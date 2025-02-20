Miso Pineapple Vinaigrette

MISO IS LIKE THE CULINARY VERSION OF a wonder drug—prescribed by some magical elf-doctor you met in the psychedelic dream you had about riding a unicorn on Jupiter with Brad Pitt.

Is it legal? Is it even real? And if so, does it have any upsetting side effects? Who cares!? It is delicious.

Maybe you don’t feel this way about miso, but I have loved it forever. My adulation started at a normal intensity, with my first taste of plain old miso soup (which is now what I eat when I feel puny and unable to tolerate humanity). But it exploded with the advent of miso black cod, the dish made famous by chef Nobu Matsuhisa and then imitated all over Manhattan in the 90s.