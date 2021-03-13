Share

BEING GRATEFUL, IT TURNS OUT, is an absolute balm—something a lot of us seem to have discovered while in captivity this year. Gratefulness: it’s trending!

Years ago, I thought I had to have everything. Give it all to me, now. Get out of my way. I want more.

But that feeling has gone away, for now. For instance: My kitchen is absurdly small and under-mech…