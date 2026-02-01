IT’S BEEN A MINUTE since we last flung open the doors to the Dressing Room, where we go to experiment with and try on new dressings in private. And a cold snap seems like a great time to do so: Lately, we’ve been overwhelmed by the contradictory impulse to eat bright crisp green salads and to roast and consume lots of wintery vegetables.

We want the world to be both sunnier and cozier—emotionally and in reality.

Toasted Hazelnuts: Magical.

So I have condiments for both moods. The first one, Winter Hazelnut Butter for Vegetables, is the very thing to have around right now, when the weather (real and metaphysical) seems to be demanding hiding out and lazing around. If I have this thick, luscious condiment in my fridge, I know I’ll have a good supper without having to think too much. I feel safe.

You can serve it on a variety of roasted vegetables, one at a time or tossed together on a big sheet pan. (And if you’re not a roaster, a lot of the vegetables listed below would be good boiled or steamed then tossed with this condiment.)

Ingredients for the Grapefruit Thyme Splash, OBVIOUSLY.

Roast whatever you have, toss the still-hot vegetables with a big spoonful or two of the hazelnut butter, and finish with chopped flat-leaf parsley or your favorite soft herbs.

butternut squash

delicata squash

sweet potatoes

carrots

Brussels sprouts

cauliflower

broccoli or broccolini

cabbage (wedges or thick slices)

green beans

parsnips

Grate your shallot using your microplane, for a lovely salad dressing va-va-voom.

The second, my Grapefruit Thyme Splash, is a true cold-weather pick-me-up. This is a crisp, light, but big-flavored vinaigrette that works on everything from sturdy winter greens (kale, chicories, escarole) and cooled roasted vegetables (beets and carrots, for example) to simple tossed salads with lighter leaves (and such add-ins as avocado, citrus or other winter fruit, cherry tomatoes, a little cheese, a few olives). If you use this dressing with kale or other sturdier greens, first massage a bit of it into the leaves then toss the whole salad with a bit more.

The hazelnut butter is a workhorse you can ride all week. The grapefruit splash you’ll want to make and use more quickly. I hope you enjoy both—they’ve become go-to recipes in my kitchen.

DID YOU KNOW? It takes two kinds of lettuce (🥬 + $$) to keep the Department of Salad going. The best way to support us, if you don’t already: Press the green button (and get full access to all the salad in our enormous archive). Or give a gift!

Give a gift subscription

*RECIPE: Winter Hazelnut Butter for Vegetables

Makes more than ½ cup

A batch of this rich, powerful, clingy stuff will generously dress 2 full sheet pans of roasted vegetables. I’m not talking about a drizzle here—think two good spoonfuls per pan, tossed while the vegetables are hot. It will lavishly dress 1 very large sheet pan, with extra left for another meal—it’s good on grain salads and on sturdy greens.

½ cup toasted hazelnuts (method below)

1 small clove garlic, grated (optional but really good)

¼ cup olive oil, plus up to 2 to 3 tablespoons more to taste

½ cup finely grated Pecorino

2 tablespoons sherry vinegar

½ teaspoon Dijon mustard

Freshly ground black pepper

Kosher salt

½ teaspoon honey, optional

In the bowl of a mini food processor, combine the hazelnuts, garlic (if using), and a tablespoon or two of the olive oil and process until finely chopped. Add the remaining olive oil, cheese, vinegar, Dijon, a few grinds of pepper, and a pinch of salt, then process again until thick but loose and spoonable. Taste and adjust then blend again; you might want a bit more salt, vinegar, or oil—or that dab of honey. Use at room temperature; stir well before each use. Keeps, refrigerated, for 7 to 10 days, tightly covered.

To toast hazelnuts

Preheat the oven to 350°F (176°C). Spread the nuts on a parchment-lined sheet pan and roast until they’re fragrant, 8 to 10 minutes. Let them cool slightly, then transfer to a dish towel and rub to loosen the skins. It’s fine if some skins remain. Or use this brilliant method.

Winter Hazelnut Butter For Vegetables 676KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

*RECIPE: Grapefruit Thyme Splash

Makes a little over 1½ cups

I call this one a splash because it’s not as emulsified and clingy as a typical vinaigrette, thanks to the fresh grapefruit juice. And because it’s citrus forward, I recommend using it while the flavors are most alive. It’s at its best in the first couple of days, but still good for a couple more—it will just be a little softer. Shake it well before each application. Keeps, refrigerated, for 3 to 4 days, tightly covered.

NOTE: If you refuse to grate the shallots (which is a magic trick I’ve been using a lot), it’s fine to substitute 1½ to 2 tablespoons very finely minced shallot for the ½ tablespoon grated shallot pulp.

½ cup freshly squeezed grapefruit juice

¼ cup Champagne vinegar

½ large shallot, finely grated (about ½ tablespoon; use your microplane)

½ cup olive oil, more to taste

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

½ teaspoon honey

½ teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

Freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh thyme leaves

In a jar with a tight fitting lid combine the grapefruit juice, the Champagne vinegar, and the shallot. Let this sit for five minutes. Add the Dijon mustard, honey, salt, and pepper and ½ cup of olive oil. Shake vigorously to combine. Add the thyme. Shake again. Let this sit for 10 minutes or so. Shake and taste again. You might want more olive oil (up to 2 more tablespoons), another pinch of salt, or even a tiny splash of extra vinegar, especially if you’re using it on bitter greens. Shake well before each use.

Grapefruit Thyme Splash 693KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

🥬That’s It! We’re done here! We’ll see you soon with a recipe for authentic Provençal alouettes sans tête. I’m kidding—it’s going to be salad.

🥗 ONE IMPORTANT NOTE! Please remember: all issues of the newsletter are always available at the Department of Salad website. (You can search “The Department of Salad” or go directly to emilyrnunn.substack.com.) To search the Index, simply use the search function (command F) that produces a search bar in the upper-right-hand corner of the page. 😀

🥬 IN THE MEANTIME: Why not hit the ❤️ button, share your comments, or share the newsletter with friends and loved ones (who deserve it). Thank you for being here!

Share The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin

Give a gift subscription