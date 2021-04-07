Give a gift subscription

Share The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin

TODAY WE’RE GOING TO HAVE AN OPEN DISCUSSION THREAD about how we all make our Tuna Salad! These discussions are a new feature we’ll be offering our paid subscribers occasionally, and we’re really excited to hear from you. I’ll send that out immediately following this just-for-you post, in a separate e-mail. Be as specific or as vague as you like, as lo…