number with a secret (because some secrets are too good to give away).

ONE REQUEST BEFORE YOU HIT THIS WEEK’S NEW RECIPES . . .

*RECIPE: Champagne Shallot Walnut Vinaigrette

Makes about ½ cup (enough for 4 side salads)

I tried many variations on this recipe, trying to find one that tasted beautiful and simple and delicious, without the odd cloying sweetness of a similar bottled dressing I won’t name. (Why must everything in a bottle taste like fudge? Why?) This one hit the sweet spot for me; it’s silky and wonderful.

Try it on any salad with pears, apples, beets, roasted squash, lentils, goat cheese; it would be good on roasted vegetables and grain salads; it would be good on simply prepared/grilled fish. This will keep in the fridge for 3 to 5 days.

NOTE: One thing to know about walnut oil (here’s what I used; you can sometimes find it in much smaller containers): It can lose its lovely walnutty flavor long before the printed sell date—especially if you don’t store it in the fridge. (I always do, but I recently opened some that was a few weeks from the date and it was already lackluster.)

3 tablespoons champagne vinegar

2 tablespoons finely chopped shallots

6 tablespoons roasted walnut oil

1 teaspoon honey (or up to 1 ½ teaspoons, to taste)

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

In a jar with a tight-fitting lid, combine all ingredients; shake vigorously to emulsify. Taste for salt or a tiny bit more vinegar.

*RECIPE: Lush Blueberry–Balsamic Vinaigrette

Makes about ¾ cup

Cooked blueberries are the surprise and secret to this delicious vinaigrette—it’s like a very grown up, slightly eccentric French dressing. The quickly microwaved berries get slightly syrupy; the balsamic makes it murky and mysterious; and the champagne vinegar and a bit of garlic keeps it sharp.

This would be delicious on so many kinds of salads, but I especially love it with assorted bitter greens, roasted chicken, red onion, and toasted walnuts. (Try this combo with a little goat cheese, too). It would be great on a bitter greens and stone fruit salad or drizzled over roasted beets and other root vegetables.

If you’re one of those people who gets upset by purple food, do yourself a favor and try this anyway. Keeps, refrigerated, 3 to 4 days. (Bring it to room temperature and whisk before serving.)

1 cup fresh blueberries

2 to 3 tablespoons finely chopped shallot

½ clove garlic, finely grated (use your microplane)

2 tablespoons good, syrupy balsamic vinegar (this is my current splurge brand)

2 tablespoons champagne vinegar

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice (plus more to taste)

Grated zest of ½ lemon

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

15 to 20 fresh mint leaves, finely chopped or torn (or substitute basil)

4 tablespoons olive oil

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Place the blueberries in a microwave-safe bowl and cover loosely. Microwave for 30 seconds, stir, microwave for 30 seconds longer. Let cool. Transfer the cooled berries and their syrup to a mini food processor along with the shallot, garlic, balsamic vinegar, champagne vinegar, lemon juice, lemon zest, Dijon mustard, and mint (or basil). Pulse until slightly chunky but not quite pureed. With the motor running, slowly drizzle in the olive oil until you have a glossy emulsion. Season with salt and pepper. Taste and adjust; you might want more lemon juice or vinegar or even a touch more olive oil. Just remember you want it tart enough to stand up to whatever you’re using it on.

🥬🥬That’s It! We’re done here! We’ll see you soon with a recipe for authentic French Couilles de mouton. I’m kidding—it’s going to be salad.

🥬🥬 ONE MORE THING: Please remember that while you may receive The Department of Salad as an e-mail, all issues of the newsletter—along with any corrections, the archive, and our Fancy New Recipe Index—are always available at the Department of Salad website. (You can always search “The Department of Salad” or go directly to emilyrnunn.substack.com.) All the recipes from all the newsletters will be there for you. To search the Index, simply use the search function (command F) that produces a search bar in the upper-right-hand corner of the page.

