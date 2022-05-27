The Department of Salad Is Growing!
By which we mean our audience.
THANKS TO SOME EXTREMELY FLATTERING write-ups recently— including the New York Times piece, one over in London, another down in Charleston (for which I’ll have a link later)—the DOS is growing as fast as late summer zucchini. We have so many new salad-eaters I’m going to have to make muffins out of some of you and leave a bushel of you on my neighbor’s porch in the middle of the night.
Just kidding. I’m never letting you go. I am, however, going to need a couple of weeks off, if I don’t want to become as frizzled as all those leeks in the fancy food magazines, which, by the way, are run by big staffs with people to write, people to make the food, and people to photograph it. I do it all—and I love every minute of it, because I’m completely obsessive about salad.
Quite frankly, it’s a little sick. So even though I’m taking a vacation, I’m not really leaving you. Over the next two weeks, I’ll dust off a few spring/summer recipes from the early days of DOS, or pop into your inbox with an insane dressing I’m sure to find in the vintage cookbooks I’m dragging along with me, or revisiting some of your favorite salads from our open threads —that sort of thing. You can count on it.
And as a thank you to longtime subscribers and a welcome gift to the rest of you, I’ve put together a full archive of all the newsletters (at least the ones with recipes) that we’ve published to date. I haven’t done one of these in almost a year. I asked the boys in the lab to do it, repeatedly, but they’re lazy and they’re also imaginary. Either way, we’ll all be back soon. In the meantime: Help yourself to some salad!
The DOS Archive: Links to All Our Issues, with Recipes, to Date.
Issue #118
Shrimp Salad Is a Friend
Dual-Acting Shrimp Salad (to eat alone or as a shrimp roll)
Issue #117
Escapism Made Easy. (Chicken salad, take me away!)
Insalata di Pollo ai Peperoni e Pinoli (AKA Chicken Salad with Peppers and Pine Nuts), from Cucina Rustica
Guamanian Chicken Salad with Coconut, from United Tastes of America
Issue #116
A Strawberry Solution
Strawberry and Parmigiano-Reggiano Salad with Balsamic Vinegar
Issue #115
A Failed Mother's Day Salad Experiment
Failed Frozen Fruit Salad
Simple but Perfect Romaine and Parmesan Salad with Lemon Shallot Dressing
Alubia Blanca and Radicchio Salad with Pecorino, from Emily’s Heirloom Bean Diaries, for Rancho Gordo
Garlic Sherry Vinaigrette
Issue #114
Can't Face Lettuce? Enter the Orzone™️
A Kitchen Sink Orzo Salad, with Lemon Garlic Dressing
Issue #113
A Seat-of-the-Pants Salad
White Bean, Tuna, Artichoke, and Olive Salad, with Anchovy Dressing
Issue #112
Refreshing Crudités for Supper. (And a lighter approach to dips!)
Emily’s Lemony Feta Dip
Sweet Lime Salt, from Saladish, by Ilene Rosen
Avocado Mint Dip, from Saladish, by Ilene Rosen
Cucumber Shallot Dip, from Saladish, by Ilene Rosen
Issue #111
The Simplest Chicken Salad?
Mariah Nunn’s Chicken Salad
Deviled Ham Salad (adapted from Martha Kello’s Recipe Collection)
Issue #110
Salads with Jazz Hands
An Ode to Moishe’s Falafel
Issue #109
The Legume That Never Lets You Down
Suzanne Goin’s Roasted Beet and Fried Chickpea Salad (adapted from Sunday Suppers at Lucques)
Chickpea Salad with Onions and Paprika (slada hummas)
Issue #108
For Your Surplus of Fresh Asparagus
Dr Cream of Asparagus Soup
Parmesan Crisps (AKA Frico)
Issue #107
Spring Has Sprung, The Grass Has Riz
A Springtime Asparagus Party Platter for 4 (or for 1 Person, 4 Times in a Row)
Canal House Pecorino and Black Pepper Dressing
Herby Lemon Mayonnaise
Sauce Ravigote
Marcella Hazan’s Orange and Cucumber Salad
Issue #106
Some Salad-Adjacent Dips
Classic Skordalia, adapted from The Olive and the Caper, by Susanna Hoffman
Spicy Red Pepper-Feta Spread (Htipiti), adapted from Modern Greek Cooking, by Pano Karatassos
Eggplant and Yogurt Spread/Dip(Melitzanosalata), adapted from The Olive and the Caper, by Susanna Hoffman and Modern Greek Cooking, by Pano Karatassos
Issue #105
A Ukrainian Salad
Odesan Coleslaw, from Caroline Eden’s Black Sea
Ukrainian Beet Broth, or Borshch, from Mamushka, by Olia Hercules
Issue #104
Salad Snobbery?
Cucumber Salad with Soy and Ginger
Issue #103
More Quiche for Special Friends
Emily’s Beauty Soup
D.O.S. Tall Boy QL™️ (Department of Salad Tall Boy Quiche Lorraine)
Cathy Barrow’s Best Pie Crust
Issue #102
The Quiche That Got Away
Emily’s Quichère (Or, Quiche Lorraine with a Gougère-Style Crust That Looks Like a Crown)
Issue #101
A Vintage Salad Dressing
Vintage Olive Salad Dressing
Issue #100
Some Salad-Adjacent Dishes
The DOS’s Mushroom, Swiss Cheese, and Shallot Quiche
Cathy Barrow’s Best Pie Crust
Emily’s Potato and Leek Soup
Issue #99
Warm Mushroom Salad?
Crispy Mixed Mushroom Salad
Issue#98
Mushroom Salads!
Thyme Scented Farro and Wild Mushroom Salad with Fried Shallots
Bar Tartine’s Pickled Mushrooms
Issue #97
More Travel Through Salad
A Goi Tom Bar for Picky People
Nuoc Cham
Issue #96
Salad for the Jet Set
Soviet Mimosa Salad
Issue #95
A Rice Salad for Men at a Picnic
Rice Salad for the Picnic I’m Never Having (salami, chicken, tomatoes, mozzarella, etc.)
Issue #94
Rice Salad For Billionaires
Herby Rice Salad with Green Peas and Prosciutto
Issue #93
A Seriously Delicious Salad Dressing
Joyce Goldstein’s Sun-Dried Tomato Vinaigrette
Mozzarella and Arugula Salad
Issue #92
Salads Want To Be Sandwiches
Persian Feta Cheese and Herb Sandwich, from Back to Square One
Chicken Caesar Salad Sandwich, adapted from Back to Square One
Issue #91
A Salad for Whatever Neuroses May Afflict You
Sa and Lentil Salad with Soft Boiled Eggs and Herbs
Issue #90
An Escapist Salad
Bill Granger’s Pasta Salad with Peas, Broad Beans, & Ricotta, from Australian Food
Issue #89
Salady Survival Snacks
Smoked Trout Salad for Little Toasts or Crackers or Half a Bagel
Artichoke Salad/Spread for Little Toasts (or To Run Under the Broiler)
Issue #88
A Recap of Our Year in Salads. (Plus an easy little cucumber number to see you through!)
The Pale Green Salad
Issue #87
Anne Byrn's Mother’s Ambrosia, The DOS's Black-Eyed Pea Salad—Trading Places!
Bebe’s Christmas Ambrosia
Issue #86
Hey, Let's Exit This Salad-Stuffed Year with a Sweet Bang!
Susan Nunn Olson’s Divine Chocolate Peanut Butter Sheet Cake
Issue #85
A Salad from a Famous Southern Chef
Chef Bill Smith’s Celery Remoulade
Issue #84
A Tonic, Garlicky Wonder of a Salad (from a beloved figure in the Southern food landscape)
Chef Bill Smith’s Carrot Slaw
Issue #83
Some of Our Favorite Salads Are from Old Friends
Zuni Café Shredded Radicchio with Anchovy Vinaigrette, Bread Crumbs, and Sieved Egg
Issue #82
Salad from an Artist
John Donohue’s Quinoa Salad with Sweet Potato, Prosciutto, and Arugula
Issue #81
Dream Salads from Readers. . .
Lettuce Salad, Stolen as Accurately as Possible from Cape Cod’s Brewster Fish House
Issue #80
A Salad So Refreshing—It will make you forget how many rolls you ate
A Bracing Green Salad with Orange, Fennel, and Zesty Orange Shallot Vinaigrette
Issue #79
An Easy, Semi-Authentic Thanksgiving Salad
A Possible Pilgrim Salad
Issue #78
Chipotle Lime Turkey-Salad Sandwiches
Chipotle Lime Turkey-Salad Sandwiches
Issue #77
Another All-Dressing Issue
Russian Dressing, adapted (with less mayo and more cream, among other modern updates) from 282 Ways of Making a Salad, by Bebe Daniels and Jill Allgood, 1950)
True Creamy Lemon Dressing with Chives, adapted from Patricia Wells
The DOS Laboratory’s Roasted Winter Squash Platter with Parsley Salad with Creamy Walnut Vinaigrette
Issue #76
Prizes for Our Wood Spoon Drawing
North African Lemon Dressing, adapted from Craig Claiborne’s New York Times Cookbook, from 1961
Issue #75
Pickled Asparagus: Spears of Glory
Refrigerator Asparagus Pickles, Loosely and Ressly Adapted for the Fridge, from Chef Paul Virant
Emily’s Shrimp Louie with Pickled Asparagus
Issue #74
The AUTUMNAL Salad of Your Dreams
Roasted Root Vegetable Salad with Pickled Carrots, Aged Cheddar, and Apples, adapted from Chicago chef Paul Virant
Chef Paul Virant’s Pickled Carrots, adapted for the fridge
Issue #73
The Secret of French Dressing
The Frenchie, adapted from Brooklyn’s French Louie Restaurant
Issue #72
We're Ignoring Autumn Salads, for Now
Stay-at-Home Green Papaya Salad
Issue #71
Everyone Loves Quinoa Salad
Quinoa Salad with Manchego, Almonds, Olives, and a Smoky Vinaigrette
Issue #70
An Independent Voice for Southern Food
Seafood Salad from “Charleston’s Gullah Recipes,” by Darren Campbell
Issue #69
The French Salads We Promised You
PW’s Pear and Watercress Salad
PW’s Arugula and Parmesan Salad
Issue #68
You Say You Want a Quick, Satisfying Salad?
Patricia Wells’s Grated Beet Salad
Emily’s Wholly Unnecessary and Delicious Adaptation
Patricia Wells’s Barcelona Grilled Artichokes
Issue #67
French Salads
ChopChop Green Pear Salad
Issue #66
Force-Feed Your Children Salads? (Salads to Make with Kids)
ChopChop Salad
Creamy Crunchy Caesar Salad (no raw egg)
Issue #65
A Potato and Pickled Beet Salad
Pickled Beet and Potato Salad with Rich Anchovy Dressing
Issue #64
Potato Salad! I can't get that monster out of my mind.
Potato and Roasted Artichoke Salad with Herbed Parmesan Bread Crumbs and Lemon Garlic Dressing
The Lemon Dressing
Issue #63
The Many Lives of a Pot of Lentils
Salade de Lentilles, from Lulu’s Provencal Table, by Richard Olney
Another One of Emily’s Lentil Salads of Unknown Provenance
Issue #62
The Singular Comfort of Growing Salad
A Comforting Garden Salad from the Novelist Charlotte Mendelson, In Her Own Words
Issue #61
Living the Salad Life
Clean Out the Fridge Salad
Issue #60
Salads of the Stars
Gregory Peck’s Leaf Lettuce Salad, from 282 Ways of Making a Salad
Walter Pidgeon’s Delmonico Salad, from 282 Ways of Making a Salad
French Dressing
Issue #59
More Cantaloupe (It Still Isn't Enough)
Cantaloupe and Cucumber Salad with Herb-Lime-Chili Pepper Vinaigrette
Issue #58
Other People’s Salads
Melissa Clark’s Avocado Salad with Herbs and Capers
Alison Roman’s Cantaloupe with Arugula and Black Olives, from her book Dining In
Issue #57
A Luscious Green Bean Salad
Green Bean and Potato Salad with Walnut Pesto, Peppers, and Olives
Walnut Pesto, Adapted from the California Walnut Board
Issue #56
Green Beans + Hazelnuts
Green Bean and Hazelnut Salad
Burnt Onions
Issue #55
An Easy and Delicious Peach (or Blackberry) Treat
Buttermilk and Brown Sugar Poured Cobbler
Issue #54
A Peach Caprese. A Mixed Plum Salad.
Peach Caprese with Black Olive and Red Onion
Stone Fruit Jumble with Ginger-Lime Dressing
Issue #53
Let’s Love Iceberg More
Carolita Johnson’s Platonic Ideal Salad (in her own words)
Issue #52
A Classic French Salad (From a New Yorker Cartoonist)
Classic Salade de Chèvre Chaud (from Carolita Johnson, in her own words)
Issue #51
A Dressing Recipe with Mathematic Precision
Omar Khayyam’s Salad Dressing
It takes two kinds of lettuce (🥬 + $$) to keep the Department of Salad alive. The best way to support us: punch the green button.
Issue #50
Coming to You with a Delicious BLT (Salad)
BLT Salad with a Perfect Dressing and Basil Croutons
Issue #49
A Raw Corn Salad with Goat Cheese
Corn and Cucumber Salad, with Lime, Jalapeño, Goat Cheese
Issue #48
Something New to Do with Tomatoes!
Tomato and Dill Salad from the Cordon Bleu Cook Book (1947), by Dione Lucas (verbatim)
Issue #47
Russian Salad/Salade Russe/Ensalada Rusa
Beatriz Ainsztein’s Russian Salad, with a Lia Picard Twist
Issue #46
Two Juicy Steak Salads
Lia Picard’s Grilled Steak and Apricot Salad
Nunn Family Steak Panzanella
Issue #45
Peaches and Green
A Luxurious, Celebratory Green Salad with Peaches and Champagne Vinaigrette
Issue #44
Is Fruit Salad Necessary?
James Beard’s Rice Salad with Fruits
Emily’s Fruit Cocktail Without the Can But with Extra Cherries
Issue #43
A Swinging Seventies Watercress Dressing
Vail of Yore Watercress Dressing
Issue #42
A Tale of Two Kale Salads
Allison Robicelli’s Beautifully Plain Kale Salad, in Her Words
Chopped Kale, Dill, and Chickpea Salad with Smoked Trout, by Ed Smith
Issue #41
MoreSlaw/Salad/Relish Things
Refrigerator Pickle Chow Chow/Slaw
Flo’s Slaw for Barbecue Sandwiches
Issue #40
Is Slaw Salad?
Fennel Mango Slaw with Lime Dressing
Crisp, Refreshing Cabbage Salad with Juicy Shredded Chicken and Sesame-Lime Dressing
Issue #39
Crowd-Sourced Tuna Salad
The Curry Version
The Mediterranean Version
The Hippie Version
Issue #38
Another Terrific Salad from Diana Henry (With roasted fennel, tomato, and chickpeas)
Diana Henry’s Roasted Tomato, Fennel, and Chickpea Salad
Issue #37
Issue #36
Diana Henry is in the Salad Lab!
Diana Henry’s Salade Gavrochard
FIVE SALADY THINGS Diana Henry FINDS COMPLETELY IRRESISTIBLE
FIVE THINGS Diana Henry WANTS A SALAD TO BE
Issue #35
A Pressed Tofu Salad? A Watermelon Vinaigrette?
Mitchell Davis’s Take on Chinese Pressed Tofu Salad (in His Own Words)
Portia’s Watermelon Vinaigrette
Issue #34
A Splendid Spicy Cherry Salad, With Mitchell Davis
Israeli Cherry Salad
Issue #33
Your Broccoli Stems = Your New Best Friend
Tom Hirschfeld’s Broccoli Stem Salad
Issue #32
A Salad to Eat With Fried Chicken, with Tom Hirschfeld
Tom’s Kilt Sallet (aka Killed Salad)
Tom Hirschfeld’s Bossy But Perfect Rules for Frying Chicken, Plus His Recipe
Issue #31
Strawberry salads will never fail you!
The Strawberry Salad Variations
Church Cookbook Boiled Dressing
Old Fashioned Boiled Dressing, Adapted from Fanny Farmer
Issue #30
An Old-Fashioned Department Store Salad, With Gail Dosik
The Gail Dosik Chopped Maurice Salad
Issue #29
Tunisian Tuna and Carrot Salad, With Judy Walker
Tunisian Tuna and Carrot Salad, adapted from Jamila’s Cafe, New Orleans
Issue #28
A Spicy Shrimp Salad? With Judy Walker
Judy Walker’s Spicy New Orleans Shrimp (or Crawfish) Salad
Issue #27
Herbs Make Everything Better
Quick Pickled Fennel
Herb Salad with Pickled Fennel, Hard-cooked Egg, and Flatbread Crackers
Issue #26
A Showboat Salad Dazzles You: With Joe Gray
Sonora Salad, from Coyote Cafe: Foods from the Great Southwest
How to Roast Peppers for Salad
Issue #25
What Can a Crouton Be? More from Chandra Ram
Chandra Ram’s Apple, Prosciutto, and Radicchio Salad with Za’atar-Parmesan Squash Croutons and Sherry Vinaigrette
Issue #24
Croutons! On Salads! With Chandra Ram
Chandra Ram’s Mixed Greens with Everything Bagel Croutons and Ranch Dressing
Chandra Ram’s Tomato and Cucumber Salad with Turmeric Paneer Croutons
Issue #23
Tell Us About Your Tuna Fish (Salad, that is)
Standard Tuna Salad (The Mom Version)
Issue #22
The Tuna Salad Conversation
Tuna Salad for a Tuna Melt
Lemony Dill Tuna Salad
Issue #21
The Secrets of Salad: More from Portia Hendrick
Portia’s Happiness Salad (an instructive free-form beauty)
The Asparagus Mimosa (the classic)
Issue #20
A Sparky Pineapple Salad from Our Favorite Hostess
Portia’s Nevisian Salad with a Twist
Portia’s Simple Greek(ish) Salad
A Simple Garlic Dressing
Issue #19
Bean Salads With Rancho Gordo’s Steve Sando
Arugula, Fennel, Royal Corona, and Shrimp Salad
Lentil and Carrot Salad with Mustard Vinaigrette
Luxurious Heirloom Bean Dip
Issue #18
NOODLE SALADS!
DOS Cold Sesame Noodles
Vietnamese Rice Noodle Salad (or Bun) with Shrimp
A Very Good Pantry Item Pasta Salad
Shrimp Sandwiches on Toast with Spicy Mayo
Issue #17
GUEST: Kay Plunkett-Hogge, author of Baan: Recipes and Stories from My Thai Home
Nit Salad or Salade Vientiane (A Thai Take on the Nicoise)
Shredded Carrot Salad with Raspberry Pickled Raisins and Pistachio
Creamy Cucumber Salad with Dill
Issue #16
GUEST: Matt Crawford
Crawford Family Cold Beef Salad with Caper Vinaigrette
Uncle John’s Italian Salad
Red Cat Restaurant’s Zucchini with Toasted Almonds and Pecorino
Issue #15
GUEST:
Alex Stacey, of French Family Food
Alex Stacey’s Salade Niçoise
Alex Stacey’s Dijon Mustard Vinaigrette
Alex Stacey’s Organic Courgette, Mozzarella, and Radicchio Salad
Convertible Pan Bagnat
Issue #14
GUEST:
MiMi Aye, author of “Mandalay: Recipes and Tales from a Burmese Kitchen”
MiMi Aye’s Burmese Tofu Salad (Tohu Thoke)
Rozanne Gold’s Fried Lemon and Zucchini Salad
Dreamy Lemon Cream Shallot Dressing, adapted from Chef Suzanne Goin
Issue #13
Simple Little Chopped Salad (tomatoes, white beans or chickpeas, cucumber, basil/mint)
DOS Garlic Sherry Vinaigrette
Emily’s Cheddar and Chive Spoonbread for Supper
SALAD IDEA: shredded poached chicken, red cabbage, etc. with sesame ginger vinaigrette
Issue #12
GUEST: Lindsay-Jean Hard, author of “Cooking with Scraps: Turn Your Peels, Cores, Rinds, and Stems into Delicious Meals.”
Lindsay-Jean Hard’s Wintery Take on a Cobb
A More Classic Cobb
Halls Chophouse Chop Salad
Issue #11
GUEST: Robyn Eckhardt, author of “ISTANBUL & BEYOND: Exploring the Diverse Cuisines of Turkey.”
Robyn Eckhardt’s Kisir (Bulgur Salad) from “Istanbul and Beyond”
Laura Elyse Garcia’s Grandmother Jane’s Chicken-Avocado-Rice Salad
Jennifer Perillo’s Summer Farro Salad
Issue #10
THE CITRUS ISSUE
Easy Orange Salad
James Beard’s Moroccan Orange and Radish Salad (Shlada Dyal Fejjel ou Lichine)
An Insanely Simple Orange and Fennel Salad with Smoked Trout
Persimmon and Orange Salad with Walnuts
Issue #9
THE ALL DRESSING ISSUE
Japanese Ginger Carrot dressing
Department of Salad Basic Blue Cheese Dressing
Department of Salad Blue Cheese Vinaigrette
Department of Salad Thousand Island Dressing
Aunt Mariah’s Salad with Raspberry Vinaigrette
Issue #8
GUEST: Chadwick Boyd, food writer, columnist for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Hallmark Channel regular, etc.
Chadwick Boyd’s Shaved Celery Salad with Pimiento Buttermilk Dressing
Celery Salad with Lemon, Anchovy, Caper dressing
Basic Blue Cheese Waldorf
Emily’s Pimiento cheese
Emily’s Cream Cheese and Olives
Issue #7
GUEST: Yukari Sakamoto, journalist, sommelier, and Tokyo market guide
Yukari Sakamoto’s Japanese Potato Salad (Potesara) ポテサラ
3 of Yakuri Sakamoto’s Favorite Japanese Salad Dressings
Lemony Roasted Red Pepper and Potato Salad
Warm Potato Salad with Hot Scallion Dressing
Rancho Gordo Cranberry Bean Platter with Roasted Red Pepper and Prosciutto
My Garlic Sherry Vinaigrette
My Romesco Sauce
Issue #6
GUEST: Kevin Conley, writer, editor, terrific home cook, great guy
Bob’s Caesar Salad
Laurie Colwin’s Ambrosial Chicken Salad
Emily’s Chicken Salad
Issue #5
GUEST: Gabrielle Langholtz, food writer whose books include “United Tastes of America” and “America: The Cookbook”
Tamar Adler’s Spicy Sweet Potato Salad
Jonathan Waxman’s Brussels Sprouts Salad
Convertible Greek Goddess Dip/Dressing
Bitter Greens with Bacon, Pecans, and Warm Balsamic Dressing
Issue #4
GUEST: Domenica Marchetti, Italian cookbook author and culinary tour guide
Domenica Marchetti’s Aunt Gilda’s Insalata di Riso
Sweet and Sour Winter Squash Preserved in Oil
Emily's Purloined Beet and Lentil Salad
My Usual Mustard Vinaigrette
A Green Salad with Grapefruit and Avocado
Issue #3
GUEST: Phyllis Grant, author of “Everything Is Under Control”
Phyllis Grant’s Fall Panzanella (as told by Phyllis Grant)
Emily’s Lemon Mint Mushroom Salad
An Ideal Egg Salad
Issue #2
GUEST: Mary Norris, author of “Between You and Me: Confessions of a Comma Queen” and “Greek to Me”
Greek Salad for 6
The Most Autumnal Goddam Salad You’ll Ever Eat (Barley, winter squash, apple, nuts—the works)
Lemony Apple Cider Vinaigrette with Dijon Mustard
Quick Pickled Red Onions
Beatrice’s Blender Mayo
Barn Ranch Dressing (for a Wedge)
Issue #1
GUEST: Mollie Katzen, artist and cookbook author, of “Moosewood Cookbook” fame
March Hare Salad
Warm Quinoa, Spinach and Shiitake Mushroom Salad with Lemon
Eggplant and Tomato Salad with Tomato and Fresh Garlic
Congratulations to you and the boys in the lab! Really, what an impressive archive. It’s a dang cookbook, Emily, and photographs, too! I’m drooling over recipes I’ve missed. Thanks for being you.
I am so frequently inspired, and always delighted, by you and your newsletter. Here's to loads of tomatoes to look forward to!