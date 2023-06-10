My wonderful Aunt Mariah died yesterday morning. If you’ve been with the Department of Salad for some time, or read my book (which I dedicated to Mariah and my late Uncle John), you know what an important person she has been throughout my entire life, and the life of so many other people. Today, I’m here in her house in Galax, Virginia, with her daughters, Toni and Susan, and her granddaughter Katie, remembering her and wondering how in the world we will ever get along without her.

Missing you already, Addie Mariah Kello Nunn (born September 19, 1935, in Courtland, Virginia).