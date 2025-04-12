The Department of Salad Is Wilted
Apologies; we hope a few extra treats when we get back will make up for it!
GREETINGS, SALAD LOVERS. I have come down with something that has taken a turn and is getting worse rather than better. I find I feel quite awful. Thanks to that something and the buckets of pills I am taking for it, I’m far from my usual speedy self. So, as much as we hate it, we’re coming in extra late on this week’s newsletter. Apologies! And, no, the boys in the lab—who are figments of my imagination and I hope everyone knows that; I’d do anything to have two assistants—are not good nurses.
In the meantime, I’ve unlocked an issue with one of my very favorite springtime recipes, from the great Susan Spungen, below. Enjoy that, and we’ll see you soon, unless I die.
Die? Lame excuse! Please get well soon! xo
I hope you know that the heart I tapped on this post in no way indicates that I am "loving" the impending doom/destruction/death/sickness. I actually hate that. Hates a strong word but I really DO hate that you feel like a big pile of caca. Sending you lots of antibodies and good vibes/juju that you kick whatever this is quick. As Jennifer said above, PLEASE DON'T DIE EMILY!!! And also, Salad is life (she's not wrong about that!) FEEL BETTER!
PS I am not a boy, nor do I have a lab, but if you ever need any help with anything I'd totally be a pretend "boys in lab" to help you out!