The Department of Salad Is a Little Wilted
We'll be back soon, crisp as ever.
WE NEEDED A LITTLE BREAK FROM the Department of Salad kitchen, in spite of the fact that it’s our very favorite place to be on this whirling, silly, beautiful planet. So we grabbed a cheap rental at the beach, close to the North Carolina line. And guess what: We needed a bigger break than we’d imagined. I slept for two days in a lounge chair on the slig…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.