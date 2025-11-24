Me, after remembering I forgot a salad, back in 1569. (Not really. This is a Market Scene by Pieter Aertsen(1508-1575)

ARE YOU THERE? It’s me, Emily. I’m popping in to help you get a nice salad on the table during the holidays—not just impending Thanksgiving but all the madness that follows, right up to New Year’s Eve 2026.

I understand that you might be a bit of a wreck. And I feel you. I almost killed a man in Reno one Christmas, just to watch him die, after he offered to help me pull a ham out of my tiny oven in our tiny kitchen, while eight increasingly wine-drunk guests were starting to make jokes about ordering a pizza.

But I’m absolutely honor bound to gently float the idea that a salad can be the easy star of your table—a bright, light, colorful break from a landscape that’s often full of heavy beige and brown food.

So without further blah blah blah, here is a roundup of some salads that will make the day lovelier without turning you into a murderer. You still have time.

DON’T FORGET TO also check out the 2023 edition of “Oh, No! We Forgot a Salad!” (Just hit that link.) And below, I’ll hit you with links and photos of some more salads it’s not too late to include on your menu. Just keep in mind: Holiday salads don’t have to be green. They just need to be delicious and refreshing.

But first, ICYMI, I’m reposting last week’s issue, right below, which included my holiday-perfect Snowy Mountain Salad; it’s a delicious and easy showstopper made from shaved Brussels sprouts (you can use your food processor!), oranges, and toasted hazelnuts, dressed in a sherry-shallot vinaigrette and blanketed in a fluffy layer of finely grated Manchego cheese.

🌟 LAST WEEK’S ISSUE:

🌟 More Salads for Your Holiday Table!

(Click the links after the name of each salad, except for the last one, which is just followed by a downloadable PDF recipe.)

⭐️ Radicchio Cups with Persimmons, Pears, and Strong Sherry Shallot Vinaigrette ( from this issue )

⭐️ Pear, Parsley, Pecorino, Pistachios (DOS Four Ps Salad), from this issue

⭐️ Steven Satterfield’s Cauliflower Salad with Celery, Dried Apricots, and Pistachios ( from this issue )

⭐️ Cherry Tomato and Orange Salad ( from this issue )

⭐️ A Bracing Green Salad with Orange, Fennel, and Zesty Orange Shallot Vinaigrette ( from this issue )

⭐️ A Delicious Emergency Salad (Celery, Dates, Parmesan, Lemon, Olive Oil)( from this issue )

⭐️ Marcella Hazan’s Orange and Cucumber Salad ( from this issue )

⭐️ Autumn Apple Salad ( from this issue )

⭐️ A Garlicky Shaved Brussels Sprout Hullabaloo (another one from this issue )

⭐️ An Orange Salad from Corfu ( Neratzosalata )( from this issue)

⭐️ Bitter greens with bacon, pecans, and warm balsamic dressing (downloadable recipe below)

Bitter Greens With Bacon, Pecans, And Warm Balsamic 28.8KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

🥬That’s It! We’re done here! We’ll see you soon with a recipe for authentic French Pets de Nonne. I’m kidding—it’s going to be salad.

