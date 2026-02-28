WE’VE GIVEN YOU A LOT of dressings, sauces, dips, and vinaigrettes over the last five years here at the Department of Salad. We love each and every one of them for their individual felicities—but most were created to go with specific salads.

Which is why I opened The Dressing Room: to ply you with dressings you can use any way you want, on anything you want. (There are a couple I could happily drink.)

But the holy grail, for almost everyone I know, is that one back-pocket dressing they can make from memory when they’re conjuring a last-minute salad from what’s lurking in their crisper.

For me, that’s almost always my usual mustard vinaigrette—a classic European-style dressing I’ve been making most of my adult life. So that’s where we’re starting today, along with a couple of simple variations built on the same ratio. The second dressing has sherry vinegar and citrus for elegance and uplift, the third has cider vinegar and a small splash of maple for gentle warmth. Pin these on the fridge until they’re branded on your brain.

NOTE: If you like your dressings sharper and more assertive, like I do, add 1 tablespoon of very finely chopped red onion or a small scraping of garlic before shaking. The onion will mellow as it sits; the garlic will not.

STORING NOTE: These vinaigrettes will keep, tightly covered and refrigerated, for about 1 week. If you add fresh onion or garlic, use within several days for the best flavor.