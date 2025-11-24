The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin

The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
abbyinsm's avatar
abbyinsm
19h

Go with the Hullabaloo; as I've written elsewhere, it is always a huge hit.

I want to mention a new "bitter green" that I got in my Winter Sister Farm CSA share last week: Puntarelle!! It is very weird looking so it's fun to cut up and eat. I followed directions, cut it into batons and soaked it in ice water overnight, then added a strong anchovy-and-capers dressing. I think it would be delicious in "Bitter greens with bacon, pecans, and warm balsamic dressing" linked in this issue. If nothing else, find a picture of this vegetable just for the pleasure of beholding it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by emily nunn and others
John Kochevar's avatar
John Kochevar
19h

Beautiful photographs. An abundance... Whew.... We could only eat salads for thanksgiving and be most satisfied. Lovely present dear,

Thanks very much and do have a nice holiday.... John K

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by emily nunn
31 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Emily Nunn
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture