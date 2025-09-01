The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin

The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lyrajayne's avatar
Lyrajayne
2d

Kitten salad over silken tofu. So good I'm saying it here plus the original post.

Also, I'm not a day oner, but I was early - and it's super helpful to see the archives combed over a bit. There's so much packed in, and because I used substack just about exclusively on my phone searching the archive isn't exactly viable.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by emily nunn
Susan's avatar
Susan
2d

So happy to see you in my inbox! I've been worried about you and so happy to know you're feeling better. My printer is happy you're back, too. Love to you and Cookie. ❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by emily nunn and others
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Emily Nunn
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture