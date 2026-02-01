The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin

The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anthea Phillips's avatar
Anthea Phillips
1d

You had me at hazelnut butter 😮

Reply
Share
1 reply by emily nunn
Shaun Chavis's avatar
Shaun Chavis
21h

Hazelnut butter with garlic, pecorino, vinegar and Dijon? You are seriously genius.

Reply
Share
1 reply by emily nunn
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Emily Nunn · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture