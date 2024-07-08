Radicchio Cups with Persimmons, Pears, and Strong Sherry Shallot Vinaigrette, from THIS ISSUE.

THIS IS JUST A QUICK NOTE to let all our new subscribers (and the rest of you, of course) know that the Department of Salad Index has been updated. We’ve opened the gates of our enormous garden and invite everyone to have a leisurely stroll around. (Meaning: we removed the index paywall.) We’ll see you soon with fresh salads. —Emily

🥬 🍒 🥕 🍋 🧅 🐓 🐠 🍑 🍆 🍅 🥦 🥗