I've missed you, my salad-making friends. (Almost as much as I've missed eating my standby summer tomato contraption, which we'll be making today.) Thank you for all your kind notes.

The ricotta version vs. the mozzarella version: ricotta won!

THIS IS GOING TO BE A NEWSLETTER about which some of you will think: that’s not a salad. I signed up for salads.

But the thing about chopping up a bunch of ripe summer tomatoes, placing them in a bowl, drizzling them with beautiful olive oil, grating a bit of garlic in there, and plying it all with some fragrant herbs is: it’s THE universal summer recipe. The life force. You just can’t go wrong.

You can make what I’m making here today—which I call tomato salad on toast. You may have been told it is bruschetta—but I don’t peel the tomatoes, and I don’t drain the juices (my lord! why would anyone?), and I don’t use basil alone, I use several herbs. And then I just eat it.

You can, however, strain some of the juices and toss the scented tomatoes together with soft greens, more herbs, a little avocado—whatever you like (maybe a squeeze lemon and a tiny bit more olive oil?)—to make a lovely summer salad.

If you pour it all in a saucepan and cook it way down (then add a plug of butter once it’s thickened), you basically have a red sauce for pasta.

Put it in the blender with some more olive oil, a diced bell pepper, a chopped cucumber, a shake of tabasco, and some Wochesterchestiereserhshire sauce (I told you in a previous issue: I am never looking up the correct spelling of that word again; I’ve had it), you’ve just made gazpacho Get it ice cold; serve it with a dollop of plain yogurt or sour cream.

What I am trying to say: in summer, almost everything starts as salad.

The reason I decided to make tomato toast today? I saw a beautiful photo a New York Times editor had posted of her small and gorgeous tomato harvest. She jokingly said “help.” I immediately recommended this method for dispatching rare leftover tomatoes. Even though I knew she was joking; I can’t stop myself.

If they made garlic perfume, I’d definitely wear it.

Plus, now that I am officially living in Atlanta (sort of), I was dying to visit the Dekalb Farmers Market. (I was so excited to be there that I left my phone camera on and accidentally made this short video of my sprint around the place.) I saw some good-looking ricotta and decided on the spot to bake some of it to spread on toast before piling on the tomato concoction. (I’m staying at my cousin Toni’s until I can get into my new place this week; the least I can do is feed her kids. For good measure, I also roasted some chicken for them—but this was a complete meal for me.)

You may build your tomato-salad toast any way you like. With ricotta, without ricotta. You may also butter your toast instead, a very good idea, as in this earlier recipe.

Just don’t plan on kissing anyone who hasn’t also eaten it; the raw garlic is a powerful note.

*RECIPE: Herbed Tomato Salad on Toast with Baked Ricotta

Serves 4-6, as snacks or as a light meal—as long as you have a roasted chicken

4-5 large ripe tomatoes, chopped, with their juices (you can also use a mix of large tomatoes with cherry or grape ones, like I did)

1-2 cloves garlic grated (use your microplane/rasp; I highly recommend 2 cloves)

Olive oil (for the tomatoes and for brushing the toast)

1/2 to 1 teaspoon salt, or to taste

1 small handful of mixed herbs, chopped (I used basil, thyme, dill; you want about 2 tablespoons after chopping)

Freshly ground black pepper

6 thick slices of rye bread (if you buy an unsliced loaf, you can slice it yourself)

Baked Ricotta (recipe below)

Place the chopped tomatoes and garlic in a large bowl and drizzle with a couple of tablespoons of the olive oil. Season to taste with salt (and a bit of pepper). Let the tomatoes sit for a few minutes so the flavors can get to know one another, then add the fresh herbs. In the meantime, lay the thick slices of bread, cut in half or into thirds, on a cookie sheet and brush both sides with olive oil. (When serious people make bruschetta, they use slices of baguette. I use rye bread.) Toast under the broiler, on both sides. Spread the toast with a few tablespoons of the Baked Ricotta, then top with the tomato salad and a couple of sprigs of fresh herbs, if you like. You can use a slotted spoon for a less soppy affair, but I love the way the tonic juices tenderize the chewy toast.

This is quite delicious with plain ricotta or no ricotta at all, of course. We also made a few with mozzarella, but it just wasn’t as luscious. And we’re into luscious.

Baked Ricotta

1 cup good ricotta

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Pinch red pepper flakes

Preheat oven to 400°F (204°C)

In a small bowl, stir together all ingredients. Place in a small baking dish (Toni just happened to have a set of mini springform pans) and bake for about 20 minutes, until bubbling. You can run it under the broiler if you like, to get a golden top. Serve immediately.

Light can be both wave and particle. Toast can be both dinner and dessert.

ALSO~~~I was making things on toast, with ricotta (which I had a lot of) my goddaughter Mariah and I and her boyfriend, Grant, decided to carry it through to the dessert course. I toasted some brioche, which we topped with more sweet, plain ricotta, onto which we spooned slices of fresh figs that I’d flavored with lime juice, honey, and cinnamon. It was so delicious.

I like people who like toast.

THAT’S IT. WE’RE DONE HERE. Enjoy your belle salades. Midweek, as usual, we’ll have something special for paid subscribers. Thanks for reading, and don’t forget to share the Department of Salad: Official Bulletin with your friends and loved ones who deserve it.

