Goat Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms with Crunchy Parmesan Crumbs.

IF NOBODY MINDS, WE’RE GOING TO SKIP right over the big announcement of our New Year’s resolutions. It’s not so much that we aren’t making any. We just decided not to entertain the idea that proclaiming our intentions and goals will help us stick to and achieve them. If that were true, the boys in the lab would be working for Martha Stewart and I’d be living in France on a péniche, floating along the Seine with Cookie and a couple of pygmy goats, while my handsome cheesemaker/classical guitarist husband serenaded all of us with selections from Serge Gainsbourg’s repertoire.

But the truth is, I’m madly in love with the ritual of annual resolutions (which I’ve written about before ⬇️ ), because it is so preposterously stubbornly human.

And hopeful! What a ridiculously beautiful, flawed concept hope is, especially knowing how often it’s dashed by a world that makes no promises. A world clearly indifferent to our little dreams.

And yet hope survives, year after year, and we go on. We make our existential to-do lists, while avoiding the question of whether we succeeded or failed at the previous year’s declarations. But never mind that! Because this—this—is going to be the year we show everyone exactly what we’re made of.

Which brings me to the reason I also gently resist the giddy lamp-shade trappings of New Year’s Eve and its requisite resolutions. It’s not that I’m a “make no appointments, get no disappointments” person. I believe that resolutions, like hearts, were absolutely made to be broken.

But I get defensive for the year I’ve just lived through, thanks to the implication that whatever we’ve all been doing for the last 365 days just wasn’t enough. That we didn’t increase shareholder profits—so our jobs might be on the line.

Don’t worry about crumb spillage. Just get these babies in the oven and then watch them disappear when they come out.

And that makes me a little sad. Having a plan, wishing on a star? I’m all for it. Ten thousand steps a day and finishing writing that novel? Of course. Transcendence, redemption, sure—if it happens.

But what if I feel like a grand-prize winner already, just for being the way I am right now? Maybe all I want in 2026 is simply to forge ahead—heart open, head down, and steering clear of ill winds, thoughtless people, and wild hungry animals.