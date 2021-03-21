Give a gift subscription

CHEF SALAD: Steve Sando

A man of many beans: portrait of Sando by Jason Mercier

UNLESS YOU’VE BEEN QUARANTINING in an un-wired, underground, hermetically sealed tomb on Russia’s remote Kamchatka Peninsula during the pandemic, you know that beans have been a very, very big item since we all had to stop hugging one another. They’ve basically replaced physic…