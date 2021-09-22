Hello, salad-making friends. Thank you for supporting the DOS. We appreciate you!

TALKING TO THE BRITISH NOVELIST and inveterate gardener Charlotte Mendelson last week about her garden salads—which to her and many other people on the planet means a salad from ingredients you grew in your garden—I became mesmerized when she brought up the late food writer…