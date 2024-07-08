The Department of Salad Index?
It's been updated. Come take a stroll through our delicious garden.
THIS IS JUST A QUICK NOTE to let all our new subscribers (and the rest of you, of course) know that the Department of Salad Index has been updated. We’ve opened the gates of our enormous garden and invite everyone to have a leisurely stroll around. (Meaning: we removed the index paywall.) We’ll see you soon with fresh salads. —Emily
Yay! Thank you. I’ve been cozying up to the idea of salad for breakfast and looking forward to getting some inspiration.
Yum. That is all.