WE’RE MOVING THE SALAD LAB to a slightly bigger kitchen today. It was time. We didn’t have space to turn around. And since it’s practically right next door to this place, we thought we’d have no problem sending you some salads while also toting and lifting all the equipment it takes to get this newsletter out. (We own more bowls than you might ever imagine. It’s embarrassing.)

However! We found we were tripping over bottles of vinegar and spinning (get it?) out of control. So rather than risk slipping in a puddle of olive oil and breaking an ankle or a wrist or a skull, the boys in the lab and I decided we’ll just have to get this done today and return to making the salads this Friday. We’ll have an issue for all subscribers that day, followed the next day by another treat exclusively for our paid subscribers.

In the meantime, please enjoy this salad interview I did in Chef Andrew Zimmern’s amazing newsletter, Spilled Milk, which you should definitely sign up for. I was so honored.

See you Friday.