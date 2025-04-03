MANKIND LOVES SPRINGTIME BEST. Or, at least, that’s how I see it from where I live. Around here, no one ever says (slouched over; head in hands) I just don’t know how I’ll make it through this never-ending spring. That’s for poor winter, who almost never gets to hear anyone (except skiers and snowboarders) wish aloud that it would hurry up and get here.

People get jazzified for autumn, sure. All over our nation, beginning when cars were first invented, humans have driven for hours and hours and even days to get to the parts of the country that we have not yet destroyed by driving everywhere (including across the street) to drink apple cider and wear lederhosen and stare at the multicolored leaves, which at first seem cheery and life-affirming but are really a brightly melancholy flag meant to distract us from . . . winter.

Giant Bunny Breakable Bark ($59.95, only at Williams Sonoma)

But spring’s arrival is different. Since ancient times, across many cultures, spring has been marked by celebratory rites and rituals that continue to this day, in one form or another, often having transmogrified from the pagan to the religious to the over-commercialized cartoon Disney circus.

Many of these were originally connected to agriculture, for obvious reasons, and were meant to celebrate various ag-related deities and the idea of “renewal,” whatever the hell that is. In Rome, for example, one you don’t hear about as much as you do Floralia (the festival in honor of the goddess of flowers, which began around 238 BC), is Cerealia, which celebrated Ceres, the goddess of harvest/grain/agriculture, and involved (along with the usual games and theatrical offerings) the tying of torches to the tails of foxes before releasing them, as some kind of cleansing ceremony. This tradition has not survived.

In Zurich, though, citizens continue to celebrate the centuries-old Sechseläuten, which includes the Burning of The Böögg. A giant paper snowman (some say a devil) with explosives in its head is set afire on a bonfire/pyre; the time it takes for the Böögg to incinerate predicts the quality of the spring and summer weather.

The death-defying N’gol ritual, on Pentecost Island, in the South Pacific nation of Vanuatu, has its roots in ancient fertility rites and the hope for a good yam season; young men today jump from 98-foot-high wooden towers built expressly for the event, with only vines attached to their legs—an early and more dangerous version of bungee jumping.

The death-defying N’gol ritual, also known as “land diving.”

And of course there’s Easter, the Christian celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ that is today marked with jelly-bean-filled plastic eggs delivered by an imaginary rabbit.

It always seemed bizarre to me, a person who grew up in an ostensibly Christian household (we went to church, until we stopped), that this is what modern Christianity came up with. (Also: Why do I have to hunt for the eggs? Why can’t you just give them to me.)

But it turns out that so much of it—including the Peeps Marshmallow Chicks and the Lindt Milk Chocolate Bunnies and the Giant Bunny Breakable Bark ($59.95, only at Williams Sonoma) and such lovely symbols as lambs and lilies— is rooted in pagan symbols, celebrations of fertility and rebirth, and the equinoxes and solstices, which trace back to the Anglo-Saxon goddess Eostre.

Today, most of the word’s longstanding springtime festivals and rituals have lovely symbols attached to them: beautiful flowers or produce are almost always an element. But when you read up on the antecedents of quite a few of them, historians often mention something along the lines of “there may have been human sacrifices.”

I love spring, even if some of the rites are terrifying.

And you know what? I can get past that unsavory stain as long as there are flowers. Which is why I love springtime. It defies the melancholy spirit of autumn and winter, and refuses to dwell on dark truths. Time slows down a little bit in spring.

Hey there, look at me, a weeping Yoshino cherry tree or a Turk’s Cap lily or a star magnolia will call to me from the roadside or some verdurous field or a sad strip-mall parking lot as I’m zooming to the farmer’s market before it closes.

And I obey. Sometimes—actually, a lot of times—I’ll stop my car and take a photograph. Other times, on a walk, I’ll stay a bit longer, admiring the blossoms after I photograph them. What do I think I’m going to do with all these images of various camellias, azaleas, cherry blossoms, etc.? Nothing. Share them with you. Look at them now and then and remember that the good times, the lovely times, always return.

Anyway, aside from admiring flowers and pretending we’re not all going to die someday, here’s how we mark the vernal equinox in the Department of Salad: The boys in the lab go to Naples, Florida, for the US Open Pickleball Championships, and I stay at home to make salads from spring vegetables while wondering what the hell I’m paying those two stylish layabouts for.

And then I write about it all, as I’ve done every year, including here, here, and here, because we’ve always been enormous spring vegetable fans.